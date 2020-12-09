DURHAM, N.C. — Ayo Dosumu entered Tuesday night’s game at Duke averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. That made the Illinois guard the only player in the country averaging at least 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
That caught the attention of ESPN analyst — and former Duke center — Jay Bilas, who called Dosunmu a national player of the year candidate.
“He’s excellent in transition,” Bilas said on the ESPN broadcast before the game. “He’s also an excellent driver and can put it on the deck going either way. A very good pull-up game. … One thing, you have got to stay between Ayo Dosunmu and the basket. Make him shoot over you without fouling.”
★ ★ ★
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was dressed but only went through warmups last week before Illinois faced Baylor.
The redshirt freshman forward is still not quite all the way back and remains on a minute restriction simply for practice. So Tuesday night at Duke was more of the same.
“We thought it was important that he be in a uniform, go through warmups and get the feel of that gameday emotion again,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Bosmans-Verdonk is in the return process from another foot injury. The 6-foot-8 Belgian played in just nine games in the 2019-20 season because of a foot injury — after a lower leg injury kept him sidelined when he first arrived in Champaign two summers ago.
“He’s not going through a complete practice yet,” Underwood said. “They’re being very conservative in terms of his play back to full go. We get him every day a little more in practice. What that timeline looks like, hopefully it’s sooner than later.”
★ ★ ★
Tuesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown at Duke was the second of three games away from Champaign in the most difficult stretch Underwood said he’s experienced as a coach.
Easy to see why. A top-five matchup followed by a top-10 matchup followed by a bitter rivalry game.
“I think it’s one of the reasons we put Tennessee Martin in there,” Underwood said about this past weekend’s game that was ultimately canceled because of the Skyhawks’ COVID-19 issues.
Playing UT Martin would have at least given Illinois a home reprieve against a mid-major opponent. Instead, the Illini will get Baylor, Duke and Missouri (as long as Braggin’ Rights isn’t canceled Saturday) in consecutive games before immediately jumping into Big Ten play on Dec. 15 against Minnesota.
“We tried to prepare our team with this all year long that this would be the toughest, most challenging schedule in the history of University of Illinois basketball,” Underwood said.
Turns out the Illini don’t mind.
“I think it’s great, first year, jumping right into that kind of schedule,” Illini point guard Andre Curbelo said. “As freshmen, it can be hard sometimes to put your name out there and let people know who you are with your game — especially if you don’t go to a big-time school. Really glad I came here and really glad this was the schedule given for us because there’s a lot of big-time games. I think we have big-time players, who are going to make big-time plays.”
★ ★ ★
The UT Martin cancellation means Illinois remains one game short of its full 27-game complement. While the Illini evaluated offers this past weekend as last-minute replacements for the Skyhawks, Underwood still prefers trying to schedule another Big Ten opponent for what would technically be a nonconference game.
“I want to get our guys as many opportunities for our guys to play games as we can,” Underwood said. “It’s nuts when you take your cell phone to practice now and you’re dealing with scheduling. (Director of operations Joey Biggs is) almost constantly coming down during practice saying, ‘Hey, what do you think about this? What do you think about that?’
“Everybody’s in the boat. You’ve got a mad scramble all the time. It’s not easy for us because of our testing protocols. We just can’t go get games. With the 21-day out, it would be negligent on my part to just bring somebody in to play a game that could jeopardize five or six league games if all of a sudden they test positive.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois recruited what turned out to be half of Duke’s No. 3-ranked 2020 recruiting class. That included forwards Jalen Johnson and Jaemyn Brakefield and the more familiar name for Illini fans in former Fenwick and Whitney Young star DJ Steward.
“DJ plays really, really hard,” Underwood said. “I think he’s really good defender. He’s very good in the passing games. He’s creating havoc on that end. Then he’s a guy that can make shots. They’re playing him at both the point and the 2 depending on their lineups.
“I’m a big DJ fan. DJ’s a really good player, and he’s going to continue to become a really good player and grow as long as he’s there. He’s been rock solid for them.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois still wound up with a pair of standout guards in the 2020 class in Adam Miller and Curbelo. The latter is drawing some comparisons from Underwood to former Oklahoma State guard (and onetime Illini target in the John Groce era) Jawun Evans.
“He’s a magical ball handler,” Underwood said of Curbelo. “He’s got what you don’t coach. I had that with Jawun Evans. Jawun just has an unbelievable knack in ball screens.
“When you get guys like that, it’s simplicity. Simplicity is the best thing. We had the No. 1-rated offense at Oklahoma State with Jawun, and you’d be surprised at how little we ran. It was all based on speed, and then it was spacing and letting him make the right plays. There’s a lot of similarities to that. He’s going to be great, and he’s going to be great sooner than later, but there’s an adjustment period here that all freshmen go through.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo’s primary adjustment — like most freshmen — is on the defensive end. The 6-1 point guard knows it, noting that the players are both stronger and faster and the game as a whole is played at a different pace. That’s why he spends as much time as he can watching game film.
“I think watching film is the greatest tool to get better because you’re actually seeing yourself,” Curbelo said. “Watching tape on the defensive side, I’ve learned the most, and I’m going to be more and more prepared.”
One of the more significant adjustments Curbelo has had to make on the defensive end is all of the different calls the Illinois bigs make when it comes to defensive coverages. Playing defense in high school is quite a bit simpler.
“In high school you just say switch or hedge,” Curbelo said. “Here, there’s actual names for our calls. If it’s a switch, it’s a call. If it’s icing the ball screens, it’s another call. If we’re going to make him go one way, it’s another call. There’s a bunch of calls and a lot of names I’ve got to keep learning. As time goes by and practices go by as well, I’m going to keep learning it and be better for sure.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood understands that defensive growth — by virtue of making defensive mistakes — is part of the freshman experience. Defense at this level is different.
“Most of these guys don’t get their star rating because of the performance they make on the defensive end,” said Underwood, a known critic of star rankings. “Let’s be honest. It’s because they make a basket or two. When you start putting philosophies together defensively, it takes a matter of creating habits.”
Scheming defensively is different than just rolling the ball out and guarding your man. There’s a different level, Underwood said, of mental focus and mental concentration.
“One, you’ve got to be very sound in your principles,” the Illinois coach continued. “Secondly, now you’ve got to remember, ‘OK, if Player X is a guy we’re going to go under on ball screens because he can’t shoot it, now how do I handle that?’ There becomes a constant mental focus having to happen on the defensive side.”
The defensive bar was also set fairly high for the likes of Curbelo and Miller. They’ve basically replaced Andres Feliz in the rotation.
“We’re replacing a senior who never made a mistake,” Underwood said. “Andres Feliz was rock solid in terms of his grade outs every game. That guy didn’t make a lot of mistakes and was a pit bull. Now you’re replacing him with a freshman. There’s going to be growth — there’s going to be mistakes — yet these guys are trying their tails off and are getting better every single day.”
Scott Richey