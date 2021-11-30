CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier was the last Illinois basketball player to make it out to Lou Henson Court on Monday night at State Farm Center.
Frazier didn’t take part in Illinois’ more informal pre-warmups shooting. And Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson had been officially ruled out for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game with Notre Dame by the time Frazier emerged from the locker room and through the tunnel with a brace on his left knee to match the brace on his right shoulder.
Frazier injured his knee last Tuesday night in Illinois’ Hall of Fame Classic win against Kansas State. An ACL tear was ruled out at first, but the senior guard remained “day-by-day, week-by-week” according to Illinois coach Brad Underwood with what fellow senior guard Da’Monte Williams said was a bone bruise.
That Frazier played Monday against Notre Dame in the Illini’s 82-72 win — and rather significant 32 minutes off the bench while contributing seven points — was a far cry from his status two days ago.
“He was on a bike (Saturday) trying to pedal at 1/2 mile per hour,” Underwood said. “It’s one of those things he does something and you see how he reacts to it. It’s usually the next day whether there’s swelling or whether there’s stiffness or soreness.”
Frazier’s return Monday against Notre Dame was matched by Jacob Grandison, who also missed Friday’s game against UT Rio Grande Valley after catching the flu bug that made its way through the team. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandin Podziemski, who also previously had the flu, dressed for the game but did not play. Grandison finished with nine points in 18 minutes off the bench.
The flu bug ripping through the program has intensified the conversations about hand washing, mask wearing and getting enough sleep. Podziemski went through his individual pregame warmups wearing a mask.
It’s a far cry from the 2020-21 season. Illinois managed to go the entire season without any positive COVID-19 cases. Or any other illnesses to speak of.
“It’s hard to control other people,” Underwood said. “We live in an apartment complex with a lot of other people. We live where we live. We’re going to classes. We’re traveling. There’s a lot of those things going on and we can’t control. Last year when we were locked down, it was easy to control it. Nobody got a cold. Nobody got a sniffle. Nobody got the flu. Nobody got anything because we didn’t do anything, and we were all masked up constantly.
“It’s not just us. A lot of other teams around the country are going through the same things, both football and basketball, but we are talking about all those things and begging guys to get sleep and rest and hydrate and wash their hands.”
The ever-changing list of available players from game to game hasn’t just affected Illinois on the offensive end. The Illini’s defense has taken a hit, too. Particularly the games with Frazier — the team’s best defender, on the ball and otherwise — not on the court.
“We spend an enormous amount of time defensively trying to build chemistry,” Underwood said. “Most of my coaching philosophy is based around playing guys that make the fewest defensive mistakes. That’s the way you win a championship is to make fewer and fewer mistakes on the defensive side.”
Practice is where that defensive chemistry is honed. Just not in the type of practices Illinois has been able to run the last several weeks. Underwood’s ongoing search for toughness — he called his team “as soft as any team in the history” of his career after the UTRGV game — hasn’t been solved with the limitations he’s had to place on practice.
“I can correct lack of execution,” Underwood said. “We can blame that on a lot of things. Getting our chest caved in? Literally, on drives, on not guarding the ball and getting run over, that’s on me. We were soft. We got bulldozed.
“I think right now we’re at a point it’s probably on me the way we haven’t had everybody constantly enough to practice. ... We’ve got to play meaner. We’ve got to play nastier. We’ve got to play tougher. We’ve got to dive on the floor for loose balls. We’ve got to have toughness coming from execution. We haven’t had everybody in a long, long time. When you want to grind on them mentally in practice and make it a really hard, stressful practice, we haven’t had any of those in a long time. We could have those about three times a week last year. We’ve got to get back to those.”
The number of games lost to injury, illness and suspension in the first month of the season has put the Illinois freshmen — Luke Goode in particular — into more prominent roles early in their careers. It’s simple, really. They’ve had to play.
“They’ve got to match that physicality of the game,” Underwood said. “They’ve got to match the intensity of the game. They’ve got to make the most of their opportunities. I’ve said it all along: I love this group and think they’re really talented. With that, they lack some experience, but they’ve got to grow up. They’re going to have those opportunities.”
Underwood has called Goode a “bad hombre.” The 6-foot-7 guard out of Fort Wayne, Ind., has a competitive streak that the Illinois coach covets.
“He’s a natural leader, first of all,” Underwood said. “He’s got great, great feel. He’s got great instincts. You can tell he was a quarterback. You can tell that he can lead other people and be accountable to other people. He’s got a great, positive vibe and energy about him. Luke is a tough hombre. Luke’s a tough, tough dude. He can respond to just about anything.”
Kofi Cockburn entered Monday’s game with Notre Dame with three assists this season and added to it with two more against the Fighting Irish. So the Illinois 7-footer has already tied the five assists he had in 31 games last season. Cockburn has shown more of a willingness and ability to find shooters when he doesn’t have the ball in advantageous position in the post.
“I feel like it would be ignorant for me not to look out,” Cockburn said. “Guys really double-team me and triple-team me hard. When you’ve got guys like Alfonso (Plummer) and you’ve got guys like (Hutcherson) and you’ve got all those guys who are really good shooters and really good shot makers, it’s hard not to pass the ball to them. It would be selfish of me. I’ve got to find those guys and elevate them the same way the elevate me.”
Consider Cockburn’s teammates ready for any pass out of the post.
“Kofi’s going to get double-teamed a whole bunch this year,” sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “Whether it’s me diving to the rim or me spotting up at the three-point line, I’ll be ready. We’ve talked about that and communicated that so he’s always looking out, too.”
Not that the Illini don’t understand that getting Cockburn the ball and letting him work is a good option, too. That was more than evident when Cockburn set his new career high with 38 points against UTRGV.
“It’s just dominance,” Hawkins said. “We have a whole bunch of different options, but when he’s doing that, that’s our No. 1 option. That’s our go-to option, letting him prove he’s the most dominant player in college basketball. It’s an unstoppable option, so why not keep doing it?”
