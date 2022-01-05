MINNEAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn has spent most of this season (and last) contending with regular double and triple teams.
Opposing defenses have been throwing everything they can at the Illinois center to disrupt him in the post.
Minnesota took a different tact Tuesday night. The Gophers were content to let 6-foot-9 forwards Eric Curry and Charlie Daniels handle the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn on their own. There was token help on occasion, but it was mostly sink or swim for Curry and Daniels.
They sunk.
Cockburn finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Illinois’ 76-53 win against Minnesota. It was his sixth straight double-double and eighth total this season, and he didn’t mind the single coverage.
“I’m shocked,” Cockburn said about when teams decide not to double or triple him. “Sometimes I put the ball on the floor and I’m so paranoid because I’m looking, I’m scoping to see if somebody’s coming.”
Illinois’ game plan was to get Cockburn the ball anyway. When Minnesota stuck with that single coverage strategy, the Illini pressed that plan even further.
“I think that’s a pretty good game plan,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It wasn’t just one-on-one, but I like Kofi isolated with just about anybody. ... There’s certain nights Kofi just feels he can overpower people, and he has the ability to do that. Glad he’s on our team and wearing our uniform.”
As much as Illinois did well offensively against Minnesota, Underwood was quick to point out the defensive efforts of Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams after the Illini’s third straight win. Frazier’s primary responsibility was slowing down Minnesota guard Payton Willis. Williams got the nod on Jamison Battle with some time on Willis, too.
Battle finished with 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting. Willis, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with nine points on 3 of 11 shooting.
“You figure out how to guard the guys at the top of the scouting report,” Underwood said. “(Willis) and Battle were two guys we wanted to focus in on, and we challenged to try and guard both of them. We were OK with Curry and Daniels shooting jump shots out there all night. As long as it wasn’t those two, we felt pretty comfortable.”
Underwood had plans for his team after Christmas. The Illinois coach left St. Louis on Dec. 22 after a blowout Braggin’ Rights victory stating the Illini would do what they do best in the holiday season — get better. Those plans, of course, were derailed by the 10 players that tested positive for COVID-19 and shut the program down last week. Instead of two-a-days with no classes to contend with on an empty campus, two-thirds of the team was in quarantine and the other five relegated to individual skill work, shooting and weightlifting sessions with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
“It’s nice when you want to go an hour-and-a-half or two hours of offense in the morning and an hour-and-a-half or two hours of defense in the afternoon and really separate the two,” Underwood said about the two-a-day practices he lost. “Really get in and be specific on certain things. Not have convoluted practices where it’s all kind of one together. You get really focused. We missed that. We missed a game not being able to play Florida A&M and get the opportunity to get the kinks out and get the rust off. We’re not the only team in the country going through this. It is what it is. We’ve got to go hoop.”
Frazier was one of the five Illinois players that didn’t test positive last week and could at least get some individual work in at Ubben Basketball Complex. The veteran guard said he didn’t stress about the situation and used his time in the gym working with the other guys who tested negative to get better.
Even with the program on pause last week — something that didn’t happen last season — Frazier finds the current situation preferable to what amounted to a lockdown and quasi-bubble in 2020-21.
“I didn’t like the early morning testing every day,” Frazier said. “I thought that was a lot on everyone considering we were here at Ubben 24/7 adding the testing. Now, we have the opportunity to rest a little bit, come in and get better and go back home and be together.”
Illinois will have plenty of togetherness with Big Ten play resuming. Tuesday’s game at Minnesota was the first of three in eight days, with a home game against Maryland coming Thursday and another road trip to Nebraska for a game next Tuesday night.
“I think we’re tough enough for it,” Frazier said. “I think that’s why coach scheduled us in those situations early in the season up in (Kansas City, Mo.) playing back-to-back games. ... Coach always puts us in those situations where we’re going to be uncomfortable, and, you know, we’ve just got to get through it. That’s what we’re focused on. We’ve gotten better in that area being tough. I’m excited to see how this team responds to that, obviously, with the travel to Minnesota, the one-day prep and back at home against Maryland. I’m excited to see us respond and continue to get better.”
Frazier would play more often given the opportunity. So squeezing in 17 more Big Ten games between now and the end of the regular season on March 6 doesn’t faze him.
“It just gives me energy,” Frazier said. “I love playing games. If we could play five games a week, I’d play them. I love being out there in front of the lights and in front of the fans. It’s always fun and what I like to do.”
Tuesday’s game marked an eighth straight without Andre Curbelo on the court for Illinois.
The sophomore point guard hasn’t played since Illinois beat Kansas State two days before Thanksgiving, and there remains no clear timetable for his return from what’s been a closely held issue.
“He’s progressing,” Underwood said. “You guys are tired of hearing that. He’s made improvement, and as he continues in this process of getting back conditioning and his physical therapy is moving in the right direction. We’re excited and hopeful here.”
It was reported on the FS1 broadcast that Curbelo participated in Tuesday’s shootaround in Minneapolis and worked on the scout team.
Tom Michael’s duties as Eastern Illinois athletic director have precluded him from seeing Illinois play in person all that much since he left the university for Charleston eight years ago.
He got a chance in November when Illinois played in the Hall of Fame classic in Kansas City. That his son, Nate, is on staff at Kansas State as video coordinator for Bruce Weber meant the Wildcats and Illini in the same place the week of Thanksgiving was a prime opportunity to spend time with family and check out his former team.
“I was extremely impressed with how good Kofi is,” said Michael, who played for Lou Henson in the early 1990s. “He’s gotten better. He’s become a more effective scorer than just this guy that powers it to the basket. (Alfonso) Plummer can obviously shoot the ball unbelievably well. If he doesn’t go off the way he did against Kansas State, they don’t beat Kansas State, and he hasn’t missed too many since then either.”
Michael knows a thing or two about being a shooter on the court with a dominant big man. The former Illini forward played alongside Deon Thomas all four years, and Thomas, of course, wound up the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 career points. Michael, meanwhile, holds Illinois’ single-season (49.3 percent) and career (44.9 percent) three-point percentage records.
“What I would say is that my opportunity to shoot the ball from the outside was enhanced by his ability to score,” Michael said. “It’s no secret that you go inside-out to be really effective. I think the guys that are playing for Illinois now would say when (Cockburn) is not on the floor they get guarded a lot differently than when he’s on the floor. It was no different when Deon played for us. Certainly, Coach Henson demanded we got it into him, and he was pretty effective when he got it in there, too. But again, it opened up a lot of things for us as well.”
Michael is optimistic about what this season could still bring for Illinois. Another NCAA tournament appearance, perhaps a longer run, is still the expectation.
“I think they’ve got some pieces,” Michael said. “I am sure Brad was looking forward to using the Christmas break here to get better. Now with the COVID situation they maybe haven’t been able to do that collectively as a team, and that makes it challenging. But they’ve certainly got components there to make another deep run.”
