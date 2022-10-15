CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown is starting to hear it more and more when he’s walking on campus.
The shouts of “Heisman!” are tough to ignore.
What Brown is doing on the Illinois football team is just as difficult to overlook. The running back for the 24th-ranked Illini rushed 41 times for 180 yards in Saturday’s 26-14 win against Minnesota. It was his eighth straight 100-yard game, pushed him past 1,000 yards for the season (1,059 yards to be exact) and moved him into sixth all-time in Illini rushing history with 2,622 career yards.
The players Brown passed on that particular list just on Saturday? Howard Griffith, Rashard Mendenhall, Pierre Thomas, Juice Williams, Mikel Leshoure and Josh Ferguson.
Let the Heisman Trophy campaign begin.
“I’ve been lobbying for Chase,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I’ve been reaching out to the people I can. I tell this to scouts and the media that grab me, if I was here, in my opinion, for Chase’s whole career, I think he would be right in the thick of the Heisman race.
“He got a little bit of pub last year. If there’s a better player in college football that has had an affect on his program, I’d like to know who it is. I get it. There’s a lot of preseason rankings for players and teams that had a lot of hype before the season, but I’ve reached out to the contacts I have with how special he is.”
★ ★ ★
Brown acknowledges the Heisman Trophy conversation is “cool.” But he quickly pivots from that point. It wasn’t his focus heading into Saturday’s game against Minnesota, and it won’t be his focus as Illinois hits a bye week before playing at Nebraska on Oct. 29.
Brown’s teammates don’t mind discussing his chances, though.
“I’m extremely proud of him and this entire offensive line being able to block for him,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “We know if we’re able to do our job and get him on the safety he’s going to make something special happen. ... This entire offensive line, all these guys are coming in and doing their job. When we do our job and do it well, it gives time and space for other guys to make unreal plays.”
★ ★ ★
The Illinois coaching staff has discussed Brown’s workload multiple times this season. That 36 carries at Indiana in early September was too many and 31 last week against Iowa was borderline. The way Brown prepares and the fact Illinois won’t play again for two weeks meant hitting 41 carries on Saturday was closer to OK.
It was the most carries by an Illini running back since Antoineo Harris had 40 carries in a 2002 win at Wisconsin and ranks fifth all-time in a single game by an Illini running back.
“Backs have a limited lifespan,” Bielema said, referencing their playing careers. “Every play they have the ball usually ends in a collision. One thing I’ve learned and seen in my backs I’ve had in the past — James White, Melvin Gordon — these guys play 8-9 years in the league. I think other programs treat them like meat squad. They don’t take care of them in practice. They don’t take care of them in their training. The byproduct is they have a shorter career. Chase understands that and takes incredibly good care of his body.”
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown certainly didn’t mind the expanded role against Minnesota.
“I feel good,” he said after the game. “I know 41 carries is a lot, but like I say all the time, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win games. If that’s carrying the ball 40 times, 50 times, I’ll do that. I feel a lot better than I did against Indiana.”
★ ★ ★
Isaiah Williams was targeted a team-high 10 times in Saturday’s game. The Illinois wide receiver also finished with a team-high nine catches and a team-high 62 yards. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the St. Louis native after fumbling twice against Iowa last Satuday night and not even finishing that game because of a concussion.
“I had to look myself in the mirror and make some corrections,” Williams said. “I just flushed it. You had one or two days where I let the tears out, but then after that, I had my teammates behind my back and my coaches. My coaches, they never gave up on me. I played the most snaps this week after a week like that. When you have something like that, it’s easy to hop into the game with confidence knowing the coaches and teammates still believe in you. I just prayed a lot and let God handle the rest.”
While the Illinois defense allowed its first touchdowns at home this season on runs by Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Illini bottled up anything the Gophers tried to do through the air.
Morgan completed just 4 of 12 passes for 21 yards and one interception before he was injured, and his backup, Athan Kaliakmanis, was 2 of 6 for 17 yards and two interceptions.
Illinois fifth-year safety Sydney Brown, who finished the game with five tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry, credited the defensive line for the Illini’s successful pass defense.
“Those guys are dominant up front,” Sydney Brown said. “They’re doing some special things up front that I haven’t seen since I’ve been here. It’s fun to kind of sit back and know that you have guys up front that are going to get to the quarterback as fast as they do.”
★ ★ ★
Sydney Brown’s interception was the last of the three on Saturday for Illinois. Bielema called all three “impressive” plays.
Kendall Smith struck first for his fourth interception of the season, and Quan Martin picked off his second pass this year.
But who had the best?
“Mine was not as impressive as Quan or Kendall’s because Kendall had to go do some crazy stuff to get that one,” Sydney Brown said. “Then Quan (Martin), it was unbelievable. I don’t think people realize how athletic that kid is. It’s fun watching Quan do what he does.”
Martin couldn’t choose.
“All the safeties got an interception,” he said, “so I’m happy.”
Scott Richey