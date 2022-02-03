CHAMPAIGN — Playing time came in limited doses for Brandin Podziemski through the first two-thirds of the season. The freshman guard entered Wednesday night’s game against No. 11 Wisconsin with eight “Did Not Plays” through Illinois’ first 20 games.
Saturday’s win at Northwestern, though, might have been a breakout moment for the Muskego, Wis., native. Podziemski scored five points in six minutes and was on the court in crunch time as the Illini fended off the Wildcats for a 59-56 victory.
What stood out to Illinois coach Brad Underwood about Podziemski’s play — and that of fellow freshman RJ Melendez — was the fearless nature. Close game on the road, and neither wavered.
Podziemski credited fellow Illini guard Trent Frazier for boosting his confidence this season.
“For me personally, especially on the offensive end, it’s just going against, I think, the best defensive player in the country, Trent, every day,” Podziemski said. “When I go out there, I have no fear. I feel like he’s the best, so anybody I play against is not as good as him. That’s where the confidence comes from.”
Podziemski’s teammates have seen him settle into what Division I basketball is all about as the season has progressed.
“At the beginning of the season, he was a freshman still trying to find his way,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “Now, he’s more relaxed and more composed. He doesn’t have a heavy mind right now. He’s more calm. He gets his role. He’s trying to get better every day in practice. He pushes us when he’s on the scout team. He tries to elevate us.”
Podziemski said the transition from high school basketball to needing to play at the Big Ten level challenged him mentally last summer after he arrived in Champaign. What was expected — what he needed to do to compete — was wholly different from what he experienced playing at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wis.
Podziemski spent plenty of time talking with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and assistant coach Chester Frazier throughout the summer to keep a level head. It helped.
“Through the fall and into the winter, I got more comfortable,” Podziemski said. “Controlling what you can control. It’s as simple as that. I can’t control whether I get minutes or not, but I can control how hard I work and how much effort I put in. I can’t get upset if I don’t play. It’s a team and we’re trying to win, so the best guys are going to be out there.”
Underwood calls Podziemski’s confidence one of the freshman guard’s best attributes. The Illinois coach said Podziemski never lost that during his transition period in the summer and early fall and realized there were aspects he needed to learn and figure out.
“He never lost his competitive drive through that,” Underwood said. “Then you have to realize what really a college basketball practice is about. You find your way through playing, but most importantly, you find your way through working. Practice is about getting your team better. There might be some days he shoots five balls during the course of practice. Then it becomes about the individual time and getting with coaches to get better.
“Once guys figure that out — and that’s the work piece and it’s not always fun and not always easy — but all those freshmen had to adjust to that. Then being a supportive teammate when they’re not the guy. That’s different for them, but they’re all great character kids and have done a great job.”
Podziemski was involved in one semi-controversial play in Saturday’s win at Northwestern. The freshman guard thought he drew a charge on the Wildcats’ Boo Buie. He was instead whistled for a blocking foul and got a flop warning.
“(Buie lowered his shoulder) the first time, I took it, and the second time he did it I fell,” Podziemski said. “Everybody thought it was a charge.”
Everybody including Underwood, who argued both the foul call and the fact Podziemski got a flop warning. The Illinois coach is in favor of officials whistling for flops, which he considers not part of the game.
“(The flop) needed to go away with the throw your head back, flail your arm as you’re dribbling the ball down the court,” Underwood said. “The officials have done a great job of calling that. It needed to go away on jump shooters, of guys falling down and kicking their leg. We’ve cleaned that aspect.
“Now, we’ve put it into play with charges, blocks and everything else and it becomes a (subjective) call again, and I think a hard one. My problem with the call the other night, there was already a blow given.”
Andre Curbelo’s return to practice after missing another week of the season — and games against Michigan State and Northwestern — has injected new life into the Illini. It’s something Illinois has mostly been without this season, as Curbelo missed approximately eight weeks dealing with issues related to the concussion he suffered in the team’s final exhibition game. He returned only to play two games before entering the university’s health and safety protocols.
“Andre’s a guy that elevates our team tremendously,” Cockburn said. “He’s a floor general for us. Everybody loves him. He brings that fire to the team where it’s so much fun. The way he passes. The flair. His style of play. Having him back has been really good. He’s been able to get guys better shots and get guys more open with his abilities.”
Curbelo’s return on the heels of Cockburn’s return following the Illinois center’s own foray after sustaining a concussion means the Illini are as close to full strength as they’ve been all season.
Inserting two high-usage players back into the fold, though, isn’t always easy.
Adjustments had to be made when both Curbelo and Cockburn were sidelined. Those tweaks to how Illinois played offensively now have to be revised with them back.
“You want to be a fine-tuned motor,” Underwood said. “Sometimes, when you’re minus a little something, you get just a little bit off. You’ve got to kind of recalibrate a little bit. That’s where we’re at. I feel like we’re doing a lot of good things. I want to get our pace back a little bit. We’ve got to play with better tempo and play with better flow, and that will ease everything. It takes time on that end, too. It’s something you’ve got to really spend some time on.”
Austin Hutcherson was back on the Illinois bench Wednesday for the first time since late December. The 6-6 guard was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a sports hernia in mid-December after dealing with injury and illness throughout the first month of what was supposed to be his first year playing for the Illini.
Hutcherson had surgery to repair his hernia on Dec. 22 while his team was in St. Louis putting together an 88-63 Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri.
The team’s holiday break followed, and Hutcherson remained in California with his family with classes for the spring semester starting virtually.
“He went home for Christmas, and we just left him there to spend time with family,” Underwood said. “There was no need for him to come back. He had his follow-up (Tuesday) in St. Louis, and is back and will be back joining us. He’s got another, probably, 4-8 weeks — somewhere in there was what I was told — of recovery. He’ll do that here as he finishes up the school year.”
Hutcherson sat out the 2019-20 season at Illinois after transferring from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.). He then missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season with a back injury.
Healthy to at least start the 2021-22 season, Hutcherson ultimately appeared in just four games and averaged 2.8 points and two rebounds.
