PITTSBURGH — Jacob Grandison walked on to the court at PPG Paints Arena for Illinois’ open practice Thursday with his left shoulder encased in the same type of brace Trent Frazier has worn on his right shoulder essentially the entire season.
But that’s progress.
Grandison missed Illinois’ regular-season finale against Iowa and the the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Indiana after injuring his left shoulder late in the Illini’s March 3 win against Penn State.
Wearing the brace is a step up for Grandison after being in a sling, and the veteran wing is expected to be available for Friday’s 5:50 p.m. NCAA tournament first-round game for No. 4 seed Illinois (22-9) against No. 13 seed Chattanooga (27-7) after practicing this week.
“He’s just had to work through,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It hurts. It was a process. It was an injury that hurt. You’ve got to go through the rehab and make sure it’s strong, and then you’ve got to figure out how to play with a little ouchie. It’s one of those deals that can sting you, but he’s been great the last few days in practice.”
Grandison started 19 consecutive games — after a brief hiatus out of the starting lineup in late November and early December — before being sidelined the last two games. The 6-foot-6 wing is Illinois’ fourth-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game. His numbers this season haven’t matched his career highs at Holy Cross in 2018-19, but they are better nearly across the board for his time with the Illini.
“Jake is a valuable piece to our basketball team,” Underwood said. “Jake is a guy that passes it, shoots it. He’s got great, great emotional stability for our team. He’s very cerebral. He knows everything that we’re doing. Again, my confidence in Jake is so high because of what he brings to the mental capacity as well as the physical.”
★ ★ ★
Lamont Paris isn’t unfamiliar with opposing guards that can light it up from three-point range. The Chattanooga coach did, after all, coach against Wofford’s Fletcher Magee in the Southern Conference. Magee finished his career with the Terriers making an NCAA record 509 of 1,169 three-pointers.
“I swear there’s another kid in our conference every year that does the same thing,” Paris said. “They run full speed in one direction, they jump, and they’re not facing the rim when they jump and they shoot it and it goes in.”
Paris might as well have been talking about Alfonso Plummer. The Illinois guard has made 93 three-pointers this season — including nine games with at least five makes from deep — and has shown he needs little time or space to get his shot as the outside option to Kofi Cockburn’s inside option for the Illini
“It’s already cooked into our equation that he’s going to make a tough one or two,” Paris said of Plummer. “If he’s going to earn those, he’s going to earn those. It is what it is. I don’t want to foul, also. I’ve seen some of the contests, and if you’re contesting it any more than that, you’re probably fouling him. You get there, get in the vicinity, put a hand up and if he makes it, he makes it, and you’ve got to move forward. A very good inside-outside bunch that didn’t happen by accident. Brad is no dummy.”
★ ★ ★
Houston lost scoring leader Marcus Sasser in December to a toe injury. The 6-2 guard hasn’t played since gutting out 31 minutes in a win against Texas State three days before Christmas. Sasser was the only returning starter from last year’s Final Four team, and he was averaging 17.7 points and shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range when he went down.
But that didn’t leave Houston high and dry — or without a veteran guard with Final Four experience. Landing Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards proved to be a key offseason acquisition. Edwards is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars and providing a veteran presence in the backcourt. Fifth-seeded Houston plays 12th-seeded UAB after the Illinois-Chattanooga game on Friday night, meaning the Cougars and Blazers are potential second-round opponents for the Illini if they beat Chattanooga.
“Every year we’d scrimmage Texas Tech while Kyler was there,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I think we were just comfortable with each other. I don’t even know if Kyler even talked to any other schools. They made contact with us about interest, and I think before we even left Indianapolis last year during the isolation, I think we knew he was coming.
“I think the fit was that Kyler doesn’t really have any great strengths, but he doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses, either. He’s pretty good at everything. He can make a basket, he can guard you, pass it, can play multiple positions.”
★ ★ ★
UAB guard Jordan Walker goes by “Jelly.” The origin of his nickname has roots in the “Jelly Fam” group of New York and New Jersey basketball players that incorporated the finger-roll layup with their own spin on it into their offensive repertoire.
“We probably blew up, I would probably would say I was in high school, around 2015-2017,” Walker said. “Jelly is basically like a fancy lay-up, just like a finger-roll lay-up with your own type of flavor on it, and obviously I’m part of the group Jelly Fam. And my name is Jordan and it’s just easy to put J and J, so everybody calls me Jelly.”
Walker turned his “Jelly Fam” background into becoming one of the best scorers in the country this season. The 5-11, 170-pound guard ranks 14th nationally going into Friday night’s game with Houston by averaging 20.4 points.
★ ★ ★
Loyola Chicago opened as a one-point favorite on Sunday for its first-round game against Ohio State despite being the No. 10 seed to the Buckeyes’ No. 7 seed. While the line flipped by Thursday to Ohio State as a one-point favorite, the Ramblers don’t exactly have that same Cinderella feel as they did in 2018 with their unexpected Final Four run. Loyola Chicago and Ohio State are Friday’s first game in Pittsburgh and would only meet Illinois in the Elite Eight if either of the three programs make it that far.
“Nothing has really changed from our perspective,” Loyola redshirt junior guard Braden Norris said. “It’s like our Super Bowl. But it has been interesting seeing other people in the outside voice their expectations. omebody asked me a question like how does it feel to be a favorite. I was like, what? How are we a favorite?”
★ ★ ★
Since beating Illinois 86-83 on Feb. 24 in Champaign, Ohio State has lost four of its last five games. That includes a 15-point loss at Maryland and an upset loss in the second round of the Big Ten tournament to Penn State.
“It’s not like the season was over,” Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell said. “Rough couple weeks, but we had to all buy in. We made it to March Madness, and now we have to prove ourselves, honestly. We have to have that underdog mentality because I feel like a lot of people have been counting us out recently.”
★ ★ ★
As far as famous dads go with the eight teams playing in Pittsburgh this week, Delaware junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. probably has the most well-known. Particularly at this time of year. Jameer Nelson Sr., of course, helped guide Saint Joseph’s to the Elite Eight in 2004 as the consensus national player of the year.
“I’ve definitely been asked a lot of questions, I’m not going to lie,” Jameer Nelson Jr. said about the interest in the father/son dynamic in the NCAA tournament. “I’ve been getting asked questions all my life, crazy questions, personal questions. It’s just regular at this point. I’m super grateful to be his son and be compared to him.”
★ ★ ★
Jay Wright described his team as “exhausted” following the Big East tournament championship game. The Villanova coach’s directive for his team to start this week was to stay out of the gym on Monday. A little rest wouldn’t hurt them.
“I know it kind of sounds funny, but we literally have to kind of negotiate and argue with them to not come in the gym and really had to monitor,” Wright said before his second-seeded Wildcats play Delaware on Friday. “Guys just want to get in and shoot. … If that’s our problem, that’s a good problem, but it is a problem. We try to explain to them the psychology of resting your mind and staying out of the gym.”
Scott Richey