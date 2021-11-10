CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn observed the start of Illinois’ pregame warmups from mid-court at State Farm Center with assistant coach Geoff Alexander.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center was decked out head to toe in Illinois gear — blue sweatsuit complete with orange-and-blue beanie.
It was a collection of Cockburn’s team-issued apparel that had him observing for the entirety of Tuesday night’s season-opening 71-47 win against Jackson State with the start of his three-game suspension a result of the Illinois center selling team gear on The Players Trunk in June before he decided to return for his junior season with the Illini
Cockburn will also sit out Friday night’s game against Arkansas State and Monday night’s game at Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games before he returns Nov. 22 against Cincinnati at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Brad Underwood has expressed his disappointment in the NCAA for the three-game suspension multiple times since it was announced. The Illinois coach addressed the process a bit more ahead of Tuesday’s season opener.
“We knew that there were some issues with the Trunk,” Underwood said. “There’s just nothing you do. You write it up, you turn it in and that was part of the reinstatement process for him. Then you wait and you wait and you wait. You do everything that you can do.
“I’ve said I was disappointed. A young man that chose to come back to college I think is a really, really good thing. Kofi did that for a lot of reasons. Kofi’s way ahead of normal in pursuing a degree from this university. I think that played into all of his choices as well, but we also had a lot of COVID timelines in there this year that were very different. We just sat and waited. When we got the answer, we got the answer.”
Cockburn still made more headlines Tuesday despite not playing against Jackson State when he was announced, along with Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, as one of 50 players on the preseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award.
The Illini are one of 12 teams with multiple players on the watch list, and the Big Ten leads all conferences with 10 players selected. The other Big Ten players on the watch list include Maryland guard Eric Ayala, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., Michigan forward Caleb Houstan, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Purdue forward Trevion Williams.
Both Cockburn and Curbelo received a slew of postseason honors. Cockburn was an Associated Press preseason All-American — and multiple other publications — in addition to being on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award. Curbelo is also on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award.
Cockburn’s three-game suspension opened the door for both Coleman Hawkins and Omar Payne to play bigger roles. Underwood said the plan for Payne, who transferred to Illinois from Florida, is to keep things simple at this point of the season. Matching up with Cockburn every day in practice, Underwood said, has led to consistent improvement for Payne.
“I think one of the things we’ve really tried to build with him is stamina and work on his conditioning,” Underwood said of Payne. “We’ve seen that grow immensely. He’s got a great opportunity. I’m excited for him and the opportunity here these first three games against all really good opponents who have very, very good frontcourts to go out and establish himself and be a factor on the glass and be a factor on the defensive end as well as what we know he can do offensively.”
Hawkins’ role will be a bit more diverse and involved than Payne’s, which benefits the 6-foot-10 sophomore forward’s versatile skill set. Hawkins started at center Tuesday against Jackson State, but the Sacramento, Calif., native can’t be pigeonholed in one position.
“He gives us a different look as a 5-man because he’s an elite shooter,” Underwood said. “He’s a pick-and-pop guy. He’s a guy that has ball handling skills and passing skills. It gives us a different look than maybe those other two guys (Cockburn and Payne) give us.
“We can put him in ball screens, which we have, and are doing. We can also have him set ball screens. I love Coleman’s flexibility. It’s one of the reasons we recruited him, and it’s one of the reasons he’s maturing into a really, really good player.”
Hawkins’ versatility makes learning each game’s scouting report even more important. The fact the Illinois coaches might play him at both forward spots, center and occasionally put the ball in his hands as a playmaker means Hawkins has to go deep on multiple opposing players in his game preparation.
“It’s super important, because I could be on a dude who’s a dead-eye shooter or I could be on a dude who’s a non-shooter and likes to drive,” Hawkins said. “It’s really paying attention to detail there and knowing plays and knowing my personnel and just using that to my advantage.”
Hawkins also has a different mindset heading into his sophomore season. Significantly different, actually, compared to his freshman year.
“I think now I’m real calm with everything,” he said. “I think last year I was more focused on making mistakes, and now I’m not worried about making mistakes. I just want to go out there, play well and do what’s best for my team. I think I was just a little too nervous last year and a little too in my head last year.”
Underwood was more than OK that his team had some struggles in its final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.). Thrilled, actually, given it gave him plenty of topics to address in the lead up to Tuesday’s season opener.
What didn’t thrill Underwood, however, was how his team fared defensively without Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams on the court against IUP. Williams was ruled out before the game against the Crimson Hawks on Oct. 29 and Frazier got hurt early in the game that caused him to miss Tuesday night’s game and the Illini defense suffered without them in the final tuneup to the season.
“There was no grit,” Underwood said. “There was no substance. There was no, ‘I’m going to guard the ball, that’s my guy, and, by golly, he’s not going to beat me off the bounce.’ We didn’t have that fight.”
Underwood said it was a “great learning curve, learning experience” for his trio of freshmen. The Illinois coach also said it was a crucial moment for Alfonso Plummer. The Utah transfer guard didn’t grade out well defensively against IUP, and Underwood and his staff have challenged him at that end of the court since.
“You’ve got to demand it and understand there’s consequences,” Underwood said. “We try to make everything competitive. Fonz watches a ton of film. He’s learning. We’re holding him accountable. I think that’s one of the biggest challenges and biggest differences for him is just the accountability on that side of it.
“(Assistant coach Chester Frazier) has done an unbelievable job every single day of being right in his grill challenging him on that side of the court. We don’t want him to just be a one-way player — just an offensive guy. Those days of Iowa girls’ basketball have gone by the wayside. You have to play both ends. We’re holding him accountable on that end.”
