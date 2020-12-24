STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Exploiting Kofi Cockburn’s advantage in the post was again a clear priority for Illinois on Wednesday night against Penn State.
Foul trouble for the Nittany Lions’ John Harrar meant doubling down on that strategy even more.
Cockburn delivered with 23 points and six rebounds. Andre Curbelo did, too, providing 15 points and eight assists off the bench.
When Illinois needed a bucket in the second half, though? Needed to put Penn State away in a game where neither side was all that interested in missing on the offensive end?
The call went to Ayo Dosunmu. And talk about delivering.
Dosunmu had his second 30-point game of the season, putting up 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Illini’s 98-81 victory.
As subtle a 30-point game as any player could probably have.
“It is what it is,” Illinois redshirt junior wing Jacob Grandison said. “I didn’t see anything special or different. That was just Ayo. That was my teammate Ayo doing his thing.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also weighed in on Dosunmu just “doing his thing.”
“Pretty good to have that on your side,” Underwood said. “It’s not going to be there every night, (but) Ayo is a really good player. I keep saying it, and I’ll keep saying it all year, he’s the best guard in the country.”
★ ★ ★
Dosunmu didn’t get to see the final 27.5 seconds of Wednesday’s game. His performance against Penn State also included a pair of technical fouls after he got in Jamari Wheeler’s face and also bumped the Penn State guard after Wheeler fouled Curbelo.
“It’s not what we’re about,” Underwood said. “It’s the emotion of a game. We all know that Ayo’s a young man that is first class, yet he felt like he was standing up for a teammate. I didn’t see it. There’s always lessons to learn. That was unfortunate with 27 seconds left we couldn’t just get out of there.”
Underwood said the officials told him there would be no issues for Saturday’s game against Indiana — that there wasn’t a fight — but the Illini coach said he’d have to double check in that there would not be any further repercussions other than being ejected.
★ ★ ★
Curbelo’s eight assists were one off his season-high set in last week’s 92-65 win against Minnesota. While there was one off-target pass Underwood wasn’t thrilled with as part of a three-turnover night, the Illinois coach was still impressed with Curbelo’s play.
“I’ve got to learn to live with a little bit of that,” Underwood said. “I saw what he was looking at and knew it was going to be a turnover. He just didn’t see the guy. … Think about it. He just got eight assists on a night when they tried to not help off of him. They tried to make him go finish. He’s a better finisher than what he showed (Wednesday).”
★ ★ ★
Life on the road continues to be different playing a college basketball season in a pandemic. Illinois left Tuesday afternoon for a later-than-usual arrival in Pennsylvania. And the Illini’s night in State College, Pa., was the same as it was in Indianapolis, Durham, N.C., Columbia, Mo., and Piscataway, N.J., earlier this month.
It’s lockdown. No night-before-the-game shootaround. Illinois sticks to its hotel and goes through its film review final scout, has dinner and then goes to bed.
“We just try to stay as far away from people as we can,” Underwood said. “We’re masked up everywhere we go. The way our food is served is completely different than before. It’s a sterile trip.”
The required COVID-19 testing has also altered Illinois’ road trip schedule. The Illini are allowed to test starting 16 hours before tipoff. That a third party administers the Big Ten-mandated test means Illinois is at the mercy of that group’s availability.
That meant a 5:30 a.m. test before Sunday’s game at Rutgers. The Illini also tested Wednesday morning before facing Penn State.
“The challenge with that is if there’s a false positive or positive test that comes back, you don’t have the time to get a (Polymerase chain reaction test) done,” Underwood said. “By rule, if there’s a false positive, that individual sits. He’s done.”
★ ★ ★
The first month of the 2020-21 season wasn’t all smooth sailing for Illinois’ three freshmen in the rotation.
Adam Miller has had games where he’s dominated and games where he’s disappeared. Curbelo’s flashes have been, at times, tempered by fouls and turnovers. Coleman Hawkins is getting just a few minutes of playing time here and there, and didn’t get on the court Wednesday until the closing seconds.
“It’s tough for freshmen to play in this league,” Cockburn said. “I witnessed it last year both mentally and physically. I was a big dude, so I had the upper hand and had help with that, but it’s really hard to play in this league. Every night it’s the same thing. You’re going up against good players. It’s a tough league for freshmen to play. No other teams really play freshmen like Coach Underwood does. That’s for a reason. It’s a really, really tough league. You’ve got to come out and get better every day.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood stressed that the college game is “completely different” for freshmen compared to what they’re used to at the high school or AAU level. That includes accountability at the defensive end, the speed of the game, the strength and size of opposing players and the way the game has to be approached from a mental standpoint.
“You don’t just go out and hoop,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to execute.”
That said, Underwood feels pretty good about the way his top two freshmen have played in the first month of their respective college basketball careers.
“(Miller’s) so far ahead of where most freshmen are I’m putting him in the starting lineup,” Underwood said. “Curbelo’s in the same boat. Those guys are both way, way ahead. You start looking around the country at who’s playing freshmen at the highest levels, and it’s not many. If they are, it’s usually a center.”
★ ★ ★
If Underwood is asking a lot of his freshmen, the level of expectation for his veterans is off the chart. Underwood said he’s demanding “much, much more” from that group — particularly on defense.
“I know what our weaknesses are,” Underwood said. “I know what we have to get better at. You can’t make those mistakes continually in a conference season. I’m a glass half empty guy most of the time when it comes to basketball. I want us to be better, and my expectation is high.”
Trent Frazier understands that level of expectation. The senior guard knows that he has to continue to hold himself accountable, and his experienced teammates have to do the same.
“We haven’t been holding ourselves accountable on the defensive end and leading our younger guys,” Frazier said. “They see us making mistakes, and they think it’s OK. That’s where we’ve got to come in and hold ourselves accountable and be assignment sound for 40 minutes.
“The same loose balls we were getting back in March before that season ended, we’re not getting right now. We have a lot of young guys, but we have a lot of vets as well. Us vets, we have to pull those guys along and show them how you really win games.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood stressed the importance of hustling for loose balls and winning 50-50 battles in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Rutgers. The Illinois coach made a point of singling out Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy as a primary reason Rutgers won that game.
“Mulcahy absolutely destroyed us,” Underwood said. “He made every Andres Feliz play that there was. We showed our guys about an hour of clips of him kicking our butt. He drew six fouls. He was getting his hands on balls, making passes, diving on the floor. They deserved to win that game. Especially because of his play.”
Mulcahy’s hustle plays — and the way they evoked Feliz in Underwood’s mind — illustrated just how important the since-graduated guard was to Illinois’ success in 2019-20. The Illini haven’t really found a replacement.
“There’s a reason he won a junior-college championship,” Underwood said of Feliz. “There’s a reason he led us back to an NCAA tournament appearance — what would have been — playing for a (Big Ten) championship the last week. We can show his highlight from Iowa ripping the ball out of (Luka) Garza’s hands. We can show him diving on the floor against Indiana.
“All those plays are winning plays. They don’t show up in a stat sheet. The most overrated thing in the world is a stat sheet, in my opinion. The only stat that matters is wins and losses, and that’s all Andres Feliz cared about.”
SCOTT RICHEY