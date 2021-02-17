CHAMPAIGN — Bill Burwell provided a physical presence in the middle for Illinois in the early 1960s. Teammate Dave Downey likened it to the impact current Illini center Kofi Cockburn has for this year’s team.
Burwell was an immediate starter as a sophomore for Harry Combes along with classmates Downey and Bill Small and provided that anchor in the middle for Illinois’ 1963 Big Ten championship team.
Burwell, 80, died Sunday, according to Downey.
“He was a gentle, soft-spoken, well-spoken man,” Downey said of his former teammate. “He was a very good friend to the point he was actually in my wedding, which in those days wasn’t heard of.”
The trio of Burwell, Downey and Small were a package deal. They made that deal while they were being recruited out of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Boys High School, Canton and Aurora West, respectively.
“We didn’t have any idea where we were going, but we were going to go together,” Downey said. “We figured we would have a guard, a forward and a center, we were all pretty good and we’d have the chance to win.”
They wound up at Illinois playing for Combes, a Monticello native. Burwell averaged 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds as a sophomore, had a breakout season scoring 18.5 points and pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game as a junior and contributed 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the 1963 Big Ten champs.
“He was strong and a really good player,” Downey said of the 6-foot-8 Burwell. “It was important to us in those days to have a big guy. It still makes a difference. Guys are just bigger now than he was then.
“It helped me tremendously because if I wanted to drive somebody off of him they noticed. A little like it is with Kofi now. When somebody runs into him, they know it. The same thing was true with Bill. It gave me a little advantage to knock people off going across the middle.”
★ ★ ★
Monday night’s commitment of Ramses “RJ” Melendez gives Illinois a pair of four-star wings in the Class of 2021 along with long-term recruit Luke Goode. Melendez and Goode are ranked similarly in the class. Melendez is ranked as high as No. 65 in the class by ESPN, while Goode checks in at No. 84 in those same rankings.
“Melendez is a long-armed wing, who isn’t a finished product just yet but has a wide array of tools and long term potential,” ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said in a reaction video he posted to Twitter after Melendez’s commitment. “In addition to his size and length on the wing, he has solid athleticism that allows him to rise up in open space. He’s just starting to fill out his frame, he’s a developing shooter and relatively smooth with a solid IQ.
“He’s gotten a lot better within the last 18 months and should continue to do so, which would give him a chance to be an important part of Illinois’ future.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois coaching staff has a bonus recruiter in freshman forward Coleman Hawkins. Any time he sees a post on Twitter or Instagram about a new offer out to a prospective recruit, Hawkins takes the initiative to reach out and extol the virtues of Illini basketball.
That’s how Hawkins first established a connection with Goode. In fact, Hawkins might have been one of the first people to know Goode was going to choose Illinois before his commitment last April.
“I would check on him every week or so,” Hawkins said. “One week he was like, ‘Don’t tell nobody, but I’m coming to Illinois.’ He sent me the edit and then like a week later he announced it. I always check in on recruits. I talk to them and try to build a relationship and let them know we’re a family here and that we want them.”
★ ★ ★
Hawkins’ playing time has been inconsistent this season. It’s nothing the Sacramento, Calif., native didn’t expect, though. He had adjustments to make, room to grow, when he first arrived on campus last summer.
That continued into the season.
“I think beginning of the year I was trying to get adjusted into playing defense more and being focused in on scouting reports and things like that,” Hawkins said. “Those were probably my two biggest concerns. Now, I think I feel more comfortable understanding scouting reports and who I’m guarding. Locking in on shooters. Knowing non-shooters I’m going under on.
“I’m more locked in and more comfortable. I’m more comfortable guarding multiple positions. Early on it was mainly 4 guys, but now I feel like I can guard more perimeter and big guys, too.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has regularly maintained Hawkins will be one of the better shooters in the Big Ten before his Illinois career is finished. For now, Underwood is simply pleased with Hawkins’ defensive growth.
“Coleman’s instincts are really, really good,” the Illini coach said. “They’re Da’Monte Williams-like in terms of what he can do on the defensive side. He recovers because he’s 6-10 and his IQ is smart.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois coaching staff made rebounding by its guards a point of emphasis before the Wisconsin game. The result? Ayo Dosunmu pulled down 12 rebounds as part of his triple-double against the Badgers on Feb. 6.
It’s still an emphasis for the Illini. Cockburn is going to get his share of rebounds, but Underwood and Co. want guards flying in from the wings to chase rebounds, too.
It’s what the Illinois coaches teach. It’s not always a straightforward exercise for one of the Illini bigs to try and drive an opposing post player away from the rim with a successful box out and then go chase a rebound if it caroms the opposite direction.
“Guys come from the perimeter, and they have the ability to judge angles and go get balls,” Underwood said. “That’s why Ayo’s elite at it, and Da’Monte’s very good at it and (Jacob Grandison’s) very good at it. We’ve just got to stay consistent, and, more importantly, we’ve got to make a second effort. Sometimes we do get bumped, and we can’t give in to that. That was a big part of (the Nebraska game). We had no second effort.”
★ ★ ★
The last month of the regular season has seen conversations in the Illinois basketball program shift. Just a bit.
The obvious subject matter is the Illini’s pursuit of a Big Ten championship — and beyond. Like a run through March.
Maybe into April.
It’s not the end-all, be-all of those conversations, though.
“We’re starting to talk about the fun of competing,” Underwood said. “It’s not just necessarily trying to win a championship. Those are the obvious things. It’s the fun of being in these moments and the camaraderie that’s built and the relationships that happen when you’re going through a grind and something really special.
“We’re starting to talk a lot about those things. You can’t let your foot off the gas, that’s for sure, or in this league somebody’s going to smack you.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois freshman Adam Miller is getting his first taste of what playing in the Big Ten means. But the Peoria native is also getting a feel for how the grind of the Big Ten could shape this Illini team.
“The Big Ten, honestly, is the hardest conference,” Miller said. “You look at all the teams that are top in the rankings, and you’re going to see a lot of Big Ten teams. Being in a hard conference like this, you’re going to lose a couple games.
“Every night is going to be a battle. It’s my first time playing college basketball. I feel like we’re coming together at the right time. Everybody is peaking at the right time. The coaches are on point. The scouts are on point.”
SCOTT RICHEY