CHAMPAIGN — Two early fouls on Kofi Cockburn put Illinois in somewhat unfamiliar territory Tuesday night against Northwestern.
Cockburn has managed his foul situation fairly well this season. The Illini sophomore center has mostly stayed away from two first half fouls (i.e. the auto bench from coach Brad Underwood).
Not so much Tuesday night. Cockburn committed his first foul just 90 seconds into the game and was headed to the bench for a long-term stay when he committed his second at the 11:26 mark in the first half.
Yet Illinois didn’t lose a step offensively. Giorgi Bezhanishvili filled that rather substantial void as well as he has all season. The junior forward wound up scoring all 10 of his points in the first half of the Illini’s 73-66 win
“Giorgi was huge,” Underwood said. “It’s been a long time since Kofi’s played in some early foul trouble. I’m not afraid to bring him back with two, but we were in a great tempo. … Our guys know Giorgi can really, really score it, and we found him and got him the ball. He had a really, really nice first half.”
Cockburn’s message to Bezhanishvili as they crossed paths when the substitution was made was a simple “pick me up.” Bezhanishvili obliged.
“He told me he’s got me,” Cockburn said. “He’s tuned into the game at all times. Whatever situation he’s in, he’s going to make sure he’s in tune, he knows what he’s doing and knows what position he should be in. For him to come in and pick us up like that with 10 points and play ultimate defense and talk and communicate, it’s big time.”
***
Cockburn came on strong in the second half, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was his 15th double-double of the season — still one behind Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor — and 11th straight in Big Ten action.
Cockburn’s 17 points came on 11 shots. His total number of touches wasn’t all that much higher, which was a combination of his time on the bench, his teammates not always finding him and Northwestern making those chances more difficult.
“I thought we missed him multiple times in the zone,” Underwood said. “Maybe we got a little bit tentative in terms of throwing it in there. Everybody in the world is trying to stop him from catching the ball. I thought he did a great job (Tuesday) of chasing it on the glass and getting some opportunities that way.
“We’re trying to get it in there every chance we can. You’ve got a guy shooting close to 80 percent it seems like (actually 69 percent in Big Ten play and 67.9 percent overall this season), you want to get him as many opportunists as you can.”
Cockburn has grown accustomed to opposing defenses trying to limit what he does in the paint. He also knows what he can do to make his life easier.
“I just have to be more physical and make sure I demand the ball,” he said. “Make sure I’m in a good position to get the ball. Whether or not they front me, I just rely on my guys to make the right plays.”
***
Bezhanishvili wasn’t the only Illini with a solid first half. Freshman guard Adam Miller knocked down a pair of early three-pointers and had seven points by halftime. He was a bit less efficient by the end of the game, scoring 10 points on 3 of 11 shooting. Nine of those attempts — and all of the makes — came from beyond the arc.
“It’s all confidence; that’s what it is with Adam,” Dosunmu said. “I try to instill confidence for him because I know it means a lot coming from me. I just try to tell him to go out there and play your game.”
Dosunmu’s other piece of advice was for Miller not to rush the shots he gets. There was a bit of that Tuesday night against Northwestern.
“I’m telling him, ‘No need to rush. You’re a great shooter,’” Dosunmu said. “Any great shooter you watch, you don’t see them rushing it. When they’re open, they’re taking their time. They're doing their routine and doing their technique. There’s no need to rush it.”
***
Illinois’ other first half issue beyond Cockburn’s early foul trouble was turnovers. As in 10 of them. And too many of the careless variety. That was the description both Underwood and Illinois juniors guard Ayo Dosunmu used.
“We gave up six points at half on turnovers that were pick sixes basically,” Underwood said. “We just threw it to them.”
Dosunmu had five turnovers Tuesday against Northwestern. They came on the heels of four last week at Nebraska and seven the week before that against Wisconsin.
“I just think we had a lot of careless turnovers,” Dosunmu said, including himself in that “we.” “I had five turnovers, and I believe three of them were unforced. Wrong plays at the wrong times turnovers are definitely things we can get fixed. Coach Underwood, he’s been on me already about it. We’ve just got to take the medicine and get better at it.”
***
Northwestern’s trip to Champaign was anything but typical Monday. While there was some discussion of an early departure from Evanston to avoid the increasingly poor winter weather and get in a final practice at Ubben Basketball Complex, the Wildcats didn’t leave home until mid-afternoon.
A seven-hour bus ride later — approximately 5 1/2 hours longer than normal — Northwestern made it to Champaign.
“It’s easy to use that as an excuse,” Wildcats’ coach Chris Collins said, then proceeded not to. “It was a later game (Tuesday). It wasn’t like we got in at 2 in the morning. We were here by 11 o’clock, and guys were in bed by midnight. For college guys, that’s pretty early. I have an 18-year-old myself. Going to bed at 11-12 is an early night. We got our rest.”
***
Tuesday was Northwestern’s second game against Illinois. The Wildcats have also already played Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers twice. The rematch with Wisconsin is scheduled for Sunday. A second game with Michigan could also be rescheduled.
The rematch with Illinois marked Northwestern’s 14th straight game against a team ranked in the top 40 of KenPom. It was also the Wildcats’ Big Ten-leading 12th straight loss.
“We’re in a big boy league,” Collins said. “I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying. You play against great teams, you’ve got to play great to beat them. For us to continue to fight, continue to stay at it, continue to try to find a way, we’re putting ourselves in position.
“We keep knocking on the door, and we keep coming up a little short. That’s frustrating for everybody — and that hurts — but I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it, and I’m really confident it’s going to turn. You wouldn’t see this kind of fight in these guys if it wasn’t going to. Guys are getting better. We’re going to figure it out.”