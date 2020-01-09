MADISON, Wis. — Alan Griffin’s string of double-digit scoring performances looked in jeopardy Wednesday night against Wisconsin. The Illinois guard picked up his second foul of the game with 12 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the first half.
The bench became Griffin’s semi-permanent home against the Badgers. He didn’t play again in the first half after his second foul and committed his third almost immediately after checking in early in the second half.
But it’s all about how you finish. Griffin wound up making 3 of 4 three-pointers — including one that tied the game late — as part of a 12-point performance that got him to double figures for the fourth straight game and helped Illinois upset Wisconsin 71-70 at the Kohl Center.
“I didn’t let that get to me,” Griffin said about his battles with foul trouble. “When you’re on the road, you’re most likely not going to have it go your way. Everyone was just like, ‘Be composed and stay locked in.’ I shoot. That’s something I do. Ayo (Dosunmu) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili), they were like, ‘We know you’re going to knock it down.’ That gave me confidence, and I had confidence in myself.”
Dosunmu certainly had confidence in Griffin. Well earned confidence given Griffin entered Wednesday’s game having averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in his last three games while shooting 72 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range.
That Griffin spent a little more time than usual on the bench because of his foul trouble didn’t concern Dosunmu.
“He can get hot in a hurry,” Dosunmu said. “He can come in and get hot in a hurry no matter how long he’s been out. When he gets in, he knows he’s capable of making the shots. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in.”
Junior guard Trent Frazier agreed.
“If you know him, it’s not tough at all,” Frazier said about Griffin overcoming his foul trouble to still make shots and be productive. “We put those shots up every day. Alan’s a tremendous shooter. Me and him, we put 1,000 balls each and every day. How he’s shooting right now and the productivity he’s giving this team is incredible.”
The current Illinois players were all in middle school the last time the Illini beat Wisconsin. That 15-game losing streak dating back to 2011, though, wasn’t something these Illini put much stock into before Wednesday’s game.
They knew. It just didn’t matter to them much.
“I wasn’t really big into it,” Frazier said. “I’ve only been here for three years.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood didn’t put much stock in the importance of snapping that streak either.
“You know what, I don’t make a big deal about that,” he said. “It speaks to how successful Wisconsin has been and the great teams that they’ve had. A lot of those guys weren’t a part of so many of those games. The other piece to that is it’s the best conference in the country. To get a road win, that’s what means the most to this group. That’s what we can celebrate in the locker room and on that trip home.”
That’s what Frazier stressed, too.
“To come out here and play in this environment and in front of this crowd to get a big road win felt great,” he said. “To snap that streak, it’s incredible for us. We’re moving down the right path.
“We deserve it. We work so hard in practice each and every day. We got it, go after each other every day and we’re competitive. Coach expects a lot of us. It feels great to be above .500 (in the conference) and be one of the top teams in the Big Ten. We’ve just got to continue to grow and do what we do and keep our streak going.”
Wednesday was Illinois’ second road win of the season. The Illini also won at Grand Canyon on Nov. 10.
“Road wins are the best wins,” freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “I feel that now. After Grand Canyon I felt that, but a Big Ten road win is really important for us. Like coach always tells us, ‘Good teams don’t lose at home.’ When you go on the road and beat a team, you know that’s a really tough win.”
Cockburn’s 15-point effort was a second straight game in double figures for the Kingston, Jamaica, native after he struggled last week at Michigan State. It was also his 13th double-digit scoring performance of the season, as he squared off mostly against Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers.
“It’s never easy,” Cockburn said. “I made some tough shots. It’s never easy playing against any big in the Big Ten. They’re all really good. They’ve all got size and are all really athletic. Reuvers is a good player.”
Illinois was in position to win Wednesday’s game with some key late shots by Griffin, Frazier and Dosunmu because it never let Wisconsin’s second half lead get out of hand. The Badgers led for the final 5 minutes of the first half and then the next 16 1/2 minutes of the second half, but their advantage never got higher than seven points. “You play Wisconsin and let them get double digits, you might as well make it 20,” Underwood said about not letting the Badgers pull away. “It stresses you in so many ways. They’re one of the best teams in the country in terms of efficiency in the last eight seconds of a shot clock. So many of their possessions go that deep, and you can’t get back in the game. Then it stresses you on the offensive end to have to score. That was big.”
The Illini also closed out Wednesday’s win with the group it wanted even though several players were in and out of the game with foul trouble. No one fouled out, but Bezhanishvili, Cockburn and Griffin all had four fouls apiece.
“It’s all about the last five or six minutes of the game — managing so you can get to that point with your guys,” Underwood said. “Things got out of a kilter a little bit, but we were able to withstand that.”
Cockburn has yet to foul out of a game in his still young Illinois career, but he’s been in first half foul trouble more often in the past few games.
“It was really frustrating, but I didn’t make it get me out of my game,” Cockburn said of his foul trouble against the Badgers. “On the bench, coach told me to keep my head up and make sure I’m engaged and make sure i’m seeing what’s going on. Whenever I went back in, I was ready."