CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo occupied his same spot on the Illinois bench Friday night that he has for the better part of two months. The sophomore point guard was once again in street clothes for an 11th straight game as his return from a still undisclosed ailment heads toward its third month.
But Curbelo is working toward that return. He was back in practice after a “minor setback” earlier in the week, and Illinois coach Brad Underwood sees that as progress. The only question that remains is when Curbelo will be back on the court for the Illini.
That eventual return, though, could be a boon for Illinois. Curbelo wasn’t playing his best when he went down for good in the second half against Kansas State on Nov. 23, but the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native still has a skill set that can elevate the Illini.
“I think what I’ve liked is Illinois has changed its offense a little bit,” BTN analyst Brian Butch told The News-Gazette earlier this week. “They still get into their pick-and-roll system, but they’re not running as many. They bring that back, it’s another look they can do.
“Another thing with Curbelo I think that Illinois is going to benefit from down the stretch when he does come back is change of pace. He’s done that already. Now should he come off the bench? That’s not my decision, but it might fit this team for him to come off the bench because he’s got a nice flow. Illinois right now is the hottest team in the Big Ten. I think they’re the best team in the Big Ten right now. When you look at that, how do you add a piece like that?”
The difference Curbelo can make for Illinois offensively comes in his ability to break down defenses off the bounce and get into the lane. Senior guard Trent Frazier has shown an increasing ability to do that — and was successful doing so Tuesday at Nebraska — but Curbelo can take it to another level.
“That puts pressure on the (opposing) bigs, and does your help come off your shooters?” Butch said. “What are you going to do? That’s the one thing is he’s so good at snaking that ball screen, getting the guy on his hip, turning the corner and now what does he have? He’s got a shooter or he’s got a big floating to the rim. That’s really tough to guard.”
★ ★ ★
There wasn’t exactly a lot of love lost between Illinois and Michigan heading into Friday night’s game. Not with Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson going on the record last fall at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis that “nobody likes Illinois.”
The Illini wore that almost as a badge of pride, even though Dickinson didn’t play Friday night.
“I’m kind of glad no one likes us,” Frazier said. “I’m glad people hate playing against us. It shows how good of a program we are. Coach Underwood has done an unbelievable job changing this program. We play at a high level every night.”
“It made us feel good because that just shows everyone hates us because we play so hard,” sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “We’re hard to beat. People don’t play the same when they play us, and it’s been evident. I think that’s kind of a compliment for us.”
★ ★ ★
Frazier played 38 minutes against Nebraska and 40 the game prior against Maryland. The veteran guard entered Friday’s game against Michigan ranked seventh in the Big Ten in percentage of minutes played.
So Underwood has started to at least consider managing Frazier’s minutes in practice. Not that it’s an easy task.
“Trent gets (ticked) if I take him out in practice,” Underwood said. “He and (freshman guard Brandin Podziemski) were going at it (Wednesday) like it was the NBA Finals or the Final Four. Monitoring Trent in practice, we have to do that a little bit for his own sake, but he wants to go. That kid is wired to compete, but we try to be sensitive to that a little bit.”
Frazier puts it simply. He doesn’t get tired.
“I get my rest in the media timeouts, whether that’s 30 seconds or a minute, and I always tell coach I’m ready to go,” Frazier said. “I pick and choose in the game when I need to make a play or be aggressive. I don’t want to kill myself in the first half, but, again, I don’t really get tired. I play through fatigue and just continue to push myself.”
Assistant coach Chester Frazier has pushed Trent Frazier in practice. The latter said he’s developed a good relationship with both new assistant coaches, but it’s Chester Frazier he’s connected with the strongest.
“Just his energy,” Trent Frazier said of the former Illini guard. “In practice, he gets after it. He loves defense, just like I do, so just feeding off him. He sees things, obviously, on the side when I’m on the court that I wouldn’t see sometimes. He and (Tim Anderson) do a hell of a job talking to me in the game — picking and choosing when I need to be aggressive, finding the right read. Just doing things that can help my team. Chester is an unbelievable energy, great character guy.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois has posted consecutive single-digit turnover games just once this season. That it was the two games before Friday could be an indication the Illini have gotten what had been some real turnover trouble a bit more under control.
“Maybe it’s a lot of line drill running for every turnover in practice has built a mechanism in their head,” Underwood said. “I think it’s just understanding, to be honest. It’s chemistry. It’s something we didn’t have early. We were doing a lot of different things — poorly — and now we’ve kind of settled in. Guys know where shots are coming from.
“Still, our turnovers for the most part now are aggressive turnovers. They’re not passive. They’re not letting people rip the ball out of their hand like happened in the Arizona game. Hopefully, we’ve gotten better in that area.”
★ ★ ★
The extended pandemic — now approaching its third year — hasn’t affected Illinois’ ability to pull in significant, seven-figure donations in support of multiple teams. The latest was a $5 million gift from CA Ventures, a real estate investment company founded by Illinois alum Tom Scott, and also made possible by the Scott Family Foundation.
The seven-figure donation will impact three programs. The majority of it — $4 million — was given in support of the ongoing renovation and expansion of the Ubben Basketball Complex. The final $1 million will go to the Illinois men’s tennis program. CA Ventures also donated $2.5 million in 2018 toward the Smith Football Center.
The Ubben renovation and expansion will add nearly 40,000 square feet to the existing building while also remodeling large portions of the building. Two new half courts will be added to both the men’s and women’s gym space, and the project will also feature a new strength and conditioning addition, player recovery spaces and a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility.
“We are grateful for the support CA Ventures has made to Fighting Illini Basketball, Illinois Athletics and the University of Illinois,” Underwood said in a statement on Friday announcing the monetary gift. “They are committed to providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes, and their generosity toward the Ubben renovation project will ensure that standard is met for everyone who is part of this program.”