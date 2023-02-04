IOWA CITY, IOWA — Tony Perkins getting hot for Iowa in the second half created the potential for Saturday afternoon’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to get away from Illinois.
And in a hurry. Particularly with foul trouble keeping starters Matthew Mayer, Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. shuttling back and forth off the bench.
The way Jayden Epps played in the second half, though, made sure Illinois would still have a chance down the stretch. The freshman guard might not have gotten a late, game-tying three-pointer to fall, but he did score 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes as the one constant on the court for the Illini during their 81-79 loss to the Hawkeyes
“Jayden’s a rock star,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He carried us in spots in the second half. I’d be hard pressed to find a better freshman guard — not just in this league, but the country. No turnovers. You look at his his turnovers in the last six to seven games, and it’s almost nil. If you guys remember, (Iowa’s) press last year ate up Trent (Frazier). This year (Epps) just cooked it. It wasn’t an issue. He’s playing great.”
The way Epps played in the second half — those 14 points plus three of his team-high five assists — is what his teammates are trying to get out of him on a regular basis. Mayer, now in his fifth college season, is providing constant encouragement to his younger teammate.
“I just keep encouraging him to be aggressive,” Mayer said. “I keep telling him, ‘When you shoot it, it’s better than when I shoot it. Because when I shoot it, there’s one less offensive rebounder. When you shoot it, I’m crashing and we’re going to get that rebound. So just fire away, boo.’ I think he’s really embodying it, and he’s just getting more confidence. He’s older now and has been here for over half a season. I’m really impressed.
“I think he’s got a very simple game, but a very tough one to guard. He knows who he is on the court, and he sticks to those things. He’s super-coachable. He’s not the type of guy to talk back. … He’s just a great talent, and he does what he does.”
★ ★ ★
The atmosphere Saturday afternoon in Iowa City might have made another freshman guard just 23 games into his career fold. But not Epps. On an afternoon when discipline was lacking for Illinois, the Norfolk, Va., native was steady.
Underwood called the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Epps stoic.
“I would just say that’s my personality and the type of person I am,” Epps said. “I never get too high and never get too low. I just stay poised and try to keep my teammates poised as well.
“I’ve grown by just watching a lot of film. A few weeks ago, Coach Underwood just threw me out there. He trusted in me. I appreciate him for that. I feel like that’s the best way to get experience and get good at playing my position is getting thrown out there and then watching film with the coaches.”
★ ★ ★
Luke Goode was in uniform for the first time Saturday after missing the previous three months following a foot injury in Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas in October. The sophomore guard, who had participated in just two practices, ultimately didn’t play against Iowa.
“I’m going to be fair to him,” Underwood said. “He’s been in two practices — one about two hours and the other about an hour-and-a-half or two hours. One of them he was gasping for oxygen and trying to find his lungs. We’ll see as that happens in practice. We’re back in practice (Sunday), so we can see what that looks like moving forward. We’ll need him. It wasn’t maybe the right day to throw him out there in this environment in his first game back.”
★ ★ ★
Saturday’s game at Iowa started like Tuesday night’s home game against Nebraska ended for the Illini. With Mayer knocking down a wide open three-pointer in the corner. The rest of Saturday’s game progressed better for Illinois from a three-point shooting perspective than their shooting earlier in the week — not that it was a high bar to clear.
Illinois still made just 7 of 22 three-pointers (31.8 percent) against the Hawkeyes, but it was far better than the 17.2 percent the Illini shot from deep against the Cornhuskers.
“I tell our guys all the time I think the one thing we’ve got to be able to do is elevate each other,” Underwood said. “We’ve taken some hard threes. We’ve taken shots that have been contested instead of just making the one extra pass and going from a good one to a great one.
“We’re a good shooting team. I don’t have a number. I just want good ones. No one likes threes more than me. I like them when they come out of flow and they’re shots that guys practice. I’m never telling guys not to shoot them. We want to take shots we can make.”
★ ★ ★
Ty Rodgers spent some time ahead of Friday morning’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex running some scout team offense under the direction of assistant coach Chester Frazier. Rodgers was on the court with his brand new freshmen teammates Zacharie Perrin and Niccolo Moretti, as they continue to acclimate themselves to college basketball and Illinois.
Perrin joined the team in December and made his Illini debut at the end of last month’s home loss to Indiana. Moretti didn’t join the team until mid-January, and Underwood said the Italian point guard won’t play this season.
“I think they’re adjusting really well — Zach especially,” Rodgers said. “He’s been here around a month or two. It’s been great to see his progress. He’s been doing really good in practice. He’s been battling Dain (Dainja), so it’s been making him a lot better. I think he’s going to be ready soon. Nico, he’s been adjusting well. I think they blend in with us really good, and they work really hard so it’s not hard for them.”
