PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The way Kofi Cockburn dominated Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota left little question in what Illinois would try to establish offensively early Sunday against Rutgers.
Have a 7-foot, 285-pound center coming off a 33-point, 13-rebound double-double? Feed him the ball.
So the Illini did, and Cockburn went to work against Rutgers’ big men Cliff Omoruyi and Myles Johnson. Cockburn finished Sunday’s game with 17 points and 12 rebounds — his fifth double-double of the season — but what came easily in the first half was more a challenge in the final 20 minutes.
“I realized they started kind of doubling down on the post form the back side,” Cockburn said. “They just made my catches harder.”
Cockburn had more trouble against the more experienced Johnson, who played 30 minutes off the bench when the freshman Omoruyi went down with a knee injury in the first half.
“He’ll get it checked out (Monday), and we’re hoping like heck that he’s good,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of Omoruyi. “Cockburn is really good. It’s a tough guy to guard, but Myles and Cliff did a really good job all night. He’s really the most physical maybe in the country. He’s huge, and he’s talented.
“I thought all of our guys did a good job. I thought we did a good job of covering, too, coming down and helping. Myles was really good and continues to be really good, and we continued to need him to be.”
***
Johnson’s effort — particularly in the second half — also helped Rutgers win the rebounding battle. While the final tally had the Scarlet Knights ahead just 35-34 on rebounds, the margin was wider in the second half with Rutgers owning the offensive boards.
“They punked us on the offensive glass in the second half,” Cockburn said. “That really helped them a lot. Those are the shots that really hurt teams — those second shots where you guard for 30 seconds and they shoot a contested shot, a tough shot, and they miss it and you have to guard again for 30 more seconds or they get an offensive putback or a three. … That was really tough. That was really lethal for us in the second half.”
Rutgers ultimately turned 10 second half offensive rebounds into eight second chance points. Johnson led the Scarlet Knights with six offensive rebounds — part of his nine-point, 13-rebound performance.
“There was a four-minute stretch in the second half we just got annihilated on the glass,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They got every rebound. … Mostly it’s our crackdowns. It’s with our guards, a lack of physicality. I told them after the game I was tired of Myles Johnson flying in and getting his hands on balls.
“Those guards have got to do their job. They’ve got to fight. THey’ve got to keep that big guy off the glass. Da’Monte (Williams) has two rebounds. Giorgi (Bezhanisivili) has four. That’s not near enough from that position either.”
***
Williams did score a season-high 12 points on perfect 4 of 4 three-point shooting. That’s also a career high for the Peoria native against a Division I opponent, with his true career high of 18 points coming last season against Division II Lindenwood.
Those dozen points, though, were somewhat clouded by a Flagrant 1 foul called against Williams that turned the tide fully in Rutgers’ favor in the second half, turning a one-point Rutgers’ lead into a seven-point advantage.
Geo Baker hit two free throws to push the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 58-55 with 9 minutes, 32 seconds to play. Williams was whistled for a foul on Paul Mulcahy on the second free throw, and a review turned it into a Flagrant 1. Mulcahy made both free throws, Rutgers got the ball back and turned its lead from one to seven in a single possession after a second chance dunk by Montez Mathis.
“(The officials) said it was an elbow to the face,” Underwood said about the foul call. “Da’Monte said he blocked out. I haven’t seen it yet. Obviously that’s a foul we cannot commit, and obviously it changes the whole outcome of the game.” ***
Foul trouble on Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo also affected the game. Curbelo tapped into his peak playmaker role again Sunday and had five assists in 16 minutes of playing time. Only 16 minutes, though, because he couldn’t stop fouling.
“Andre Curbelo was dominant in the game when he was on the court,” Underwood said. “I can’t keep him on the court. He’s got to learn to figure out how to play. He had the ball in the lane all night — he was passing it, he was sharing it — and I can’t keep him in the game long enough to really impact the game.”
***
Curbelo’s five assists were part of a 20-assist game for Illinois. Most of those game in the first half, with the Illini assisting on 12 of their 16 made shots.
“We’re a really good team,” Cockburn said. “We have really, really good tools individually, and when we come together we’re really good. We connect and pass the ball. We had a lot of assists (Sunday) because we shared the ball well.
Foul trouble slowed down the Illinois offense in the second half and also severely limited efficiency.
"We fouled all the time,” Underwood said. “It was just a constant. There wasn’t any flow. The first half was transition and free flowing and moving. What you do on the defensive side, affects what you do on the offensive side. We weren’t getting any rebounds because they were at the free throw line.”
***
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. It was his third double-double of the season. The Illini junior guard shot 50 percent from the field, but he had to take 20 shots to get to 22 points.
“His numbers are unbelievable, but I do think he made his life difficult,” Pikiell said. “Jacob Young started with him. He wanted the assignment. Then Montez always gets him. Geo (Baker) and Ron (Harper), too, sat down and had to guard him on some switch-offs. You’ve got to guard him with your team. He’s obviously a really talented player and can really score in a lot of different ways. You have to do a great job of team defense.”