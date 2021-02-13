LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska threw a cavalcade of big men at Illinois center Kofi Cockburn on Friday night.
Everybody got a turn. Derrick Walker drew that supposed short straw first. Then Yvan Ouedraogo. And Eduardo Andre.
None could quite match Cockburn from a physical standpoint. Few players can when it comes to the 7-foot, 285-pound Illini sophomore. But the Cornhuskers’ trio held their own early and made life tough on the Illinois big man.
“He’s a big dude,” the 6-8, 232-pound Walker said. “I’m a little sore, but that comes with playing every game. I don’t think I’m crazy hurting right now.”
Nebraska fronted Cockburn in the post. It was a point of emphasis from the the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff during the team’s four-day preparation before returning to game action off its COVID-19 pause earlier this month.
Entry passes to Cockburn were then a challenge. At least to start Friday’s game. The Illinois center eventually got rolling, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
“Once we drove the ball and got a little movement, we were able to get him the ball,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “But give their defense a lot of credit because they did a nice job with it.”
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was pleased despite Cockburn ultimately adding another double-double to his season total.
“Our bigs, they battled the strongest guy in our league,” Hoiberg said. “If they can do it against him, they should be able to do it against anybody.”
***
Cockburn’s double-double against Nebraska was his 14th of the season and 11th in 13 Big Ten games. He trails only Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor for the NCAA lead after Taylor notched his 15th on Thursday with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 71-50 home win for the Governors against UT Martin.
Friday night’s double-double was also Cockburn’s 26th in just 50 career games.
“I’ll tell you what’s really impressive about that,” Underwood said. “It’s his first two years of college. It’s not somebody doing it on the back end of their career when they’ve been in the weight room and seen everything for two years. He’s doing this as a freshman and sophomore. He imposes his will and his strength and his girth and everything else on people, and that wears you out over the course of time. Pretty impressive.”
***
Freshman Adam Miller was Illinois’ second-leading rebounder Friday night at Nebraska. The 6-3 guard, who also chipped in 10 points in the win, matched his career high that he set last month in the loss to Ohio State with seven rebounds against the Cornhuskers. “We need him to rebound,” Underwood said. “We knew that they took a lot of threes, so we have a saying, ‘Long shots equal long rebounds,’ and our guards have to go chase that. … He had seven rebounds, and he’s capable of that every night.”
***
That Nebraska outrebounded Illinois, though, didn’t sit well with Underwood. Even it was just a 40-39 advantage on the boards for the Cornhuskers.
“Lack of pursuing the ball,” Underwood said decided the rebounding battle. “Lack of effort. Their desire was higher than ours. I don’t want to say I saw this coming, but I saw this coming. We were horrible in shootaround (Friday). I really got on them. We didn’t practice great.
“It’s a mental thing with us that happens sometimes. It’s not uncommon. It happens to every team in the country. You look up and they lose a game they shouldn’t and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ It’s usually an effort thing. I look solely at our rebounding. If we get outrebounded, it’s usually because we’re not pursuing the ball very well.”
***
Underwood felt better about his team’s defense than he did its rebounding. Eventually, at least. Illinois managed to get the stops it needed at the end of regulation to force overtime and then in the extra period to win the game.
That included the final play of the second half. Nebraska called timeout to specifically draw up a potential game-winning play with the score knotted at 66-66. Trey McGowens' leaning, off-balanced, not-a-good-shot-by-any-measure attempt wasn’t what Hoiberg was looking for.
The Nebraska coach’s reaction was to fling his mask onto the court after McGowens’ shot didn’t even make it halfway to the rim after Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu might have gotten a finger or two on it.
“The lack of execution on that last play is extremely disappointing,” Hoiberg said. “To draw something up we think could have at least gotten us a good look to win a game like this and then to go out and have a couple guys in the wrong spots, that’s the hard thing. That’s going to be the one that certainly keeps me up.”
Dosunmu let some emotions out after spoiling McGowens’ potential game winner.
“That was just pure emotion, pure joy,” the Illinois guard said. “I understood the game wasn’t going our way. We could have found ways to fold. We could have taken the easy way out and pointed fingers, but down the stretch we made plays. That was a huge play. I knew all we had to do was get five more minutes. I knew we were going to pull it out the way we were playing down the stretch, and we did that.”
***
Underwood felt good enough defensively about his the group he played down the stretch that he kept them in the game. Dosunmu played 42 minutes, with Trent Frazier close behind with 41. Cockburn got a season-high 39 minutes, while Miller played 35 minutes and Da’Monte Williams 32 minutes off the bench.
“I was going to ride those guys as hard as I could ride them,” Underwood said, while also acknowledging that’s not typically how he handles his rotation. “We’ll spread those minutes out. I knew we weren’t sharp, and that was the group I was going to ride with. … It was kind of an out-of-character night from that standpoint. That will not be the norm.”
Dosunmu’s 42 minutes were also a season high. A career high actually. The Chicago native had played 40 minutes three previous times, including the overtime loss to Florida Atlantic his freshman season, last year’s regular season finale win against Iowa and the Maryland loss last month.
“I found ways to dig deep,” Dosunmu said. “At a time like that, we’re playing for so much. Our goals are so much. Fatigue isn’t nothing I was thinking of. That’s pretty much mental. I told myself, ‘Give it all you’ve got, and then after the game get treatment.’ During that time I wasn’t thinking of fatigue.”