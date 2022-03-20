PITTSBURGH — RJ Melendez and Luke Goode didn’t play in Illinois’ first round win against Chattanooga on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Not a single minute for either of the freshmen guards.
Brad Underwood had already decided his rotation was going to change — be a little bit deeper — in Sunday’s second round matchup with Houston. Then he went to Melendez and Goode and couldn’t keep them off the floor.
Melendez finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds. He made 4 of 5 shots on a day where Illinois shot just 34 percent as a team and was nearly alone in his willingness to attack the basket. Goode knocked down a pair of first half three-pointers and also added five rebounds and a blocked shot.
“You're looking for anything that will spark you,” Underwood said. “I made up my mind that we had to go a little deeper in this game anyway but, you know, RJ's spontaneity and his athleticism, I knew we would need in this game. And then Luke just jumps up and makes two like he's been doing it his whole life.
"Yeah, we needed that. You're looking for that spark and you love playing veterans, but (Sunday) it was a (day) that the freshmen were great.”
*** Melendez was also embroiled in a bit of controversy. The Illinois freshman threw down a thunderous dunk in transition and then was immediately whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
“I tried to ask the ref what was it, he didn't want to explain to me what was the tech about,” Melendez said. “I don't know what was the problem with that. I was going full speed in transition, so I’m always thinking about what happens landing. I just try to hang on, get a bit of rhythm (and) come back on both feet.”
Underwood got an explanation for the technical foul. Not that it mattered. It didn’t wipe away the free throw Houston received — albeit one the Cougars missed — or give Illinois back the momentum it had suddenly lost.
“It's deflating,” Underwood said. “You make a play, it changes the momentum of the game. And have that called in the moment? I can't wait to see it. He told me he shouldn't ever have called it, but in the moment he calls it. Maybe it's personal. I don't know. When a kid has a full head of steam going 100 mph, and we all talk about safety and well-being of student-athletes, come on. And then to kill momentum like that? Horrible.”
***
Kofi Cockburn mostly took advantage when his teammates got him touches in the post. The Illinois center made six of the 11 shots he attempted — plus all seven free throws — and finished with 19 points to go with eight rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.
It was a performance Houston coach Kelvin Sampson didn’t mind giving up to the Illini big man.
“There is really nothing tricky about them,” Sampson said. “They throw the ball to Kofi. We have always taken pride on how we defend the post. And Kofi, you have to start defending him inside the three-point line so you don't get buried.
“Monsters, which are our post doubles, were really, really good on the sides. Then we tried to front the middle and pressure the ball. I don't know how many points he got. I think the relevant thing is not how many points he had but how many shots he got. He had 11 shot attempts. That's great defense.”
Houston would usually bring its second forward to double Cockburn, but the Cougars’ guards played a role in trying to slow down the Illinois center, too.
“Coach made a lot of emphasis that the easier they can get the ball to Kofi, the easier it is for him to score,” Houston guard Jamal Shead said. “So, for me, it’s go out and pressure and make the passes as hard as they can be so my guys don't have to go through so much and put it all on them. It's a team sport. It's a team effort, you know. We just wanted to help them as much as we can."
***
Jacob Grandison played just 4 minutes in Sunday’s game after getting on the court for 9 minutes in Friday’s win against Chattanooga. The left shoulder injury Grandison suffered March 3 against Penn State and cost him the regular season finale against Iowa and Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Indiana was still bothering Illinois’ veteran wing despite the brace he wore.
“We miss Jacob Grandison,” Underwood said. “He is our maestro. Jacob makes everything go for us on the offensive end from his position. It's not only do we miss his shooting, we miss his passing. He's an elite passer. Look at his assist totals and look at those passes and where they go. Most of them go to Kofi. We miss that. Then his versatility because he can play multiple spots.”
***
Andy and Cindy Lieb occupied two seats at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday for an obvious reason. Their son, Brandon, is a sophomore on the Illinois roster. Even if he didn’t play in either of the team’s two NCAA tournament games, they still wanted to support him and the entire program.
But the Liebs also had an opportunity to relive some past history before the Illini’s game against Houston tipped off. A series of NCAA tournament upsets — specifically 15th-seeded teams defeating second-seeded opponents — began playing over the jumbotron. Spurred by Saint Peter’s executing that feat on Thursday versus Kentucky.
It’s something Lehigh accomplished in 2012 against Duke as well. Though the Liebs didn’t have a direct connection to that particular Mountain Hawks team, they’re still invested in the club’s successes.
“My oldest went to Lehigh,” Andy Lieb explained. Jack Lieb was a four-year
member of Mountain Hawks men’s basketball between 2016 and 2020.
That the Liebs were able to soak in Friday’s first round win against Chattanooga and Sunday’s second-round loss to Houston was far preferable to how the 2021 NCAA tournament operated — without fan attendance in Indianapolis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a huge experience,” Andy Lieb said. “Brandon’s loving every moment. He loves Illinois, loves the process, loves the team. He’s enjoying everything.”
The Liebs didn’t get to see their son very much in Pittsburgh outside of the two games. Andy Lieb said he and Cindy shared about 20 or 30 minutes with Brandon in the Illini’s hotel lobby on Saturday before Brandon and his teammates departed for a shootaround at PPG Paints Arena.
The Liebs did garner plenty of hangout time with the other players’ parents. Among those in attendance Sunday were Joel Curbelo, James and Carina Grandison, Craig and Susan Goode and John Podziemski.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a special experience that most families don’t get to do where you’re bonding immediately,” Andy Lieb said. “Because of the kids, you’re meeting families from literally all around the world.”