EVANSTON — Brad Underwood turned to two somewhat unlikely options in crunch time Saturday against Northwestern. Freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski were on the floor in the closing minutes of what turned into a 59-56 Illini victory.
Podziemski made two key shots late in the game. He back cut the Wildcats to connect on a layup — with a nifty pass from Melendez — with Illinois down six with 7 minutes, 50 seconds to play and knocked down a deep three-pointer with the Illini down five with 5:11 on the clock. Melendez’s length also proved important on the defensive end.
“It just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Underwood said. “I love RJ’s defensive prowess. I love his length and athleticism. Then Podz we know is an elite shooter. That (three-pointer) was somewhere from Kenosha (Wis.) or somewhere close. For those guys not to melt and not be nervous or uptight or whatever in the middle of a Big Ten season and just step in and do their job, I’m really happy for those guys.”
***
Podziemski was actually a defensive substitute in the last few minutes in place of senior guard Alfonso Plummer. Underwood simply liked the matchup better — even if the Muskego, Wis., native hadn’t been in that situation before this season.
“He’s really strong,” Underwood said of Podziemski. “I mean he can bench press the building. He’s got great strength. We were switching a couple of their actions, and we felt much more comfortable with him in there. He’s a high IQ player that understands and wasn’t going to make a mistake.”
***
Some of Melendez and Podziemski’s playing time Saturday came with veterans like Plummer and Jacob Grandison struggling. Plummer scored nine points on 2 of 6 shooting. Grandison finished with six rebounds and a team-high four assists, but he was just 1 of 6 from the field and missed all three of his three-point attempts.
Underwood said Kofi Cockburn’s return will help both Plummer and Grandison. The Illini coach also isn’t all that worried about any shooting struggles those two have had of late.
“Those guys are going to be fine,” Underwood said. “We’re seeing a lot of people pay a lot of attention to Plummer, too. He’s a guy that’s literally changing defenses.”
***
Cockburn returned Saturday against Northwestern after missing the previous two games with a concussion. It’s the first time the 7-foot center has missed games because of injury in his Illinois career.
“I haven't missed a game in three years due to injury or any other issues other than that situation that happened,” Cockburn said. That situation, of course, being the NCAA-mandated three-game suspension he served at the beginning of this season. “Not knowing what if feels like and not knowing how to handle it was tough for me. Those guys made sure to message me every day and tell me how much they miss me to pick me up.”
*** Underwood might wind up just sending the entirety of Saturday’s game film to the committee that selects the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. At least Illinois’ defensive possessions.
As a reminder, Illini guard Trent Frazier was left off the award watchlist released earlier this week. Underwood went on a lengthy soliloquy during his Friday media availability decrying what he considered a significant snub.
All Frazier did Saturday at Northwestern was hold Boo Buie to a scoreless first half and just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting for the game. There was also the matter of a 5-on-1 fast break opportunity for Northwestern in the first half where Frazier was the lone Illini back in transition and still managed to keep the Wildcats from scoring.
“There’s very few opportunities that we get to talk about individuals and individual awards,” Underwood said. “I’m not that guy. I’m ‘team’ and ‘we,' and that’s Trent. When I can go to bat for one of our guys in something I know he deserves to be there and think is wrong I’m going to do that. I think there’s very few coaches in the country are talking to a guy about, ‘How do you want to guard? What do you like? How do you feel? What do you see?’ and know that 99 percent of the time that sucker is right. It’s just the way he feels in those situations, and you trust it. I've got to fight for him. That’s wrong. It’s numbers-driven deal, I get it, but our system hurts him.”
Da’Monte Williams also stumped for Frazier as a defender.
“That dude there will guard 1-5 just like I will,” Williams said of his fellow fifth-year guard. “That dude is cat quick. I’m super shocked that he didn’t even get announced on that list. In my opinion, he should have been on that list. In my opinion, he’s one of the best defenders in the country.”
*** Williams and Frazier arrived at Illinois ahead of the 2017-18 season with only one of them known as a defender. Spoiler alert, it wasn’t Frazier.
“Da’Monte was way ahead of Trent in that capacity,” Underwood said. “You’re talking about Trent was one of the most prolific scorers in the state of Florida. I’m not sure he knew defense — how to spell it or what it even started with. He was a challenge early on. One of the great memories I’ll always have is Trent at (Eastern Illinois) in that hurricane relief game sitting on the end of the bench crying saying he couldn’t play here because he couldn’t guard their guard. It’s understanding what winning takes. You don’t just score balls. You have to guard to win.”
Williams had that in his bag from the beginning. It’s an emphasis ingrained in hi as a freshman at Peoria Manual playing for Derrick Booth.
“Coming in as a freshman, I knew that was the only way I’d see the floor on varsity,” Williams said. “I just locked in on that ever since then.”
***
The defense and hustle plays first mentality is not exactly how Williams thought his Illinois career would play out when he committed. He wound up a go-to scorer for Manual by his junior season and had elevated that part of his game heading into his senior season. Then he tore his ACL, and, everything changed.
“Those were definitely my thoughts,” Williams said about being more of a scorer. "But coming into college I knew it was going to be a lot different just the way high school to college basketball is. Coming into the Big Ten, it’s more physical. People are bigger, stronger, faster — everything. It’s having that drive to just go out there and play as hard as I can for my teammates and for the name on the front of the jersey.”
***
Underwood wouldn’t mind if Williams did a bit more scoring this season. An ever-shifting role for the veteran guard, though, has affected his game compared to the 2020-21 season where his offensive role was spot-up three-point shooter. Williams was one of the most efficient shooters in the country a season ago.
With Andre Curbelo sidelined for most of the season with first injury and now illness, Williams has played more as a secondary ball handler and backup point guard. The 6-3 guard, of course, also plays quite a bit of power forward, too.
“Last year he was very singular in his role,” Underwood said of Williams. “That’s why he led the country in three-point field goal shooting. That was what was asked of him, and that's what he became great at doing in spacing the floor. This year he’s literally, and still is, playing the point. He’s played one of four spots. His role has been a little bit more diverse than it had been last year.
“We need Da’Monte to shoot ball and shoot them in because he’s a really good shooter when he’s open. It shows how smart he is because he knows four spots and all of our sets and actions. It’s not as easy as you think to go from, hey, I’m a point guard, to now I’m a power forward and making that transition. Maybe his reps are down shooting the ball compared to last year, but he’s all about winning and what we’re going to do to win.”