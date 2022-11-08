CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn was struck by what his three years at Illinois meant as the State Farm Center crowd gave him a standing ovation during a break in Monday night’s season opener against Eastern Illinois.
The former Illini All-American center was back on campus one last time before he heads to Japan at the end of the week to start his professional career. The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who scored 1,546 points and grabbed 861 rebounds during his impressive college career at Illinois, soaked up the chance to be in front of the Illini fans again.
It was clear the 12,938 fans in attendance felt the same way with the reception they gave Cockburn.
“Just standing on the court just now getting a standing ovation and being back in this environment was really nice,” Cockburn said. “I was in awe. … It was beautiful.”
Tom Michael hasn’t put away his Illinois loyalty completely in the near decade he’s been the Eastern Illinois athletic director. His focus might be on the Panthers, but the former Illini has kept tabs on his alma mater.
That was easy Monday night with EIU playing at No. 23 Illinois to start the 2022-23 season. He got a chance to watch his former team and the team he’s now invested in, with second-year coach Marty Simmons trying to help the Panthers rebuild.
“I’m excited for our group,” Michael said, while also referencing last year’s 5-26 disappointment. “Marty had five weeks to put together a roster last year, which didn’t pan out well. He’s found guys that, hopefully, can be successful in his system. The optimism that we have going into this season, I think, is with how much the guys care about being in the gym. That sounds very simple, but kids are different today. Now you’ve got guys that want to be in practice and want to compete.”
Monday’s game came together last season with the obvious connection between Simmons and Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander, who worked for Simmons at Evansville when Simmons was the Purple Aces’ coach.
“They are very, very close,” Michael said of Simmons and Alexander. “I think when Illinois was looking for an opener we, obviously, at that point in time didn’t have anything booked. The convenience of this is very attractive, but I’m not sure playing preseason ranked 23 is the attractiveness piece. Part of this is, without any secrets, we’re getting paid to play this game. It really works out well for us because we’re able to save a lot of money playing a close game like this.”
Skyy Clark played Monday night’s season opener with the same black brace on his left shoulder that he wore in the exhibition game against Quincy. Similar to the setup former Illini guard Trent Frazier wore last season.
“It’s an ongoing deal that he’s had for quite some time,” Underwood said. “Really, before he got here. It’s just a preventative deal pretty much like Trent’s was last year.”
Still, it’s not been an overwhelmingly healthy year-plus for Clark, who got his first college start on Monday. The Illinois freshman tore his ACL in July 2021, suffered a broken hand during his senior season at Montverde Academy (Fla.) after making a comeback from the knee injury and then missed some practice time in October with a concussion.
He finished Monday night with three points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.
While Clark’s brace might give off some Frazier vibes, the bulk of them belong to fellow freshman Sencire Harris.
The 6-4, 160-pound guard not only wears the same No. 1 as Frazier and rocks a similar hairdo/headband combo. Harris is also channeling his inner Frazier on the defensive end of the court.
“He reminds me of (Frazier) because of the effort and grit on the defensive side,” Illinois sophomore guard RJ Melendez said. “He’s going to be a great defensive player in the Big Ten.”
Underwood likened Harris’ competitive nature and how personally he takes playing defense to Frazier. That’s shown up early for the Illini freshman, of course, compared to Frazier’s later defensive drive that saw him earn consecutive All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors in his final two seasons at Illinois.
“It’s very, very personal to take people out of what they do and to be competitive,” Underwood said. “They’ve both got the tools, the quickness. They’re both real twitchy. Trent didn’t have all that as a freshman. That was something he had to grind with and develop. Sencire’s got a lot of that competitive fire already.”
Harris isn’t the only beneficiary of some extra film review of what Frazier did in five seasons in Champaign.
“We show Trent’s film to everybody,” Underwood said. “They’re probably sick of hearing about Trent already. Sencire does some things, at a young age, much better than Trent did and vice versa.”
The Illinois coaching staff continues to challenge Melendez defensively. The 6-7 guard showed flashes last season that he could guard multiple positions. That’s not going far enough for Underwood.
He wants Melendez to be a defensive stopper. It’s all part of Melendez’s evolution going into his sophomore season.
“I just see a whole different RJ Melendez,” Underwood said. “I see a guy with tremendous confidence. I see his swagger. I see his athleticism. … There’s nothing on the court that I don’t think he can do. Last year, there was a lot of things he couldn’t do. The best thing to happen to RJ was I didn’t play him last year. He didn’t deserve to be on the floor with us. Now, he understands why. Now he avoids all that. He’s a young man, who, to be very honest, we had to fight to work last year and get in the gym extra. Now he’s in every day and become that guy.”
Melendez stuck around Champaign in May to continue working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
“A lot of people maybe use that time to go on vacation or have time with their family,” Melendez said. “I spent it on other goals working on my body and working on my game because I knew I had a bigger role this year.”
Melendez doubled down on his offseason of growth during the summer and through the fall by challenging himself against Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. They’re regular foils to each other in practice.
“I feel like he’s getting me better every day,” Melendez said. “He’s a guy that goes hard every day and doesn’t take a play off. It’s gotten me better on the defensive side and offensive side and grown a lot of toughness in me.”
Underwood almost has to hold himself back from overloading freshman Ty Rodgers at this point of the season. Getting Rodgers on the court isn’t the issue.
Narrowing down where the 6-6 wing will play is the real challenge given Underwood has had him run the point and even recently experimented with Rodgers at the 5 in a “really small lineup.”
“Defensively, he can handle that,” Underwood said. “He’s played a lot of point. He’s everywhere in between, and I’ve got to get him really comfortable. He’s very mature. I wouldn’t do that if I didn’t think he had the capability of growing into that.
“I think Ty’s versatility excites me and scares me. My tendency is to want to play him at every spot. I need to get him really good at a couple.”
SCOTT RICHEY