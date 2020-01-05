CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier had attempted double digit shots in just two others games this season prior to Sunday’s showdown with Purdue at State Farm Center. The 6-foot-2 junior guard was 6 of 12 from the field for 17 points in Illinois’ win against Division II Lindenwood and 5 of 10 in a 14-point performance in the early November loss at Arizona.
Frazier hit that mark against the Boilermakers, going 5 of 12 from the field as part of a 12-point game in Illinois’ 63-37 victory. The Wellington, Fla., native maintains he’s “aggressive every game,” but Illini coach Brad Underwood reinforced it was OK to look to score a little more often.
“It’s a point of emphasis,” Underwood said. “We had a lot of conversations with Trent. Trent’s playing the game the right way. He’s a very, very good shooter and turned down two or three he’s got to take. Trent’s unique in transition. He can pull up and make threes in transitions. We don’t want to take that away from him. Some people might think that’s a bad shot. For him, that’s a really good shot. We need Trent’s punch.”
Frazier thought he played well on the offensive end against Purdue. It was his first game scoring in double figures since he had 13 points on Dec. 7 at Maryland.
“Sometimes it’s not my night,” Frazier said. “(Alan Griffin’s) night was (Sunday), so I try to keep finding the hot guy — the guy that’s helping our team be successful on the offensive end. I made a few balls, and I thought I did a good job of running the floor.”
Defense has been Frazier’s focus this season, and he’s regularly drawn the toughest individual defensive assignment each game. Sunday that meant shadowing Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic. The Boilermakers’ guard finished with just eight points on 3 of 9 shooting.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Underwood said. He’s one of the premier shooters not only in the conference, but in the country. We just wanted to stay on his hip. He’s got such a quick trigger. I mean, his release is impeccable. It’s one of the best I’ve seen and the quickest.
“They run so many pin-downs and dribble handoffs for him. Trent’s speed allowed him to stay on his hip and be there if he caught it. If he shot twos, then he shots two, but we didn’t want him to get going from the three.”
Frazier takes those defensive assignments to heart. His goal this season is to earn All-Big Defensive Team honors. Maybe make a play for being named the top defensive player in the conference.
“Being one of those guys the coaches trust to put on the best player is important to me,” Frazier said. “It’s insane how crazy it is if you lock in on the scouting report how much of a difference it makes. When other teams are calling out plays and you’re calling it out, it kind of rattles them up a little bit. Just knowing the spots on the court and just knowing the actions and where the ball is going to go is incredible. I can make different plays because I know the calls.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter has seen the shift in Frazier from scorer first as a freshman to defensive stopper that can still score as a junior.
“Guys that normally come into your program, they come in for minutes, they come in to play and they come in to shoot,” Painter said. “Then they grow into playing to win the game. You can see he’s doing a lot of little things to help his team win. He’s not scoring as much, but he’s still the same threat, at least in my opinion. He’s a competitive kid. … I thought Illinois just played harder than us — outcompeted us. Trent was a big part of that.”
Frazier wasn’t the only Illini to get some time guarding Stefanovic. Senior guard Andres Feliz drew that assignment when Frazier wasn’t in the game, and sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu had it a few times himself when he wasn’t chasing Purdue’s second-best shooter Eric Hunter Jr. through screens and around the perimeter.
“It takes a lot of energy to do that,” Underwood said. “That’s what becoming a two-way player is all about — maximizing your talent on both ends of the court — and Ayo is doing that. He’s got length. He’s got great anticipation. He’s got very quick hands.”
Kofi Cockburn had his least productive game offensively in Illinois’ loss at Michigan State. The 7-foot freshman center had just five points on 2 of 10 shooting. Cockburn bounced back against Purdue with 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting.
“I don’t worry,” Underwood said. “Offense is fleeting. It comes and goes. I was more disheartened with Kofi in the Michigan State game just because of a lack of physicality. He hasn’t been doing that in a long time. He was much more dialed in and much more in tune on the defensive end, and that helps in on the offensive end. Then he ran. He got some easy baskets.”
Painter knows a thing or two about changing an offensive or defensive scheme to fit around a roster that boasts some serious frontcourt size. He’s got a 7-footer on his current team in Matt Haarms and had even bigger teams in recent years, including the one in 2015-16 that featured 7-2 Isaac Haas, 7-foot AJ Hammons and 6-9 Caleb Swanigan.
“You learn and grow as a coach and build as a coach without big guys,” Painter said. “You don’t end up at a low- to mid-major school and have 7-footers, and if you do the 7-footers are normally not any good. You build kind of your philosophy and who you’re around with more interchangeable pieces.”
Underwood changing his defense this season with a frontcourt boasting a 7-footer in Cockburn and 6-9 sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili was only natural.
“When you want to play them both together those guys aren’t going to be able to take passes away,” Painter said of Illinois’ shift from Underwood’s typical denial-have scheme. “They just aren’t, so you’ve got to be able to clog the defense and those other guys have got to help them to a degree. … He’s a great defensive coach no matter who’s out there or what style he wants to kind of go with.”
Painter had to make similar changes with his biggest teams.
“I learned a lot with Isaac Haas,” Painter said. “I learned a lot in trying to help him. I learned from him just because I’d never coached somebody 7-2 and 300 pounds that was like him. The size 22 shoes. He couldn’t make sudden movements. If he made a sudden movement, he couldn’t make the next play.”
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk missed his fourth straight game Sunday against Purdue, with at least the last three because of a right foot injury. The Illinois freshman forward had a different leg injury this summer, which kept him off the court in the lead up to the Illini’s trip to Italy and in their four games on the foreign tour.
“Other leg, different part of his body,” Underwood said of this injury for Bosmans-Verdonk. “He’s got a little soreness in it. They put him in a boot to help that healing process and stop any further damage being done. He’s not practicing.”