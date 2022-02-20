EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trent Frazier started the action on what would turn out to be Illinois’ penultimate possession Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center about 13 seconds too early.
The call from the bench was an option play. Frazier could look for Kofi Cockburn in the paint, or the Illini guard could take it himself. He chose the latter.
Just before what Illinois coach Brad Underwood really wanted with his team leading Michigan State by just two points after a three-point play by the Spartans’ Tyson Walker with 47 seconds remaining in the game.
“I’ve got to admit it was a broken play,” Underwood said. “He just went early, and then all of a sudden we’ve got (Jacob Grandison) on the wrong side of the floor. We still had plenty of time, but now everybody’s looking at me and Trent just jumps up and shoots it. It’s what Trent does. He’s so in the moment. The best thing about Trent is nothing that happens bothers him — good or bad. He just plays that play.”
Frazier knocked down the three-pointer and gave Illinois a five-point lead with 23 seconds on the clock. A missed three at the other end by Michigan State’s Gabe Brown was corralled by the Illini’s Da’Monte Williams, and he ran out the clock on a 79-74 victory.
“It was awesome,” Frazier said of his three-pointer that silenced the Breslin Center crowd of 14,797 fans. “Coach trusts me and put the ball in my hand for that shot. Despite going 0 for 6 in the first half, I’m a shooter. That’s what I’m going to keep doing is shooting the ball. I’m never going to stop shooting the ball. I had confidence in myself because I’ve worked on that shot thousands of times. I took in the whole moment, stepped up and made that shot.”
Frazier’s teammates had confidence he’d make it, too.
“I believe in him,” Cockburn said. “Trent, he’s built for moments like this. He’s shown it over and over again.”
★ ★ ★
Frazier was held scoreless in the first half after missing all six of his shots, including five three-pointers. He finished with 12 points, including that late three-pointer and a fast-break layup also in the closing seconds that maintained the Illinois lead.
Frazier’s play down the stretch had Michigan State coach Tom Izzo angling to make a trade for the veteran Illini guard.
“Frazier might be my favorite player in the league,” Izzo said. “He’s a fifth-year guy who absorbed the process and understood the process. Went through losing and getting his butt kicked and just came back and came back and came back. Decided to give it another run when nobody thought he would.
“He was the best player on the floor — not Kofi. Frazier. He did it on the offensive end. He did it on the defensive end. He played hard and made a big shot when it mattered. In winning time, he made plays.”
Frazier was appreciative of Izzo’s praise when told about it after the game.
“That’s special to me. Having guys like that wanting me to a part of his team is special,” Frazier said. “That’s what it’s all about — coming in arenas like this, playing in front of crowds like this and having fun. Having Tom Izzo say things like that is awesome.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois is having a little fun with Underwood’s references to Pizza Hut parking lot fights growing up. That, to the Illini coach, is the epitome of toughness. Those stories aren’t new to the Illinois players.
“I’ve heard that for three years,” Grandison said. “Ya’ll just heard that for the first time. Day one I heard about the Pizza Hut parking lot brawls and getting in fights and hitting guys first before they hit you.”
Before arriving in Champaign, though, Cockburn had no idea Pizza Hut parking lots were where real toughness was forged.
“No idea,” Cockburn said. “I had no idea. Coach introduced that one to me. I’ve been hearing that since freshman year, man. That’s what we do. We go in the Pizza Hut parking lot, put our fists up and fight our way out.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois showed more toughness Saturday than it did Wednesday at Rutgers in the rebounding department. The Illini entered the game against Michigan State having been outrebounded in seven of their last nine games.
It wasn’t a major win on the boards against the Spartans, but Illinois did finish with 38 rebounds to Michigan State’s 36.
“I was concerned coming into the game,” Underwood said. “Obviously, that’s what Michigan State does is rebound. We had to get other guys rebounding beyond Kofi. Too often we take him for granted because he gets rebounds. I thought our activity was much better.”
Cockburn led Illinois with nine rebounds. Grandison had five, Williams and Coleman Hawkins had four apiece and Frazier finished with three. The Illini also had 14 offensive rebounds and turned them into 19 second-chance points.
“A huge point of emphasis,” Cockburn said. “We started the year No. 1 on the offensive glass, and we kind of slipped a little bit. Now, we’re just getting back to what we do best.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois had to show some late toughness with Walker absolutely going off for Michigan State. The Spartans’ backup point guard scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half and mostly just made tough two-pointer after tough two-pointer.
“The good thing is we went through it a year ago in just about the same margin at Wisconsin,” Underwood said referencing D’Mitrik Trice’s heater in Madison, Wis., that the Illini withstood for a key road win. “I didn’t want to take Kofi out. You don’t have timeouts. We raised him a little bit higher in the ball screens, and then we committed an and-one. Other than that, all of his shots were jump shots. We give him two-point jump shots, and I’m pretty happy with that most of the time. You’ve got to make a lot of them to beat you.”
★ ★ ★
The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee unveiled its top 16 teams on the “Bracket Preview Show” during the first half of the Illinois-Michigan State game. The Illini wound up as the No. 12 overall team and the last of the No. 3 seeds. The No. 1 seeds included Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Kansas in that order.
“The margin between Gonzaga and Auburn is razor thin, as is the gap between Auburn and Arizona,” said Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett, who is the chair of the committee. “The committee felt Gonzaga’s wins over Texas Tech, UCLA and Texas, which were all a part of (Saturday’s) top 16, were reason enough to keep Gonzaga as the overall top team. Being just two overtime losses from being undefeated, combined with having a slightly better road record and strength of schedule, kept Auburn in front of Arizona. Of course, all of this could change with this weekend’s results, let alone with what transpires over the next three weeks. There’s a lot of basketball still to be played.”
