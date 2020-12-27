CHAMPAIGN — Indiana men’s basketball has geared its offense to run through Trayce Jackson-Davis this season.
The sophomore forward’s usage rate topped 30 percent heading into Saturday afternoon’s game at Illinois.
It’s a significant bump from a year ago. In short, nearly a third of the Hoosiers’ offensive possessions include Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis got his looks Saturday against No. 18 Illinois at State Farm Center. The Illini bigs — sophomore center Kofi Cockburn and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili — just made sure he couldn’t do much with them in a 69-60 win by the Illini.
Jackson-Davis was only two rebounds shy of a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. But he needed 13 shots to get his 11 points, only made three of them and had to rely on 5 of 5 free throw shooting to reach double figures.
“I just credit it to the scout,” Cockburn said. “Our coaches do a really good job of digging in on the scout and making sure we know the personnel and know what they’re capable of doing and what they like to do. It was really just about focusing and locking in and making sure I didn’t give him any shots.
“Challenge all of his shots. Make him score over me. My guys helped me a lot. They were digging in and boxing him out. It was about keeping a body on him and making sure he didn’t get any gifts, anything easy.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn leveled up defensively with the game on the line.
The Illini’s 7-foot center did have six rebounds in the first half — matching his total from Wednesday night’s 98-81 win at Penn State — but finished with 15 rebounds thanks to a stronger effort in the second half.
Cockburn also blocked two Indiana shots in the second half (and corralled the rebound both times) in a key stretch where Illinois took the lead just past the midway point of the half and didn’t give it up.
“That’s a motor, motor, motor thing,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s one of the things we kept challenging Kofi with constantly is that energy. I hope that’s a big sign of growth for Kof because he was flat (Saturday). He was flat. He didn’t have his usual pep and his bounce.
“He’s a heavy-legged guy, and there’s no doubt three games in a week bouncing around all over the country with the travel, but he flipped a switch. That was tremendous maturity and growth on his part. He makes two great blocks that change the game, gets the rebounds and ends up with 15. It was a dominant performance on the defensive end in the last 15 minutes by him.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn’s 15-point, 15-rebound performance against Indiana was his sixth double-double in 10 games this season.
Cockburn is now tied with Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor for third nationally with those six double-doubles. Only Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith and Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, both Belleville natives, have more with seven apiece.
Cockburn said he’s just more comfortable in what he can do in his second season of college basketball.
“Experience is a good teacher,” Cockburn said. “I know what to expect and know what’s expected of me. Whenever I get the ball, make the right play. I think that I’m one of the strongest, most imposing players in the country.”
It was a this point Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who was sitting in the next seat over in the postgame press conference, interrupted Cockburn.
“Ya’ll, he is the strongest,” Dosunmu said off camera.
“When I get the ball it’s just about being slow, being deliberate with at what I’m doing,” Cockburn continued. “Like Ayo said, getting to your spots. We’ve been playing for a while. We know our spots and know where we can score from at a high level. It’s about being composed, not rushing anything and making the right play.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu, like Cockburn, was also feeling the effects of playing at Rutgers, at Penn State and then practicing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the last week before facing Indiana. The Illinois junior guard spent a little extra time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher before Saturday’s game.
Fletcher, who added massage therapy to his repertoire a couple years ago, mostly worked on Dosunmu’s legs. It was a combination of some massage work and more stretching.
“I just try to take care of my body,” Dosunmu said. “Basketball will take me as far as my body takes me. Fletch is one of the best in the business — if not the best in the business. Fletch, he does a great job of not only being there for my body, but he stresses and emphasizes the important things like stretching, hydrating and drinking a lot of water before games. Without him, I don’t really know if I would be here. I definitely want to thank him for being there for me and making sure my body feels to come out here and perform.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu (30 points) and Cockburn were the only two Illini to finish in double figures on Saturday.
That meant Illinois won despite Trent Frazier missing all five of the shots he attempted — four from three-point range — and getting all four of his points at the free throw line.
Frazier still had six rebounds and two steals, though, and finished plus-seven in plus/minus for the game.
“I didn’t like the fact he didn’t make shots,” Underwood said. “But I’m never going to take him out when the game is on the line because we need his defense. His mentality is geared toward that. Most nights he’s going to go 4 of 5 from three instead of having the night he had.
“The job that he does defensively never gets talked about. Ask Marcus Carr at Minnesota, who’s had back-to-back 30-point nights (after Frazier held him to 16 points on 13 shots). Trent is a ball hawk. He is the Energizer bunny.”
SCOTT RICHEY