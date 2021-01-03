CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood made it clear in his first statement following Saturday night's 66-58 win against Purdue that featured his 15th-ranked Illini shooting 9 of 22 from the free throw line.
“I would like to start off by saying I was absolutely not the free throw coach (Saturday),” Underwood said maybe only half-jokingly. “I will get to the bottom of who was in charge of that.”
The 40.9 percent free throw shooting was, compared to Illinois’ efforts at the line in the rest of its games this season, an anomaly. The Illini’s worst free throw shooting percentage before Saturday’s bottoming out against Purdue was a 60.7 percent showing in the Braggin’ Rights loss at Missouri.
Kofi Cockburn missed all six of his free throw attempts against the Boilermakers. Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins missed one apiece. Underwood pointed to the three days his team had to take off this week following the win against Indiana on Dec. 26 as a likely culprit.
“We had to take three days off, and that is very, very unusual,” Underwood said. “I always say this. It’s like the bye week in football in the playoffs. You love it because you can get healthy, and you hate it because you lose that edge.
“We didn’t do anything for three days because the coaches weren’t allowed in the building with (the players). … Guys have got to step up and make those. That’s a mental edge we have to get back to.”
***
Ayo Dosunmu finished Saturday’s game with 12 points — all of which he scored in the first half. The Illini junior guard took just three shots in the second half, and it was OK. Illinois found scoring elsewhere and beat the Boilermakers, namely with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from Da’Monte Williams and Adam Miller’s 10-point effort.
“I’ve been waiting for the night to see how it would be when Ayo didn’t score 20-plus or 25,” Underwood said. “It didn’t affect his rebounding. It didn’t affect his defense. … Down the stretch, we’re going to put the ball in Ayo’s hands. He makes a great, great lob to Kofi, and he makes all the right plays.
“There’s a whole bunch more to winning a game and having a great game than scoring 25 every night. I know most fans and most people don't want to hear that, but there’s a reason Ayo’s the best guard in the country. He made just about every play he could to help us win.”
Dosunmu’s final line against Purdue also included five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
***
One of the first items Underwood does every day is look at that scheduled slate of college basketball games and see how many were either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues. Saturday’s glance would have revealed 30 games either postponed or canceled outright.
That list included Top 25 matchups in the ACC between Duke and Florida State and Virginia Tech and Virginia. The Big East was hit, too, with Villanova-Xavier and and DePaul-St. John’s postponed. DePaul has played just three games this season, but this one finally wasn’t the Blue Demons’ fault. They made it to New York only have to turn around and fly home when St. John’s announced a positive COVID-19 case.
All three of the Big Ten’s Saturday games went off as scheduled. The only blemish in the early going of conference play is Sunday’s Wisconsin-Penn State game that was postponed early Saturday evening. Everything else has gone off without a hitch.
“I think it shows an unbelievable plan by our league and by our university,” Underwood said while acknowledging there still could be positive cases or games canceled down the line. “The thoughtfulness of athletic directors, presidents, chancellors and the league office has been incredible through this. Then, really, the commitment of coaches and the players to live it.
“A lot of games coming up with our students gone. That was the intent. We’ll see how it plays out, but we feel like we’re in a great place and we’ve been very fortunate.”
***
Plenty happened in the Big Ten between Illinois’ post-Christmas win against Indiana and Saturday’s win against Purdue.
Maryland won on the road at No. 6 Wisconsin. Minnesota continued Michigan State’s tumble before losing its own game to the Badgers. Northwestern lost its first conference game to vacate its spot atop the conference, which is now held by the last unbeaten in the Big Ten in Michigan (both overall and in league play).
Underwood wasn’t surprised by any of those outcomes. Even the Terrapins beating Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.
“Don’t use the word upset because there is none,” he said. “That does not exist when you’ve got one team that is (120th) in KenPom and every other team is (54th) or below. I don’t think there’s any upsets. I think this league is the best it’s ever been.
“I think a lot of the long-time coaches would attest to that. I don’t know if anything’s an upset when you’ve got two-thirds of your league ranked in the Top 25. I think anybody can beat anybody. You just hope to win the next one and move on.”
***
One of Miller’s biggest adjustments taking his game from high school and AAU standout to the Big Ten is a minor one. A small, technical detail. An important small, technical detail.
“You’ve really got to play off two feet,” Miller said. “That hop step is really important because a lot of people in the Big Ten like to take charges. You’ve got to stay on balance and use your pivot. A lot of teams like to clog up the lane and then sprint out on shots. It’s the little things you’ve got to find and get good at and perfect your craft at.”
Playing off two feet instead of one when attacking the basket through traffic is a work in progress for Miller. It’s something Illinois drills every day in practice. There’s also a bit of trial and error to it in live game situations that Miller simply has to experience firsthand.
Attacking the basket in the Big Ten is markedly different than doing the same in high school.
“It’s called help side defense,” Underwood said. “It’s team defense. It’s one of those things you can get away with in high school because you’re the best player on the team or best athlete or this and that and you can get to the rim. You may get by your guy, but then there’s another guy there and probably a third.
“And they all happen to be physically athletic and long or have some size. It takes you a little bit to understand that. It takes you a bit to understand there’s going to be contact and what gets called and what doesn’t get called.”
That’s the trial and error part. Something Miller is still adjusting to as the season progresses.
“The first thing I learned is you’ve got to be smarter,” Miller said about attacking opposing defenses. “They really help. They fly around. They’re more in sync.”
***
The pumped -in crowd noise at State Farm Center isn’t obtrusive, but it’s still present. The Illini have used it since their season opener against North Carolina A&T, but it was after their trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to play Baylor in Indianapolis that Underwood really understood the difference.
“The games in Indianapolis had no sounds,” Underwood said. Illinois’ then-top five showdown with Baylor followed Gonzaga-West Virginia. “I mean, it was dead and perfectly quiet, which was almost eerie. We do pipe in crowd noise. We pipe in music. You guys probably sit up there and it may drive you bonkers, but we need it. We like it. I want something in there because I did not like Indianapolis and just the pure quiet. That wasn’t hoops to me. That wasn’t what college basketball is meant to be.”
***
Home-court advantage still isn’t the same, of course. Illinois has experienced that on the road — no Cameron Crazies at Duke — and at home. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who used to spend a good amount of energy firing up the home crowd along with his teammates, misses that aspect of the game.
“When I come in the gym, I always look around and I always look at the whole arena," he said. "I’m like, ‘Damn, this could have been sold out.’ Every single game. It’s kind of sad, but at the same time you realize it is what it is. That’s what I learned in these last nine months. It is what it is.
“It’s not in your control. You can’t go, ‘Oh, I’m going to call somebody or talk to somebody and it's going to be changed.’ I kind of have that mindset to be OK with it, but it hurts because the energy our State Farm Center brings to the game and to our team is definitely huge.”