WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The way Andre Curbelo’s first game against Purdue played out last month was not exactly what Brad Underwood had in mind.
Did the Illinois coach expect to play Curbelo 26 minutes in his first game back after missing more than two months with concussion issue? Not so much.
But Curbelo made it work. The sophomore point guard put up a season-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Curbelo’s return, though, was temporary. He got in two games before a positive case of COVID-19 sidelined him for nine days. Underwood has been a bit more careful with his playing time on the second return. Just 11 minutes at home against Wisconsin last Wednessday and 12 at Indiana last Saturday.
“We don’t want to put him out there to be unsuccessful and to have that hurt our team,” Underwood said. “He’s been incredible. He’s been engaged. He’s been watching extra film. He’s been putting in all the extra work and trying as diligently as he can to not just be a great teammate but get back to where he can play sustainable minutes.”
Curbelo had played just eight games this season heading into Tuesday night’s rematch with Purdue. The concussion issues cost him the end of November, all of December and half of January. The positive COVID-19 test to end January was just a case of piling on.
“To say it’s been easy for him, it’s been anything but that,” Underwood said. “It’s been extremely hard. It’s been extremely frustrating. As an elite athlete performing at this level, you don’t go two-plus months and do nothing.”
Nothing was Curbelo’s directive while sidelined with the concussion issues. No weightlifting. No workouts. Certainly nothing on the basketball court.
Curbelo’s second return has come at a tricky time. Games are in rapid fire mode in the final month of the Big Ten schedule. Practice time is limited, so Curbelo has put in extra work with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher — the second part of his title a priority — and in individual workouts.
“It’s been a trying process for him, but I’ve been really pleased with him as a teammate,” Underwood said. “He acts like another coach. It’s just a matter of him getting back and being able to perform for sustained periods of time.
“He is a winner. That kid is ultra competitive and wants to win. You see that on the sidelines. You see that in practice — he’s that guy in every drill. That motivates him.”
Underwood didn’t play Jacob Grandison much early in the 2020-21 season. The Holy Cross transfer played a fairly minimal role through the first month before entering the starting lineup.
“He just kind of kept plugging away, doing his deal and never complained,” the Illinois coach said. “All of a sudden he became solid and sound. He kind of kicked the rust off his sit-out year and was back in the flow. I remember thinking at the time watching film he was doing a lot of little things that were really important — cutting, rebounding, passing.”
Now?
Underwood said he gets a little nervous when Grandison isn’t on the court for the Illini.
“He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Underwood said. “He’s very, very assignment sound on both ends. ... Very seldom does he get displaced from the moment of the game and get out of character. He’s done it a couple times — everybody does that — but for the most part he’s very much within himself.”
Grandison entered Tuesday night’s game at Purdue averaging career-highs — at least for his time at Illinois — in scoring, rebounding, assists, three-point shooting and free throw shooting.
Significantly more playing time has certainly helped boost his production, but that didn’t come without earning Underwood’s trust.
“Underwood’s an intense coach, but once you kind of understand him and see what he’s talking about — getting the message rather than the tone — it kind of opens up yourself,” Grandison said. “I think I’ve gotten a lot better being coached by Coach Underwood. I like hearing that he trusts me out there. It feels good to know your coach likes you out there. I try to do everything I can. I understand, not my role, but kind of like my job and I understand my presence on the court.”
Part of that process was figuring out what he needed to do to get on the court last season. It wasn’t going to be what helped him at Holy Cross where he was the Crusaders’ leading scorer in 2018-19. Think more defense and rebounding.
“Through that, I gained the confidence and experience to play at this level, and this year it’s kind of just naturally shifted more so toward just hooping and being free,” Grandison said. “I know my certain assignments and I what I need to do.”
Kofi Cockburn has put together one of the most singularly dominant individual performances in the country this season. Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound center is the only player in the nation ranked in the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding.
That type of individual dominance, though, isn’t new to Underwood. What Ayo Dosunmu did during the 2020-21 season was different than Cockburn, but no less dominant considering the now-former Illinois guard and rookie with the Chicago Bulls was a consensus First Team All-American and USA Today’s National Player of the Year.
Even that wasn’t new. Underwood was on staff at Kansas State when Michael Beasley romped his way to an impressive one-and-done season by averaging 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds to go with a 53/38/77 shooting slash.
Underwood can, however, draw some basic parallels between Cockburn and Beasley.
“Good players make themselves better,” Underwood said. “Great players make their teammates players. Both of those guys are great. They make their teammates better because of their ability to score the basketball once they have it. You have to physically and mentally have a plan for those guys. They both have the ability to beat that plan, but they also have the ability to make the other guys better when you try to execute that plan.
“That’s the ultimate compliment is to make your teammates’ abilities rise because of the way a coach or team tries to play you. Mike was so hard to stop anyway — he was so gifted with the basketball — but Kofi does it in a different way because he attracts so much attention with his size.”
Alfonso Plummer knows this about Cockburn having spent his previous two seasons at Utah.
“I don’t think the Pac-12’s ever had a Kofi,” the Illini guard said.
Plummer has seen his game develop in substantial ways since transferring to Illinois last summer. For two reasons.
Basketball in the Big Ten is different than basketball in the Pac-12, and he’s being utilized differently by the Illini.
“The Big Ten is more athletic and big guys, and the Pac-12 is more systematic guys that can score,” Plummer said. “In the Pac-12, I was just a shooter — a spot-up shooter or coming off screens shooter. Brad did a great job of getting me involved in ball screens and a lot of movement on the court, so I can bring the attention I’m bringing right now to help my team be better offensively.”
