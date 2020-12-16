CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier isn’t new to drawing the toughest defensive assignment on a game-to-game basis.
Tuesday night’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota was no different. Frazier was glued to Gophers guard Marcus Carr’s hip from the opening tip.
Carr still led Minnesota with 16 points. But it wasn’t an easy 16 points. Frazier, with a little help from his teammates, harassed Carr throughout the game, and he needed 13 shots to get those 16 points. Nine of them came at the free-throw line.
“I’ve taken on that challenge for the past two yeas now on that defensive end guarding everyone’s best player,” Frazier said. “That’s just what I do on the defensive side. I just go out there, play hard and always try to stay assignment sound. Bring the energy on the defensive end to help the other guys. Nothing really goes through my mind other than playing hard and staying assignment sound.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said the Illini got away from maybe the over-scheming on the defensive end from the past couple games.
“It was kind of a get back to basics, get back to the identity of who we are,” Underwood said. “I think we had been scheming a little too much defensively. Trent Frazier literally said, ‘I got him. We don’t need to do all the switching. I’ve got him.’ Trent set the tone.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois ultimately held Minnesota to 19 of 69 shooting (28 percent) after the Gophers started the game making half of their shots as they built an early lead.
Minnesota’s offensive struggles also meant 25 percent three-point shooting.
Underwood’s only real issue was 27 fouls leading to 32 Minnesota free throws, of which the Gophers made 20.
“You hold a team to (28) percent, you don’t want to let them off the hook by shooting free throws,” Underwood said. “Some of that is our youth and inexperience, but we’ve got to continue to clean that up.”
★ ★ ★
Ayo Dosunmu had to score 36 points in Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights game at Missouri for Illinois to even have a chance. The Illini didn’t need that from their leading scorer against Minnesota.
Dosunmu was just solid.
Ten points.
Seven rebounds.
Five assists.
“It’s a really good feeling when you look down and your best player and best guard was unbelievable at the defensive end, they guarded him and he didn’t have to score big and we still won,” Underwood said. “He just finds other ways to impact the game.”
★ ★ ★
Tuesday’s Big Ten opener was no different than any other game this season. Freshman guard Adam Miller started. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo played a significant role off the bench. And freshman forward Coleman Hawkins had a smaller reserve role, but was still firmly in the rotation.
Underwood has committed to playing some of his youngest players. The start of Big Ten play wasn’t going to change that.
“Their maturation has to happen much quicker,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to expect some ups and downs, and we’re living through that. They’re trying to figure out what this game is all about at this level in terms of the intensity and now seeing scouting and somebody actually scheming them and somebody going at them.
“They’re growing up and having to learn on the fly. In the meantime, our veterans are going to have to continue to be the lead and take charge of that.”
★ ★ ★
While Hawkins’ role has been limited in the first month of his first season, Underwood does project more for the 6-foot-10 forward.
“He’s had moments in practice,” Underwood said. “The one thing we’ve asked Coleman to do is literally play two positions, so his learning curve has been greater in some areas. Eventually, he’s going to be a small forward. He’s going to play a lot on the wing for us. I’m excited for him.”
★ ★ ★
Kofi Cockburn spends part of every pregame warmup working one-on-one with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Juggling. It’s a regular part of Cockburn’s routine during practice and on gameday. An aid in sharpening his hand-eye coordination.
The purpose? Make sure Cockburn has a consistent handle on the entry passes he’s thrown in the paint, which hasn’t always been a guarantee.
“It’s one of those things he’ll catch anything when you’re in those drills,” Underwood said. “It’s a matter of now he’s seeing stuff coming at him a little differently — especially from Curbelo. Curbelo puts it in different spots, different areas. That takes a little chemistry to get used to.”
Cockburn called Curbelo “a really interesting player.” The freshman point guard can, as the saying goes, thread the needle on his pass attempts.
“He sometimes makes passes that no one expects him to make,” Cockburn said. “He sees the floor differently. I just have to start getting used to that. I never really played with someone like him that has that vision.
“It’s about knowing personnel, and knowing he’s going to look for me right there. He’s trying to make that pass. He has a different IQ. He’s most likely, 100 percent, going to make that pass. It’s being ready for it, being ready to be explosive and going up and finishing it.”
Underwood said there have been some passes Cockburn has bobbled that the 7-foot sophomore center has to snag.
“He’s got really strong hands,” Underwood said. “You don’t go just knock a ball out of his hands if you’re swiping at it, but it’s just a little preparation and concentration — especially when Curbelo has the ball.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo’s unique style of play is not just limited to his passing. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native continues to have a bit of turnover trouble, and they’re not him just throwing the ball away.
“To his point, we’ve gone through a couple of his travels, and they’re not travels,” Underwood said. “They just look really weird, and you don’t see people do those. Now, he’s got one move that is a travel, and we’ve had to correct that. I don’t think (officials) will adjust to him, but I think they’re going to have to get used to some of the quirky or different things that he does.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood was the third hire Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman made after getting the job in 2016 behind football coach Lovie Smith and volleyball coach Chris Tamas. Smith was dismissed Sunday after a 17-39 overall record and 10-33 mark in Big Ten play in not quite five full seasons.
Underwood and Smith bonded over east Texas. Smith grew up in Big Sandy. Underwood coached at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.
“I’ve got so much respect for Lovie,” Underwood said. “Tremendous, tremendous human being. I think he was a great leader of men. I respect the fact of what all he accomplished. We always had great talks about east Texas having worked there and him having grown up in that area and being very familiar with it.
“As fellow coaches, you hate to see people not be successful or become unemployed. That’s tough. The one thing I know is I’ll always have a friend, and we’ll continue to talk through this process and beyond.”