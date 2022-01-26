CHAMPAIGN — The informal shootaround portion of Illinois’ pregame warmup ended without an appearance from Kofi Cockburn or Andre Curbelo. That carried over when the Illini returned to the court Tuesday night to go through their structured warmup.
Cockburn was back in the locker room in street clothes and out for a second straight game in concussion protocol. Curbelo wasn’t even at the arena as he was in the university’s health and safety protocols.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Curbelo played Friday at Maryland with a fever and was under the weather. Underwood said there was no consideration not to play him against the Terrapins when he wasn’t 100 percent.
“He and (athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) talked and felt like he was able to go at Maryland,” Underwood said. “We played him sparingly compared to what he had played.”
There was no clarity on when Curbelo entered the health and safety protocols, though, after returning from College Park, Md. Underwood did say Curbelo hadn’t been around the team since.
“You talk about a young guy I just feel sick for,” Underwood said. “My heart aches for Andre Curbelo. He just needs to catch a break. He didn’t feel worse or better, but then as they move through, they go through our protocols and our health and safety issues. That’s still where he’s at.”
Illinois went through a COVID-19 pause when the players returned to campus after a three-day Christmas break. Ten players tested positive at that point.
“I think we’re in a pretty good place for the most part of guys that should have an adequate buildup to it,” Underwood said. “We’ll say our prayers.”
Trent Frazier walked into Tuesday night’s postgame press conference carrying the game ball. That’s atypical. The veteran guard has certainly played well enough to earn game balls during his Illinois career, but he’s never had them in hand during his media obligations.
Tuesday night, though, was special.
Frazier’s 16-point effort in Illinois’ 56-55 win against Michigan State pushed him into the top 10 of the Illini’s career scoring list as he passed both Mark Smith and Brandon Paul to sit in ninth place with 1,664 points and Eddie Johnson (1,692) now in his sights. The game ball he carried was inscribed with “Michigan State win” and “Top 10 scorer.”
“This is special,” Frazier said. “I just want to say thank you to the coaching staff and Josh Whitman and everyone that gave me the opportunity to be a part of this Illini family. This is home. This has been a special five years for me, and I’m glad to call this home forever.”
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spent a fairly decent amount of his postgame press conference time talking about Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams. The Illini guard missed all three of the shots he attempted and didn’t score in the one-point win against the Spartans.
“He’s their version of Draymond Green, to me,” Izzo said, comparing Williams to the former Michigan State standout turned NBA champion. “He just makes little plays. He’s in the right spot. He’ll make a pass. Has absolutely no ego. They’re lucky. With all those shooters and guys that take a lot of shots, that kid, without him, I’m not sure it would be as easy for Brad. Then you’ve got everybody wanting to take shots. He just kind of fits in, does his thing and guards really well.”
With Cockburn out of the lineup and on the bench in street clothes, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk made his second consecutive and second career start. Regardless of Cockburn’s status, moving forward, Bosmans-Verdonk has played at a high enough level in the last couple weeks to earn more playing time as the season progresses. Underwood has stressed the earned part in particular.
“No one spends more time in the gym than Ben,” Underwood said. “Ben is an elite worker. He’s a perfectionist. Ben’s a 4.0 student. He takes that approach to his basketball. He’s got tremendous amount of character in terms of wanting to succeed, and then every single day he challenges everybody every day with his effort.
“He’s been rock solid. He’s earned it. He doesn’t make mistakes. He’ll be a big part of what we do moving forward.”
It’s certainly a change for the 6-8 redshirt sophomore forward out of Lommel, Belgium. Bosmans-Verdonk has filled a bit role for much of his Illinois career when he’s been healthy. Now that playing time is coming more consistently, his aim is to make the most of it.
“It was the hardest when I was more on the bench,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “I wanted to be a part of it. Now, I am a part of it. I want to be a part of a winning team. I’ve gotten more minutes. Now it’s time to win and step up that way. It’s amazing being a part of this team.
“Obviously, it comes with challenges, but I’m really doing what I love right now. I’m grateful to be in a spot where I can help my team, which I did before, too, but now it’s actually being on the court is a little different.”
The exact role Bosmans-Verdonk is filling isn’t exactly the one anticipated when he signed alongside Cockburn in the Class of 2019. The three three-pointers he knocked down in Illinois’ exhibition game against Division II Lewis ahead of the 2019-20 season gave the idea he might be that long sought after physical, stretch 4.
Instead, Bosmans-Verdonk has become a backup center. Persistent leg and foot injuries his first two seasons played a role in that.
“Coming back from my injuries, it was about finding a role,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “A role in which I would help this team win. Right now, that’s not shooting the ball. I’m surrounded with great, amazing shooters. It’s like that one quote from Draymond Green. I don’t know if any of you ever saw it. He once said, ‘Why would I shoot any ball if I had Stephen Curry on my team?’
“It’s kind of the same thing for me. Why would I shoot the ball if I’m surrounded by the best shooters in the nation with (Alfonso) Plummer, with Jake (Grandison), with Trent. It’s about doing what makes us win and playing your role.”
Even so, Bosmans-Verdonk said he hasn’t just let his jump shot atrophy.
“I still believe I can knock down shots,” he said. “I work really hard making sure I can knock down shots when I’m open.”
Grandison was still shooting a team-best 46.8 percent from three-point range heading into Tuesday night’s game against Michigan State. Even so, the 6-foot-6 redshirt senior wing had experienced a dip in efficiency — and subsequent production — this month.
Like a 2-of-12 shooting performance, including just 1 of 5 three-point shooting, in the Illini’s early January win against Maryland. Or a 3-of-10 showing with 2 of 5 three-point shooting in the double overtime loss to Purdue.
Tuesday night was a step back for Grandison, who went 2 of 9 from the field and 1 of 7 from three-point range four days after finding his shot at Maryland.
The lost week-plus after Illinois went into a COVID-19 pause after Christmas and into the new year was as likely a cause as any. Particularly for Grandison, who is all about routine. Despite some struggles against Michigan State, Underwood is still high on where Grandison is at with his shot with some clean looks not falling against the Spartans.
“Jake’s a repetition guy,” Underwood said. “Jake missed some time. We had the eight or nine or 10-day shutdown — whatever it was — and we couldn’t do anything. We couldn’t get guys in the gym. We couldn’t shoot. We couldn’t do anything with them.
“Jake is very much about his pattern and his routine. He shoots a million balls. He kind of went through a struggle and now has found that rhythm back. He’s really shooting the cover off it. He’s not a guy I would consider Plummer pure. He’s got to get his reps up, but, man, he’s playing great. His routine helps him immensely.”
The 2022 McDonald’s All-Americans were announced Tuesday afternoon. Not that it was expected, but none of Illinois’ three Class of 2022 recruits were included. The Illini did, however, offer a dozen of the players selected including Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Adem Bona (UCLA), Kel’el Ware (Oregon) and Ernest Udeh Jr. (Kansas).
Another not so surprising fact was zero of the 24 players selected will play in the Big Ten next season. It’s a continuation of a trend. There were three future Big Ten players selected in 2021 — Michigan State’s Max Christie and Michigan’s Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate — but there were zero selected in 2020. In 2019, it was just Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and then Indiana’s Romeo Langford and Maryland’s Jalen Smith in 2018 and only Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017 and Miles Bridges in 2016.
