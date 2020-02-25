CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier will launch a few shots from halfcourt before pregame warmups end. He’ll put up even longer ones in practice.

Regularly.

So the Illinois junior guard was prepared when he got the ball in his hands with time running out at the end of the first half Monday night against Nebraska at State Farm Center. Frazier launched from nearly 70 feet, sank it and sent the Illini into the break up 37-31. The Illini went on to post a 71-59 win, their second straight Big Ten victory.

“It was great to see it go in,” Frazier said. “Up to that point, I was probably 1 for 70.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t mind when Frazier takes tough shots. The 6-foot-2 lefty guard sometimes makes them at a higher clip than easy ones. The 70-footer was tough. So was the three-pointer Frazier hit before his buzzer beater, which helped turn a tie game into a six-point Illinois advantage at halftime.

“It takes tremendous hand-eye coordination,” Underwood said about Frazier’s buzzer beater. “I coached Michael Beasley, and I’d watch Mike make five in a row one time from beyond halfcourt. There’s something about that gift.

“The one before the half — before that one — was a tough shot, and Trent makes those. We need him taking those shots. It was good to see those balls go in for him.”

★ ★ ★

Nebraska was down to seven scholarship players Monday night with junior point guard Cam Mack unavailable because of an illness. Mack is the Cornhuskers’ playmaker and leading scorer. In short, their best player.

“When you’re missing your guy who’s got the ball in his hands between 35 and 38 minutes every game, you’re going to struggle some of those possessions,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought when we moved it and got the ball shifted side to side we got quality possessions out there. Give Illinois a lot of credit. Brad’s done an excellent job this year getting those guys to play very quality basketball. It’s a team that I think is built for the postseason with those guards and the way they can get in the paint with size.”

★ ★ ★

If Underwood could script finishing a game with five players in double figures, he would. That’s the sign of an effective offense.

Illinois had that Monday against Nebraska with Ayo Dosunmu leading the way with 18 points, Kofi Cockburn adding 15 points, Alan Griffin contributing 13 points and 11 points apiece from Frazier and Andres Feliz.

“If I could do that every night, I’d do that every night,” Underwood said. “That means you’re scoring inside. You’re scoring outside. You’re scoring from three-quarter court. I like that balance.”

Conversely, the Illini also shot just 39.4 percent from the floor.

“It’s frustrating to shoot 39 percent because I know where we got our shots,” Underwood continued. “When we’re locked in, we don’t miss those shots.”

★ ★ ★

Six days between Illinois’ win at Penn State and Monday night’s home win against Nebraska came at a good time for the Illini.

Not only did it allow Underwood to get over the flu he caught in the team’s time off — even if he still ran practices — but it also let Dosunmu, who was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, continue to rehab and recover from the left knee injury he suffered Feb. 11 against Michigan State.

“It was great for Ayo,” Underwood said. “Not only was he a little bit sore, (but) he found out how quickly you get out of shape. He was pretty tired at the end of that (Penn State) game. A couple days off and continued recovery for him, and then it was back to work on Friday.”

Dosunmu said he was about 80-85 percent heading into Monday’s game. An improvement from his self-diagnosed status after beating Penn State, but still not back to full health. Not that he expects to be at this point of the season.

“I’m just trying to get back to being able to be 100 percent good,” Dosunmu said. “That’s not really bothering me right now. I know the Big Ten season toward the end of the year around this time, really no one’s 100 percent, but I know I’m 200 percent locked in mentally. That’s all that matters.”

Dosunmu’s almost week between games featured most of the same work with athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher he did after getting hurt. Plenty of ice treatments, stretching and staying hydrated. Conditioning was also a primary focus.

“Training your mind and being able to control your mind goes a long way,” Dosunmu said. “My body was tired, but me having control over my mind and being able to tell myself, ‘Let’s keep pushing. Let’s get this game. Let’s win this game because the reward afterward will be worth it.’”

★ ★ ★

Dosunmu’s scoring ability was certainly missed when he didn’t play in Illinois’ 72-57 loss at Rutgers on Feb. 15. That became even clearer as he took over in the second half of the Illini’s 62-56 win at Penn State. That the 6-foot-5 guard doesn’t make many mistakes at either end of the court, though, might be what Illinois missed the most.

“Ayo’s as cerebral a player as there is,” Underwood said. “Part of being a really good player at this level is understanding what your assignments are. Understanding personnel. Understanding who to close out on. Ayo doesn’t make those mistakes, and that’s one of the things. We missed him more defensively in terms of his intangibles than we did on the other end.

“We missed the easy baskets he gets in transition, and then he sprays it and makes guys better. Ayo’s a very, very dialed-in player. He’s got the scouting report memorized, and he can process it when it happens on the court.”

★ ★ ★

Monday was the first of three games this week for Illinois, with a road game at Northwestern coming at 7 p.m. Thursday before a 1 p.m. home game against Indiana on Sunday.

All told, the Illini will play their final five regular season games in a span of 13 days.

“Our goal right now is just finishing strong,” Frazier said. “The biggest thing for us — and you’re going to hear it a lot — is being focused right now in February and just finishing this month strong and staying dialed in.”

★ ★ ★

Illinois still ranks toward the bottom of the country in two-foul participation for its starters in the first half.

A second foul for an Illini starters is still an “auto sit” situation, but Underwood has shown a willingness of late to work a starter back in the game even with two fouls.

At least for short stints.

That included some first-half run for Da’Monte Williams with two fouls Monday against Nebraska.

"There's a lot of things we continually talk about from an analytics standpoint to maximize winning, and part of that is guys with two fouls and knowing we may have to play them," Underwood said. "It's all about making sure you've got a guy who's intelligent and momentum is going your way. There's a lot that goes into that."