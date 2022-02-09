WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trent Frazier limped out of the visiting team’s locker room and carefully, gingerly, made his way 15 feet down the Mackey Arena hallway to the group of waiting reporters after Tuesday night’s game.
Frazier was clearly favoring his left leg. A second-half collision with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey sent the Illinois guard to the floor, writhing in pain. Frazier tried to walk off the court under his own power after the collision and even tried to wave away athletic trainer Paul Schmidt.
“I tried to at least show a little toughness when things weren’t going our way,” Frazier said about trying to make it off the court on his own with Illinois trailing Purdue by 18 points.
Frazier ultimately spent less than 2 minutes on the bench after it looked like he might have suffered a serious knee injury. He subbed back in to the game and played five more minutes before Brad Underwood’s penultimate substitution.
“He wanted in, so you let the kid come back in,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s a tough kid. … I don’t know the extent of anything yet, but it was great to see Trent get back in there.”
Frazier has dealt with multiple injuries this season. First was his right shoulder. Then the first blow to his left knee that caused a bone bruise. That Illinois won’t play again until the weekend gives the veteran guard a chance to recover.
“Rehab the next four days, so I’ll be healthy and prepared for Sunday,” Frazier said. Illinois hosts Northwestern at 1 p.m. Sunday.
***
Underwood didn’t play Andre Curbelo quite as much Tuesday as he did last month when the sophomore was just returning from two-plus months sidelined by concussion issues, but the Illini point guard did get a team-high 21 minutes off the bench. Curbelo took advantage of it, too, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds and one steal.
“He was really good for us,” Frazier said. “I’m loving his energy and effort coming in. He’s still a little rusty, but that’s OK. I tell him every night before he goes out, ‘Be special. Be you.’ He’s doing that. Obviously, him working his way back in his key for us. We’ve got a spark off the bench from him.”
Curbelo’s extended absence because of the concussion problem coupled with another nine-day break after a positive COVID-19 test means he’s practiced little this season. Just five or six full practices.
“He’s not getting that on-court activity,” Underwood said. “His conditioning is coming on a treadmill. It’s not coming with timing and game-like situations.”
***
Purdue’s 16-point win against Illinois coupled with Wisconsin’s road win at Michigan State earlier Tuesday created a logjam at the top of the Big Ten standings. The Illini, Boilermakers and Badgers are all 10-3 in league play with roughly one month to go.
“We’re in a good spot,” Frazier said. “There’s a lot of things we can learn from this. The main thing right now is making sure our guys are staying together. Not dwelling on this loss. Learning a lot from it. Making sure we get in and watch some film.
“We can’t let this one, obviously, turn into two. We’re going to learn from this, move forward and get ready for Northwestern.”
Purdue, which has won six straight games, has a quick turnaround with a Thursday road game at Michigan up next. That means the Boilermakers immediately turned toward the Wolverines and not the three-way tie atop the Big Ten. After a 4-3 start to conference play, though, Purdue is again a Big Ten title contender.
“When you’re 4-3, you’re not competing for a Big Ten championship,” Boilermakers’ coach Matt Painter said. “You’ve got to put yourself in position to do it. Now we’ve put ourselves in position, and we’ve got to take care of business. Illinois is the same boat we are. Wisconsin is in the same boat. Michigan State still could get there. Ohio State could still get there.
“You’ve got to keep your focus and understand what you have to do — especially on the road. You’ve got to be able to win road games if you want to win a Big Ten championship."
***
Alfonso Plummer was one of three Illinois players in double figures Tuesday with 14 points. All 14 came in the first half, including nine on a flurry of three made three-pointers late in the half that helped the Illini secure a two-point halftime lead.
Plummer didn’t score again.
“I’ve got to be more ready,” Plummer said. “I did a really good job in the first half. I’ve got to be more alert that they’re going to play me no catches. I’ve got to be a better player in the second half because I know it’s going to happen, but I wasn’t ready for that. … I feel like they did a really good job with me with no catches. I feel like the only shots I took in the second half were forced.”
***
Purdue’s star power eventually kicked in Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. Jaden Ivey proved why he’s likely going to be a lottery pick come the 2022 NBA draft. But the Boilermakers’ role players were just as important.
Eric Hunter Jr. scored nine points — all in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half — and a trio of younger role players knocked down multiple three-pointers. Mason Gillis made two threes to go with his team-high nine rebounds, and both Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst connected from deep.
“It’s hard to be consistent when you get inconsistent minutes, but that’s the life of somebody who normally comes off the bench,” Painter said. “You’ve got to be able to be functional and go out there and know what’s going on at both ends of the court. Both of those guys (Morton and Furst) helped us in the first half.”
Ivey going off might have been inevitable. Gillis, Hunter, Morton and Furst combining for 25 points was a difference maker in Tuesday’s game. “It’s taking the good players away, but also limiting guys that we shouldn’t let be comfortable out there,” Frazier said. “Gillis made some big time shots. Guys coming off the bench. Hunter gave them a few buckets before the first media of the second half. I’m not necessarily worried about this one. We’re definitely going to learn a lot form this — offensively and defensively — but we’ve just got to move forward in the right way.”
***
RJ Melendez continues to gain the trust of the Illinois coaching staff. So much so, that the 6-7 freshman wing drew Ivey as his defensive assignment. Even if on a temporary basis. Melendez also parlayed his playing time Tuesday into eight points, two rebounds and an assist against the Boilermakers.
“RJ’s been so good in practice,” Underwood said. “That’s why I played him a lot the last few minutes. The physicality of the game still bothers him. That’s why he plays with his hands. Typical freshman — fouling and putting his hands on people. He’s got unbelievable athleticism. Maybe not quite Ivey athleticism, but he’s close in terms of his jumping and his length and some of the things he can do. He’s just got to grow up in terms of the strength. Gaining a ton of confidence. He’s going to be a star in this league.”