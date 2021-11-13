CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn has practiced with Illinois during his three-game suspension.
That has made the 7-foot, 285-pound center quite possibly the best scout team player in the country.
Game days are a little different, though. Cockburn can’t participate in any pre-game activity with the Illini. His schedule includes a simulated game instead — all on a treadmill — as the Illinois staff tries to keep him sharp until his return for the Nov. 22 game against Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
“If he’s going to play, let’s throw out a number, 32 minutes, he’s going to do 32 minutes on a treadmill with a media timeout,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
That simulation includes Cockburn simulating the game verbally. He calls out balls screens and plays all while running on the treadmill. Even during his “media timeout” break, Cockburn treats it as he would if he were playing.
“He’s simulating those things to keep his mind really sharp as well,” Underwood said. “Plus, it’s really hard to communicate and run at the same time.”
Cockburn also gets in extra workouts beyond Illinois’ non-game day practices. Mostly because there are times he’s not on the court during practice because he’s not playing on game day.
“He’s 4-5 days away from being back,” Underwood said. “If we look at it as games, it seems like it’s forever but in days it’s pretty quick. Keeping him sharp mentally and physically is the challenge.”
Cockburn’s absence has meant a bigger role in the frontcourt for Coleman Hawkins. A bigger role, of course, that also put the ball in the 6-foot-10 forward’s hands as a playmaker in the season opener on Tuesday night given injuries to Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson.
Situational necessity made Hawkins more of a perimeter player to open the season — with Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk holding down the 5 — but Underwood still sees Hawkins as an offensive threat in the post.
“He’s a good scorer down there,” Underwood said. “He can use either hand. He’s got great jump hooks. He’s got a really good fadeaway. He’s got a step back fadeaway I’m really comfortable with him shooting. When we get back to our full arsenal, that’s going to be a really good option for us.”
Hawkins still gives up some physicality in the post at 215 pounds on his 6-10 frame, but the Sacramento, Calif., native said he’s comfortable posting up a bigger defender.
“Even at that, if I’m not down there trying to bang down low, somebody is still going to have to guard me on the perimeter,” Hawkins said, emphasizing his matchup versatility. “That could be a slower big I don’t have to bang with.”
Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet in Illinois’ season opener, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. He also had a moment in the first half where Underwood pulled him aside to rein him in emotionally.
“I think the right mix is when the officials don’t come up and tell me they’re going to T him up if he doesn’t shut up,” Underwood said. “I think that’s pretty simple. We’ve always had swagger about us, but we’ve done it without arrogance and without really kind of a showmanship mentality. We’ve got to help him. I love his confidence. I love how good he thinks he is, but we’ve just got to tighten that up. We’ll get that right.”
Hawkins let his emotions get the best of him in Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) and picked up a late technical. That was the first clip Underwood showed his team after that game. Curbelo, who also got a technical against IUP, was part of that conversation, too.
“That’s not who we are,” Underwood said. “Yeah, we play with an edge. I want our guys to do that. We talked with Belo about trying to officiate every play. Next. Move on. Those guys have to understand that. We’re competitive in practice. That’s all on me. We have managers, we have (graduate assistants), we have coaches officiating in practice. I was letting too much of that little chirping go in practice. I hope we’ve got that corrected. We just talk about it. That’s not who we want to be, and that’s not how we’re going to conduct ourselves.”
Hawkins’ blocked shot and Payne’s three blocks against Arkansas State were a preview of a new wrinkle in the Illinois defense. Cockburn’s rim protection the last two seasons has been more discouraging opponents from attacking the rim because they’d have his rather sizable presence to contend with if they did.
Hawkins and Payne can get up and swat a shot into the stands.
“The thing I liked about their blocked shots was they came from the weak side,” Underwood said. “They came from not just the guy they were guarded, and they didn’t come in ball screens. They’re getting to the ball, and they’re pursuing the ball. They’re coming from weak-side help where guys don’t see them. That’s something both guys are elite at.”
Blocking shots is just a portion of the defensive skill set Underwood sees in Hawkins. A high basketball IQ can get Hawkins in position to make plays on the defensive end. Now, Underwood said, the sophomore forward needs the discipline to be a consistent defender.
“Believe me, he’s not far,” UNderwood said. “He’s not the weak link. That’s the challenge is to make him that guy that can guard not just a 3 or 4, but can guard a 2 and can guard a 1 and can get in a switch and can guard a 5. He’s never going to be the most physical guy in terms of weight, but he’s a guy with great length and great anticipation.”
The pride was evident in Underwood’s voice when he discussed Bosmans-Verdonk’s strong season opener. It was a long time coming for the 6-8 forward out of Lommel, Belgium, who missed the bulk of the 2019-20 season with an injury and had a setback that kept him off the court and mostly out of Illinois’ plans in 2020-21.
“He’s a really, really high character kid, who coincidentally is almost a 4.0 student,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that you just get him to believe in the process. It’s taken him down some U-turns, some speed bumps. You name it. It has not been a smooth one, but just keep moving forward and good things happen to those who work hard. We preach that. He’s a very driven young man, and at times we’ve had to back him off that. His dedication to be a good player has never wavered.”
SCOTT RICHEY