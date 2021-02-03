BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Andre Curbelo booked his one-way ticket back to the Illinois bench when he picked up his second foul with 12 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Indiana.
It’s Brad Underwood’s steadfast position. Two first half fouls is almost always an instant sit from a strategy perspective from the Illinois coach. The Illini entered Tuesday’s game with a two-foul participation at just 8.7 percent — or the 287th lowest in all of Division I basketball.
The difference between Curbelo on the bench and Curbelo on the court was stark Tuesday night in Bloomington. Simply put, Illinois was better offensively when the freshman point guard had the ball in his hands.
Curbelo provided the spark early in the second half that got the Illini back into the game after a poor finish to the first. His playmaking ability was on full display, as he finished with 12 points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists in Illinois’ 75-71 overtime victory.
“We just started putting him in middle ball screens where we opened the court up, and (assistant coach Stephen Gentry) just kept calling that number,” Underwood said. “He’s very hard to handle in the open court. He found the paint. He sprayed it. He missed a couple layups he usually makes. The court just opens up. It got Trent (Frazier) a couple look, and then obviously the pass at the end of the game was a pass not many guys make.”
***
Said pass was a thread-the-needle bounce pass to Kofi Cockburn for a dunk that pushed Illinois’ overtime lead to two possessions with just 19 seconds to play.
Curbelo got low to the ground and sent a low, hard pass with a high bounce to catch Cockburn in stride and in position to go up for the dunk. It was one of those passes that maybe only the Illini freshman sees.
“He caught it, dunked it and that was game right there,” Curbelo said. “Sometimes I force my passes, and I know sometimes I do silly things on the court. I know it. I’m getting better at that as games go by and practices go by and days go by. I’m going to continue to improve. I’m not afraid of making those passes. Sometimes not a lot of people see what I see. I have confidence in myself, and I have confidence in Kofi.”
***
Underwood still wants one more thing consistently from Curbelo, though. Namely avoiding foul trouble. Curbelo had four fouls Tuesday night — his third game in the last five with that number and ninth with four or more this season.
“If I could just get him to quit doing the silly fouls — trying to back tap and do all that — so he could stay in the game the first half might have been a little different,” Underwood said.
***
“No hesitation Trent” was back for a second straight game. That’s what Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu has started calling Frazier. And after going 4 of 9 from three-point range and scoring 24 points in last week’s win against Iowa, Frazier was again 4 of 9 from deep as part of his 19-point performance at Indiana.
Frazier got on track offensively early against the Hoosiers, knocking down his first three-pointer just more than 2 1/2 minutes into the game. He also picked up his first foul, a Class A technical, after sinking that particular three.
“Trent hollered ‘Cash!’ after he hit it, and they said he taunted,” Underwood said. "They T’d him.”
***
Frazier’s technical foul was on 54 total fouls called in the nearly three-hour game in Bloomington. Illinois was whistled for 26 fouls, including 16 in the second half, while Indiana was whistled for 28. The Hoosiers’ total grew with six fouls in just 5 minutes of overtime.
“I know they see some they think are fouls that really aren’t,” Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Then some that maybe should be called they don’t call. The refs aren’t perfect, but I’m not going to put the outcome of the game on them. It was hard to get in a rhythm, but I don’t think that was the main cause.”
Indiana stayed in the game in the second half because it was able to get to the free throw line. Illinois’ defense bottled up the Hoosiers’ offensively, but the Illini’s second half foul trouble meant 19 free throw attempts. Indiana went 12 of 19 at the line in the second half and 23 of 34 for the game.
“You have to adjust every single night to how the game is being officiated, and we’ve got to do a better job of that,” Underwood said. Illinois did shoot a nearly identical 24 of 32 at the free throw line. “It kept (Indiana) in it. It was just a parade to the free throw line. We’ve got to be better at not fouling in those situations and understand how the game’s being called.”
***
Illinois’ defensive effort ramped up in the second half. Part of that was a halftime adjustment in its ball screen coverage. Underwood moved Cockburn up a little bit to better take away the Indiana bigs’ short roll off the screen. The other part was simply effort.
“To be quite honest, we just played harder,” Underwood said. “I thought we were much more effective in the second half just because of our effort and commitment to trying to guard. They whooped us the first half. Any time you do that on the road, you give yourself a chance.
“I thought we had great looks offensively, and the ball didn’t go in. It’s what I always preach. You’ve got to find a way to win when the ball doesn’t go in. Indiana’s a great defensive team. Not a good one, a great one. We won one (Tuesday) with our defense.”
***
What Illinois chose to defend also dictated the game to an extent. Indiana shot 41 percent from the field and narrowly had the points-in-the-paint edge with 30 to the Illini’s 28. Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points, and redshirt junior forward Race Thompson had 18.
What Indiana didn’t do was much from three-point range. Aljami Durham got loose of Illinois guard Adam Miller for a couple early three-pointers, and Hoosiers’ freshman Khristian Lander hit a pair of his own, but Indiana was just 4 of 8 from beyond the arc compared to Illinois’ seven makes on 19 attempts. “They’re a really good defensive team,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Illini. “They’re sticky on the ball, and it’s very, very difficult as the game continues to wear on. We only took eight threes in this game, so it kind of shows you, at the end of the day, what they were willing to kind of give up.
“They gave up twos, paint touches and post ups. There wasn’t a whole lot of ball moving around for good shots and quality threes. They eliminated threes. I thought the ball had a hard time moving because of the way they played.”
***
Giorgi Bezhanishvili finished Illinois’ road win with five points and two rebounds and fouled out of the game right before Dosunmu did with just less than 3 minutes to play in regulation. Despite those numbers, the junior forward had a team-best plus/minus of plus-23 when all was said and done.
“He’s such a big part of our team from that standpoint — not just physically, but emotionally,” Underwood said.
Bezhanishvili, who is Cockburn’s nominal backup, played more alongside Cockburn against Indiana. Showed he can stretch the floor after knocking down a corner three-pointer off a drive-and-kick assist from Curbelo.
“We want to run offense to Giorgi, and Giorgi’s been in with (assistant coach Orlando Antigua) every day this week and the end of last week,” Underwood said. “He’s been getting up 400-500 threes every single day. It’s nice to see him rewarded by making a three. That’s an option I want to be able to have is Giorgi playing with Kofi and not just his support off the bench.”