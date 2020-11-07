CHAMPAIGN — The last time Mike Epstein rushed for more than 100 yards in a game he was a sophomore racking up 113 yards at Soldier Field against South Florida.
It was the second of two straight 100-yard games from the Illinois running back.
That was two years ago.
Two season-ending injuries ago.
A grueling path.
Epstein doesn’t want to say he’s back. But Saturday’s performance was one of the best of his Illinois career with 11 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Epstein said. “I can be better. I don’t think I’m where I need to be. I think I’ve got a lot better football in me.
“I’ve got to continue to grow in practice. Every rep is helping me. I feel like I’m getting better with every rep, and every game as I go, I’ll get better. The scary part is I’ve got a lot more in me.”
Epstein, of course, would have felt better had his 108-yard rushing performance not come in a 41-14 Illinois loss to Minnesota. Personal achievements are fine. Not losing to the Gophers would have been better.
The Epstein-led Illinois run game provided the majority of the high points for a struggling Illini offense.
Epstein averaged 9.8 yards per carry. Fellow running back Chase Brown got just four carries, but averaged 7.8 yards per carry to add 31 more yards to his season total.
“There were times we moved the ball a little bit, but you have to be able to sustain drives,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We’d have a big run, get in position and then we’d start going back in the other direction. We have a commitment to the run and need to get it going even more.
“We can’t get in a position where we become a team that has to pass the ball. That’s why we can’t get in a 14-0 hole again. We’ve got to come out stronger.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ offense was without starting quarterback Brandon Peters, backup quarterbacks Isaiah Williams and Matt Robinson and starting center Doug Kramer on Saturday.
All but Robinson, who was injured in last week’s loss to Purdue, missed the game for COVID-19 related reasons.
The Illini defense was hit harder by injuries this week. Starting cornerback Nate Hobbs, starting defensive tackle Jamal Woods and backup cornerback Marquez Beason, who had his right foot in a boot, were ruled out on Saturday before Illinois faced Minnesota.
“Nate has a shoulder injury,” Smith said. “He didn’t practice all week and wasn’t able to play. Hopefully we’ll start to get some guys back this week. We’re a little short-handed.”
Illinois got even more short-handed in the first half when safety Derrick Smith, who got the start because Tony Adams moved to cornerback to replace Hobbs, was ejected for targeting along with a late hit out of bounds.
That was one of the Illini’s 12 penalties. For 120 yards.
“We just haven’t been a team that’s penalized an awful lot like this,” Smith said. Illinois committed just 12 penalties through its first two games this season.
“This isn’t something that’s happening an awful lot to us,” Smith continued. “We normally have a lot more discipline than we had (Saturday). We’ll look at it just like everything, correct it and hopefully not be in this situation again. We had some big penalties that were costly throughout the course of the game. The targeting penalty was one.”
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen concurred with his coach.
“It was just sloppy play all around,” he said. “That’s going to get you penalties. It was completely on us, and we’ve got to clean that up.”
★ ★ ★
Hansen forced his ninth fumble in the last 12 games on Saturday, which Isaiah Gay recovered. It was also the 10th of his career, which puts him in a tie with former safety Stanley Green for third all-time in program history.
Only Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11) forced more wearing an Illinois uniform.
Hansen’s forced fumble was the first of two takeaways for Illinois on Saturday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon recorded his first career interception, winning a one-on-one battle with Gophers’ wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the fourth quarter.
“It still wasn’t good enough,” Hansen said. “We need to get three, and even if we got three, I don’t think it would have made that big of a difference this game because we got out-physicaled as bad as we did.”
★ ★ ★
Coran Taylor made the first start of his career on Saturday against Minnesota after filling in last week against Purdue after Robinson’s injury. The Peoria native threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns against the Boilermakers and rushed for 32 more yards.
Taylor was less effective against Minnesota. Just 6 of 17 passing for 106 yards and a 52-yard touchdown to Josh Imatorbhebhe in the fourth quarter to go with 42 more rushing yards on 19 carries.
“I’m trying to step up my game every day,” Taylor said. “I’ve got to step it up every day at practice, every day in the film room, every day in the training room or wherever I’m at. I feel like I can do better with my play. There’s always room to get better.”