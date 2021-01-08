EVANSTON — Northwestern recruited Ayo Dosunmu in the Class of 2018. The Wildcats were in on the Morgan Park standout early trying to keep the standout guard at least close to home. That recruiting effort — and Northwestern coach Chis Collins — left a lasting impact.
“Coach Collins is one of my favorite coaches who’s not on this (Illinois) coaching staff,” Dosunmu said. “He’s one of my favorite coaches in the country. His personality, I love everything about him. The way he handles things. The way he runs plays.
“He gets his team playing the game at a high level. He lets his guards go out there and play and have fun. They play a lot of read-and-react basketball.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ COVID-19 testing is more part of the team’s normal morning routine. Early shootarounds before games — like during the team’s East Coast trips to Rutgers and Penn State — necessitated even earlier morning testing. Try 5:30 a.m.
It’s not always that early, and Illinois’ schedule is tweaked when there are 8 p.m. tips like Thursday at Northwestern. Those tweaks don’t totally change Dosunmu’s gameday (and everyday) routine, though. The Illini junior guard is still going to get his nap in.
“I take a nap every day,” Dosunmu said. “I need a nap to really get my body in sync. When I take naps — whether it’s 30 minutes to an hour or two hours — naps definitely help me feel fresh, feel rejuvenated. Coach does a great job of looking at our schedule ahead, so whenever we play later games we practice later. He gives us a few days to adjust our body.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois coach Brad Underwood admits he checks the transfer portal every day. It’s already filling up, and some players have made moves already this season. Like former UT Martin guard Parker Stewart transferring to Indiana, where he’s now enrolled and going through the necessary intake process related to join the team.
A name that popped in the portal earlier this week was now former West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins announced Jan. 1 that Tshiebwe, who was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, was stepping away from the program for personal reasons. By Tuesday, Tshiebwe was in the portal.
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Tshiebwe is set to have Zoom calls with Illinois and Kentucky on Friday after doing so on Thursday with Miami and North Carolina State. The Illini currently do not have an open scholarship should Tshiebwe want to transfer immediately.
Tshiebwe was a top Illinois target in the Class of 2019 and took an official visit to the Champaign campus. He opted for West Virginia instead and averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds as a freshman. His minutes and production dropped in the 10 games he played this season before announcing his intent to transfer.
West Virginia wasn’t the only top 25 team to lose a player to the transfer portal this week. Houston guard Caleb Mills, the preseason player of the year in the AAC, announced his intent to transfer Wednesday. Former five-star Illinois target Nimari Burnett did the same Thursday when he entered the portal after just 12 games at Texas Tech.
★ ★ ★
Recruiting, of course, continues down the virtual-only path. All in-person recruiting is on hold until at least April, as the goalposts have moved on that several times while the pandemic has continued.
“A lot of Zooms,” Underwood said about recruiting now. “A lot of Zooms. It’s so different. It’s really unprecedented. You’re dialed in to recruits. You’re watching games — the Grind Sessions games coming up and high school games — online. I really miss the person-to-person contact, but everybody’s got the same issues. We do Zooms, and that’s the way we communicate today.”
Underwood is unsure of when virtual-only recruiting will end and something approaching a more normal recruiting calendar will resume.
“It’s the unknown,” he said. “It’s the elephant. When are we going to see (recruits) again? Are we going to have spring recruiting? Are we going to have summer recruiting? What’s it going to look like? When are we going to bring kids to campus? I don’t know.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood had just one word for this year’s NCAA tournament being held at six different venues in the state of Indiana, calling it “awesome.”
Why not? It’s close geographically, and his team is rather familiar with two-thirds of the venues, like Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Indianapolis is a city that’s proven it can host major, major events like this,” Underwood said. “Then really in a pretty quick fashion get it put together at other sites so teams aren’t having to travel and criss-cross the country. I think it’s brilliant.
“Whether it helps us or not, it’s close. I like that part of it. That will be to be determined if there’s fans and what all that picture looks like as we continue to go here in the next couple months.”
★ ★ ★
Much has been made about Andre Curbelo’s abilities as a passer. Underwood was singing the Puerto Rican point guard’s praises before he even wound up in Champaign, comparing him to both two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and NBA All-Star Trae Young.
Da’Monte Williams, though, might have provided the most colorful explanation of Curbelo as a passer following Illinois’ win against Purdue last Saturday night.
“Dre’s got eyes everywhere,” the Illini senior guard said. “He’s got eyes in his kneecaps, elbows. He sees stuff that nobody sees.”
Underwood followed up with more about Curbelo’s passing ability.
“I wish you could all see practice,” the Illini coach said. “It’s (passes) between the defender’s legs. Some of the stuff is pretty unique, pretty special. He’s finding the balance between probing — we’re allowing him to probe — and knowing when the defense is collapsed and they’re on the blocks and the elbows.”
Curbelo’s passing ability has surprised his teammates in games. The way he works different angles combined with the way he sees the floor means he attempts passes nobody is expecting.
If you’re not paying attention?
“You’re getting a bloody nose,” Underwood said. “We struggled with a little bit of that early in the season. I think guys, now in practice, are getting acclimated. It doesn’t matter where he’s at or where his body is. He’s got the ability to get it to you if you’re open. He’s very special that way.”
★ ★ ★
Williams entered Thursday’s game at Northwestern still leading the nation in three-point shooting. And through 11 games he had already made more three-pointers this season (19) than he did in 31 games as a junior or sophomore (13 apiece in those seasons).
“He just went to sleep and then woke up and started shooting it real good,” Dosunmu joked.
“He put in a lot of work in the gym,” Dosunmu continued. “When you see someone shooting over 60 percent, there’s only one thing that can cause that and that’s reps. He puts in a lot of reps in with confidence.”
SCOTT RICHEY