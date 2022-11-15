CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja’s ability as a scorer in Illinois’ early season games hasn’t surprised Brad Underwood that much. Where the Illini men’s basketball coach has been impressed, however, has been Dainja’s rebounding effort ... combined with his offensive efficiency.
“He’s a ton,” Underwood said before Dainja posted 15 points and four rebounds during Monday night’s 103-65 win against Monmouth at State Farm Center. “He was really good last year. Kofi (Cockburn) had problems with him on the scout team just because you can’t guard one shoulder. He can go either way. Dain’s really skilled. There’s not much Dain can’t do. Where we have to help Dain is by simplifying and not trying to do things too much. When Dain gets in trouble, he tries to over-handle and spin. ... He’s kind of the dancing bear. He’s got great, great feet and is light on his feet. He’s got great, great length. Then he’s 265 pounds. When he hits you, you know it.”
Jayden Epps will have the ball in his hands running the Illinois offense at times this season. While he taps into his facilitator side, Underwood doesn’t want the freshman guard to lose what makes him special as a scorer. It’s been a point of emphasis so far this season.
“I’m going to make him the other team’s best guard every single day on the scout team because he was terrific,” Underwood said of the way Epps practiced before last Friday night’s win against Kansas City. “We couldn’t guard him. I think that maybe gave him a little confidence to just go play. Jayden works really hard to do the right thing and please everybody. Sometimes that can get in you way. We don’t want him to lose his aggressiveness and assertiveness.”
Epps said he feels like his role on the team now is to play hard, defend and get his teammates involved. Anything else that comes offensively would be derived from his efforts in those areas. He did both aspects well on Monday night, dropping in 21 points.
“All the sets we run and all the things we do, it will get me going,” Epps said. “Not forcing anything. If we move the ball and all get in rhythm, we’ll all hit shots. ... It will come to you once you move the ball and share the ball. It’s a rhythm game. Once you get in a rhythm and everybody else gets in rhythm it will come easy.”
Epps has kept in regular contact with Trent Frazier even with the former Illinois guard now playing professionally overseas. That connection has made it easy for Epps to get advice from one of the top scorers in program history. Frazier is fifth all-time with 1,794 points during his five seasons at Illinois.
“He told me to always play hard and just to play to win,” Epps said. “Don’t play to look for your own stats. Just play to win and play for your team, and that will always get you through it.”
Dainja had an interesting perspective on last year’s Big Ten championship team watching from the bench after his midseason transfer from Baylor. What stuck with him was the sense of toughness that pervaded throughout the team.
“Last year’s team was very tough,” Dainja said. “I just try to bring that to this team. When I first got here, me and Kofi went at it a lot. Me and Kofi had some tough battles in practice. I definitely learned a lot from him. But I work hard. I’ve been working hard all my life. It’s just starting to pay off.”
Frazier got a chance to watch an Illinois practice when he was back in Champaign at the end of last week when the 2021-22 Big Ten championship team was honored. He likes what he sees in the new-look Illini and feels like they can maintain the program at that championship level.
“I think when Coach Underwood recruited them they already knew,” Frazier said. “They watched us play all last season, and they know what they’re in for. These guys are unbelievable competitors and work really hard. Really excited for the future.”
Last Friday’s game was about honoring the past. Frazier returned for the Big Ten championship banner raising and ring ceremony along with Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Cockburnm, but it was Frazier that got a video tribute.
“I wanted him to have his moment because I’m not sure his jersey is going up there,” Underwood said. “That’s the truth. Pretty special young man in my book and a great player, who’s probably come as far from the start to the finish maybe as any player I’ve been around.”
That those four players made it back to Champaign was something Underwood stressed several times leading up to the ceremony. Plummer played in Mexico City the night before the ceremony. Frazier had a 13-hour return trip to Serbia the day after. And both Williams and Cockburn are also headed overseas soon for their own professional careers.
“It’s the one thing I can’t stand about the transfer portal,” Underwood said. “Not everybody gets a home anymore — a place you can call home. Those guys do. It’s a lot of hard work. It was a lot of headaches. Nobody wants to talk about the two losing seasons. Every now and then I‘ve got to think about those and reiterate that to our players. I wanted them to enjoy the moment and understand the moment because that’s what the standard is for this program — and higher. Winning a Big Ten championship? Great. But that’s not our ultimate goal here.”
SCOTT RICHEY