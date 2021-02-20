MINNEAPOLIS — Trent Frazier has shown off his ball-hawking skills on the defensive end all season long. Cornerback-esque at times.
Minnesota got a good look at the Illinois senior guard’s abilities at the end of the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game at Williams Arena.
Frazier jumped the passing lane on the Gophers’ Tre’ Williams with the final seconds of the half ticking down, took one dribble and launched a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Nothing but net to give the fifth-ranked Illini a 48-33 halftime lead before they routed the Gophers 94-63.
Not that Frazier’s teammates were surprised. They’ve seen that before. Try every day in practice.
“I’m telling you, every day in practice before we huddle it in, Trent catches the ball at halfcourt and shoots it,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “When I saw it out of his hands I was like, ‘That’s cash. That’s cash.’”
Halfcourt shots aren’t the only ones Frazier works on in his spare time. He’s ready for any and every possibility. Just in case.
“I literally practice the hardest shots at the beginning of practice and again at the end,” Frazier said. “I have an imaginary clock in my head where it’s 1 second, and I’ll throw it with one hand from 94 feet. I try to practice those type of shots.”
Frazier’s ultra long distance three-pointer to end the first half was just part of his 15-point performance. He shot 5 of 9 from the field overall and made 3 of 4 three-pointers.
The praise for his performance after Saturday’s win against Minnesota, however, leaned more toward what he did defensively. Frazier again drew the main assignment on Minnesota guard Marcus Carr and held the Gophers’ scoring leader to an inefficient 12 points on 11 shots.
“He can go for 30 or 40 every night,” Frazier said of Carr. “I have to be laser focused for 40 minutes and can’t take a play off. He can get a bucket or get a shot off at any time because he’s really good at creating space off the bounce and getting to the lane. I have to be aggressive on the defensive end and continue to be laser focused every possession throughout the game and not fall asleep. Once I fall asleep and slip up, that could be a three.”
Again, what Frazier did defensively against Carr wasn’t anything his Illinois teammates haven’t grown accustomed to seeing. That includes during practice days at Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center.
“When he’s on me, I’ve really got to get in my bag,” Dosunmu said. “I’ve really got to dig deep to move to get around him. I know opposing guards are not going to continue to score on him. He takes it personal. That’s one thing about him on the defensive end — he takes it personal. What he does for us offensively is great — he’s a great shooter and he’s a senior — but at the end of the day when he comes into the game, he always speaks defensively.”
Frazier’s defensive influence has spread to his younger teammates. Illinois coach Brad Underwood sees freshmen guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo turning into elite defenders. Frazier is helping them get there.
“They have the tools to be that,” Underwood said. “Now, it’s gaining the experience that Trent has. When you’ve got Trent demanding it every single day in practice — for lack of a better term, he’s the Energizer Bunny. He never takes a day off, and he gets really mad at me when I take him out in practice because he wants to be out there all the time. Pretty good culture guy.”
Frazier’s defensive efforts Saturday at Minnesota were just part of the equation. Illinois held the Gophers to just 40.7 percent shooting overall despite a 50 percent mark from three-point range. The Illini also had a plus-10 rebounding edge and limited Minnesota to just six offensive rebounds.
All that led to one of the more drastic discrepancies in the box score — a 31-8 advantage for Illinois in fast break points.
“That’s what we like to do,” Dosunmu said. “We like to get out and run. We start three point guards, so when anyone gets it just get out and run, get out and push. Coach Underwood, his main focus on us is defensive. We just try to lock in on the defensive end, and that gives us opportunities on the offensive end to do what we do best.”
Underwood credits that disparity in transition points to Illinois’ guards hitting the boards. Dosunmu led the Illini with 10 rebounds, while Miller finished with four and Frazier had three.
“I think you go back and starting looking at when our guards have big rebounding nights, usually our numbers in transition are pretty good,” Underwood said. “Here’s a team in Minnesota that averages 80 (points) a game at home. We had them in the mid-60s, and that turned into easy offense. There’s a correlation in there between those guys rebounding, us guarding and easy baskets at the other end.”
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 22 points. That number could have grown in the second half, but the Illini center played just 24 minutes. Underwood took advantage of his team’s lead to give his big man some rest.
Cockburn was, however, one of four Illinois starters in double figures. Dosunmu had 19 points, Frazier chipped in 15 and Jacob Grandison finished with 12.
“You can’t defend it,” Dosunmu said about that balance. “Our team, we have so many weapons where when everyone’s clicking on all cylinders offensively, and defensively it’s very hard for the opposing team to try to defend us. I wouldn’t even lie.
“I say it in a humble way, but (Saturday) was one of those nights where Jake was getting to the line and making threes. Trent was making threes. Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) gave us tremendous energy. When you have so many options, it’s hard to really stop us. You can’t really key in on one person.”
The official attendance for Saturday’s game was 56. Just a smattering of fans in the 14,625-capacity Williams Arena. They didn’t make much of a difference in Frazier’s estimation.
“Our bench was louder than their fans,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to take. It’s equal opportunity home or away considering there’s no fans. You’ve got to find ways to bring your own energy, and that’s what our team has done the whole season. The bench has been incredible bringing energy to this team when we’re in the game. I don’t think the opponent having 30 or 40 people in the stands makes a difference because we try to bring the most energy every night.”
