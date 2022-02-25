CHAMPAIGN — The lone Illinois-Ohio State showdown this season didn’t change the Big Ten regular season title race all that much from a big picture standpoint.
It’s still a crowded field at the top of the league standings and a race that likely won’t be decided until next week and the final games before the conference tournament.
Although the 15th-ranked Illini missed out on an opportunity to go back into a three-way tie for first place with Purdue and Wisconsin following an 86-83 loss to the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes on Thursday night at State Farm Center.
ESPN analyst Jay Williams called the Big Ten race “crazy” and the depth of the league “overwhelming.” Enough so, Williams said ,to generate a couple of national title contenders, including Illinois. Yes, even with the Illini sustaining their first home loss in more than a month.
“I think they’re actually national championship good,” Williams said. “I don’t think this team has hit its stride yet, which is the scary thing about them. I think the upside for this team, if they start making shots, could be a championship team. I think it’s just a matter of familiarity and it’s about having championship-caliber energy each and every possession. Sometimes I think they can play to the level of competition, but I if they’re able to go next level they’re championship good.”
The “Orange Out” crowd at State Farm Center on Thursday night almost missed another matchup between Big Ten and national player of the year candidates. Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell was deemed “questionable” with the flu by Buckeyes’ coach Chris Holtmann, but the two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Belleville ultimately played.
That meant both teams boasted one of the top players in the country, with Illinois leaning again on Kofi Cockburn.
Cockburn, who only finished with 12 points and three rebounds before fouling out with less than five minutes left against Ohio State, has gotten more assertive in demanding the ball and in establishing post position on the offensive end. What he is able to do defensively, though, is where Williams is focused.
Opposing teams are going to put Cockburn in ball screen after ball screen. They’re going to pull him to the perimeter if possible. They’ll make him move his feet defensively.
“His conditioning is so important to them having a chance to be great because he’s obviously getting banged up on the offensive end,” Williams said. “They’re not going to give him those calls. There’s at least four or five calls every single game that he should get that he doesn’t get because he’s so damn strong. He’s like an ox on the block. His ability to play through that and his conditioning being at a high level, if he can be at that level, that’s where he as a player can go next level as a pro and next level for Illinois basketball.”
The next level is still something of a question mark for Cockburn. He’s the only college basketball player averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, but few NBA mock drafts include the Kingston, Jamaica, native. Those that do have him as a late second round pick at best.
So is there a fit Cockburn in the NBA?
“You want my real answer?” Williams said. “You’ve got to get in how you fit in. I think too many times in the NBA people try to alter their game and showcase all the skill sets people think they didn’t have. For Kofi, the potential is there, but he has to be a high-energy guy, he has to be a physical guy, he has to be a rebounder, he has to be a shot maker and he has to play hard. He can work on the other aspects of his game once he gets his foot in the door. … I think it’s recognizing that, ‘Hey, I’m probably not going to be a starter, but I can be a guy who can be high energy off the bench.’”
Cockburn and Liddell are just two of the multiple Big Ten stars that are also in the national player of the year race. Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey are also contenders.
That it’s five players on five different teams staking a claim as the Big Ten’s best is a change in the conference from when Brad Underwood first got the Illinois job. Five years ago, the top talent was a bit more concentrated. All at Michigan State playing for Tom Izzo if you ask Underwood, with the Spartans boasting a rotation featuring the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston.
“Every player Tom had my first year was a pro or close to it,” Underwood said. “Those guys were all can’t-miss pros. Now they’re spread out. Now you’re talking about guys who are lottery picks and one-and-dones, and they’re spread throughout the league. There’s a certain sense of scariness to that.
“Everybody’s got guys who can really go score it, and that’s hard to do because the defenses in this league are really good. The league is as talented as it’s ever been, and it’s got really good players and a lot of national player of the year candidates. It’s the best it’s been since I’ve been here.”
The general idea heading into the 2021-22 season was an Illinois offense built around ball screen action between Andre Curbelo and Cockburn. The reality of the season — and the sheer number of injuries, illnesses and Cockburn’s suspension — changed that foundational piece of what the Illini could do offensively.
Cockburn missed five games between his season-opening suspension and a concussion. Curbelo missed 14 games between his own concussion and subsequent lingering symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test.
Cockburn remained a centerpiece of the Illinois offense.
Curbelo’s role has changed. The ball isn’t always in the sophomore point guard’s hands.
“We’re putting him in a lot of the same situations we put Ayo (Dosunmu) in,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t where it was right away ball screen and put him in a play and in six seconds the possession’s over. It’s a matter of getting him into an action. Sometimes he starts on (the ball) and sometimes he’s off it. Some of it’s matchup based. It’s just a matter of lengthening a possession and then getting him into a ball screen.”
Curbelo has adjusted to that role. He doesn’t have to be the primary option on the offensive end to be successful.
“I’ve done it before,” Curbelo said. “I’ve been part of teams that I’m not that guy or I’ve got to do less things to win the ball game. Since I’m coming off the bench, I’ve got the opportunity to see what we need and what we’re missing the time that I’m out. … I just come in, see what we need and if it’s just a little bit of defense, I’ll do that. Whatever we’ve got to do to win the ball game.”
Jacob Grandison spending extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex working on his shot isn’t new this season. The veteran Illinois wing has always put in the work outside of practice. The when of those bonus workouts — namely in the immediate aftermath of games, even if it’s 3 a.m. — has just been different.
“We’re always grinding, but the times when we do it are becoming the pattern,” Grandison said. “It’s something we’ve been doing — getting in the gym working on little things.”
Grandison has called Ubben his “zen garden” during those solo workouts.
“It’s just myself and the ball,” he said. “I can imagine any scenario in the game. I can imagine it being the game winner or being the first shot of the game. I can challenge myself mentally on my own time and my own pace.”
