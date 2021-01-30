CHAMPAIGN — Ten days in between games meant Illinois coach Brad Underwood structured his practices a bit differently in the lead up to Friday night’s top 25 showdown with Iowa. Underwood worked in some intrasquad scrimmages for his team. Split up the Illini into what he believed were fairly equal sides.
Then Trent Frazier just blew up Underwood’s best intentions with some of his best practices of the season. It was then the Illini coach knew his senior guard might be at a different level against the Hawkeyes.
“I don’t know the exact number he made in a row, but I will say this, it didn’t matter if it was Ayo (Dosumu), (Andre) Curbelo or Da’Monte (Williams),” Underwood said. “Whoever was trying to guard him failed miserably. When Trent gets on those steaks, his pace and his speed and his range increases. It wasn’t just the day we scrimmaged. It was the days up in preparation. He didn’t miss shots against the zone.”
Frazier didn’t miss many shots against Iowa either. The 6-foot-2 guard was 8 of 13 from the field, including four three-pointers, and upped his season high with a 24-point performance in the 80-75 Illini victory.
“My preparation has been good with me being on a heater in practice making a lot of balls,” Frazier said. I think the biggest thing was my preparation. I’ve been very good in practice, doing the right things, making shots and shooting the ball with confidence.”
Ayo Dosunmu wants Frazier to keep shooting the ball with confidence. The junior guard doesn’t want to see hesitation on the offensive end from his teammate.
“I’ve seen Trent at his highest potential,” Dosunmu said. “He does so much for us on the defensive end, that sometimes his offense is sacrificed. When you’re on a great team, sometimes you have to have guys to buy in. Trent does an unbelievable job of that, but there’s times I tell him, ‘You’re a hell of a player, too,’ Now I call him ‘No hesitation Trent.’”
***
One of Frazier’s four three-pointers Friday night against Iowa came on a circus shot as the shot clock expired late in the first half. Frazier’s one-handed, borderline hook shot from the left corner fell, and all he could do was hit the Hawkeyes and his teammates with his best Michael Jordan-inspired shrug.
“After practice I tend to get in that zone where I throw up a bunch of shots from everywhere on the court,” Frazier said. “Obviously, I consider that a lucky one, but for some I practice weird shots like that. I don’t know what to say about that. It was three points. That’s all I see it as.”
***
Jacob Grandison started his second game for Illinois on Friday night. His 11-point, 10-rebound double-double against Iowa was his first with the Illini and just second of his career. The 6-6 wing had 22 points and 16 rebounds on March 5, 2019, in a 79-74 Patriot League tournament win for Holy Cross against Lafayette.
“He’s putting the work in to his craft and is helping our team,” Dosunmu said. “Our team is very good. Our team is very deep. We have so many weapons that can go out there and produce for us. That’s one thing I love about our team. (Friday) was his night.”
Underwood has liked the energy and effort Grandison’s brought to the Illini’s starting lineup. It’s not different from what he was doing off the bench. Just more of it now that he’s supplanted Da’Monte Williams as a starter. A distinction Underwood, of course, doesn’t put all that much stock in. “It was just a change that helped,” Underwood said. “Da’Monte’s had some ankle and Achilles stuff he’s been fighting. Jake stepped in and has done a nice job. We’re going to need Da’Monte. I like the versatility both of those guys give us because they can both swing, as they did a lot in the first half. They played a good amount together. They can both guard guards, and they’re big enough and strong enough to guard some 4s in this league.”
Grandison’s effort when beyond energy and a high motor Friday. That was still important, but he filled in as Illinois’ third scorer with an efficient 4 of 6 shooting performance, including a three-pointer.
“We ran the play for him on the back side of the zone to spot up,” Underwood said. “Shoot, he knocked that sucker down.”
But the whole energy and motor thing was important, too.
“He’s a quick twitch, really athletic guy,” Underwood said. “He doesn’t get tired. He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in being in great, great shape. He’s a guy that tries to outdo Trent on the mile run for being the best conditioned guy and run it the fastest. He plays that way. He plays at a pace that helps us.”
***
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was in a, let’s say, less than verbose mood following his team’s five-point loss in Champaign.
McCaffery was asked after the game about Jordan Bohannon being held to just six points on 2 of 6 shooting. In the Hawkeyes’ four losses this season, the redshirt senior guard has just 15 total points. Why was that the trend?
“I don’t know,” McCaffery answered.
The Iowa coach was also asked to comment on the would-be goaltending call on Cockburn being waved off in the final minute of the game.
“I can’t,” McCaffery said. “I can’t.”
The stretch of short answers to questions ended with the Des Moines Register’s Chad Leiskitow pointing out Iowa was in the bonus for essentially the final 10 minutes of the game and didn’t attempt a free throw.
“That’s really interesting, Chad,” McCaffery said. “That’s a great observation by you. You’re a smart guy.”
***
Bohannon wasn’t the only Iowa player that was off his normal production Friday. But the fact he had just six points after dropping 29 points on the Illini the last time he was in Champaign (Jan. 11, 2018) still stood out to Underwood.
“The job Trent did tonight just goes along with my disappointment of him not being on the Naismith award list for defensive player of the year just because he doesn’t get a ton of steals,” Underwood said.
Luka Garza scoring 19 points was also considered a defensive win by Illinois considering the Iowa center is the nation’s leading scorer and scored his 19 points on just 9 of 18 shooting. And he had to work for those 19 points.
“I thought Kofi did an unbelievable job of just making his shots tough, wearing hm out,” Frazier said. “I believe he was worn out a little bit just having to guard that physical body.”
“He’s a very efficient offensive player,” Dosunmu added. “They play a zone typically to hide him from having to guard and make him very efficient on offense. We just made him guard. I believe we have the best big in the country in Kofi. We just wanted to get the ball to him and try to put fouls on (Garza) and make him work. Make him a little tired and get him fatigued. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”