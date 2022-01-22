COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kofi Cockburn spent Friday night in Champaign. The 7-foot, 285-pound Illinois center entered concussion protocol after Monday’s game against Purdue and didn’t make the trip for the Illini’s Big Ten road game at Maryland.
“He took a little bit of a hit the day before (in Sunday’s practice),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said before Friday’s game on WDWS 1400. “Just kind of an inadvertent shot to the face and didn't really say much. Guys get hit daily. After the game (Monday), where he took some hits and took some shots, felt terrible after the game and went into protocol.
“That's something we don’t mess around with. It’s hard to avoid, but it’s one of those things that just happens in the course. He’s going through the protocols. Whatever that all entails, to be honest, I don’t know, but he’s being evaluated every day.”
***
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk got his first career start with Cockburn unavailable. The 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore forward earned it with his performance against Purdue when Cockburn was in foul trouble.
“Ben prepares like a backup quarterback like he’s going to be in that game the next Saturday or Sunday,” Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander said ahead of Friday’s game on WDWS. “He prepares every single day at a high, high level. He wants to be out there. He competes every day against Kofi. That showed with how he played (Monday).
“When you’re prepared and ready and your number is called, those are the type of nights you’re going to have. … Totally dialed in. Again, that backup quarterback. Knows every assignment. Knows every tendency he has to face. That’s mature stuff and grown man stuff.”
Bosmans-Verdonk finished Friday’s game with six points, one rebound and one steal. The Lommel, Belgium, native basically split time with junior forward Omar Payne, who had four points, one rebound and one block.
“It’s not somebody having to do something extraordinary,” Underwood said about Illinois’ “next man up” mindset. “It’s a lot fo people having to do a lot of little things just a little bit harder. Get one more rebound. Make one little extra effort. We went through that last year when we didn't have Ayo (Dosunmu). We’ve been through it many, many times this year.”
***
The return of Andre Curbelo means adapting the Illinois offense when necessary to suit the skills of the sophomore point guard. It’s not a straightforward process given the fact the Illini created a top 10 offense without him by combining Cockburn’s dominant post presence with a slew of shooters around him.
“You don’t just change that overnight,” Underwood said. "It’s a subtle deal. We were well ingrained last year when Ayo went out, yet I was concerned bringing him back after three games because we had played so well. It’s just a challenge that sometimes takes some time. We’ll have to keep continuing to work on that. The best way to do that is through practice.
“We’ve got really, really good perimeter shooting. We’ve got to find that mesh where those guys continue to get the opportunities. The one thing about Belo, and I always go back to last year because we haven’t truly seen him this year, he was the top assist guy per 40 minutes. He’ll make everybody better.”
***
Consider Curbelo willing to fill whatever role is asked of him the remainder of the season. He got an up close look at the type of successful, efficient offense ran in his absence. That fact has not escaped his notice.
“I’m coming back and I’m the one that’s got to fit into their playing style,” Curbelo said. “I’m just here for them. … Whatever needs to be done, I feel like I’ll probably be that kind of guy who will do it, whether it’s an assist or whether it’s a rebound. As long as we get the win, I’ll do whatever it takes.
“I still think I’m a good point guard. I’m not going to sit here and praise myself and say I’m this or I’m that. I know the kind of player I am. I don’t need any of that. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think that’s going to be my mentality going forward.”
***
Curbelo’s 11-game absence generated a shift in one specific way.
“I think this has very much become Trent’s team,” Underwood said.
Curbelo spent those 11 games watching Frazier compete. Learning from the Wellington, Fla., native along with fellow fifth-year guards Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams.
“I learned a lot of things," Curbelo said. “One of them is I know Trent Frazier can be pretty good on the ball as a point guard. He’s just got to believe in himself. I love seeing him play from the sidelines, and I learned a lot from him — some moves I was like, ‘I’ve got to do that.’"
***
Illinois added to its batch of newcomers for the 2022-23 season twice this week. First came Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, who enrolled for the current semester and will spend the rest of this season practicing with the team and working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
The other roster news came in a commitment from Glenbard West guard Paxton Warden as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. That makes four incoming freshmen in the Class of 2022 with Warden joining scholarship guards Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers, who all signed in November.
Warden had two offers from lower level in-state programs (St. Xavier and Governors State) before committing to Illinois on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard is a starter for Glenbard West and now gives the Hilltoppers an all D-I starting lineup. Braden Huff is headed to Gonzaga, Caden Pierce will play at Princeton and both Bobby Durkin and Ryan Renfro committed to Army.
***
Class of 2022 recruiting rankings from 247Sports and ESPN were updated this week. Epps moved up 11 spots to No. 48 in the latest from 247Sports, and both Rodgers (No. 61) and Harris (No. 98) landed in the top 100. Only Rodgers and Epps, checking in at Nos. 52 and 90, respectively, were ranked in the latest ESPN update.