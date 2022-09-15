CHAMPAIGN — Illinois can now claim the top kicker and punter in the state in the Class of 2023 after Wednesday’s commitment from El Paso-Gridley’s Declan Duley.
The senior punter took an official visit this past weekend, received an offer Sunday and made his commitment during Wednesday’s morning announcements at El Paso-Gridley High School.
“I would like to announce that I’m going to be taking my athletic and academic career to the University of Illinois,” Duley said in a video captured by his mom. “Thank you to everybody to welcoming me here to this family. Hail to the orange.”
Duley’s commitment means Illinois is set on the specialists front after a mid-June commitment from Naperville North kicker David Olano. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Duley is ranked as the No. 12 punter nationally by Kohl’s Kicking, while Olano is ranked as the No. 10 kicker in the class.
Illinois currently has two punters on the roster in redshirt freshman Hugh Robertson and walk-on freshman Josh Leff. Another walk-on, redshirt freshman Fabrizio Pinton, is listed as both a kicker and a punter.
Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class now stands at 15 players again. Nearly half of them are from the state, including Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin, Wheaton St. Francis offensive lineman TJ McMillen, St. Rita edge rusher Pat Farrell and East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden.
The Illini’s 15-man class, which checks in at 13th in the Big Ten and 57th nationally per the 247Sports Composite, includes a single four-star recruit (Feagin) and 12 three-star recruits, per the 247Sports Composite ranking. Neither Duley nor Olano are ranked.
★ ★ ★
Illinois will be without Ezekiel Holmes the remainder of the season. The 6-5, 245-pound junior outside linebacker suffered a right knee injury Saturday against Virginia, and it was severe enough to dictate season-ending surgery.
Holmes had three tackles this season.
“That knee got caught in a very tough spot,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s going to be done for the remainder of this season. ... It was one of those tough things because he was really starting to play some good football. I think it should be a full recovery, but unfortunately, we won’t see him until next fall.”
Illinois will turn to redshirt freshman Alec Bryant and freshman Gabe Jacas with Holmes sidelined. Bryant missed the Virginia game after going into concussion protocol following a collision in practice with defensive tackle Bryce Barnes, but the former Virginia Tech transfer was cleared this week.
Jacas has been one of a handful of breakout true freshmen for the Illini. The 6-3, 265-pound outside linebacker was mostly used as a pass rusher on third down in the first three games of the season. His role will now expand to include more work on first and second down with Holmes unavailable.
“I think we’ve done a good job of getting him ready for certain situations, and now, he’s going to be thrust into a lot more,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “I think going through these first three games he’s been able to get his feet wet — get used to this is what a college game day is like — and he’s just getting more confidence as it goes along.”
Jacas recorded his first two career sacks Saturday against Virginia.
“He was pretty excited about it,” Kane said. “Once you get your first one, it’s like, ‘I know what this is like. I know I can do it.’ He’d been close the first two games, and now he finally got the guy on the ground. Now, you’ll see he’s got that taste in his mouth and kind of likes it, and hopefully he’ll get more of them.”
★ ★ ★
Junior cornerback Devon Witherspoon leads the Illinois defense with six pass breakups through three games. Senior nickel back/free safety Quan Martin is close behind with five, and senior strong safety Sydney Brown has two. Seven other Illini have one pass breakup each.
It’s the pass breakups that could have been interceptions that stick with Aaron Henry the most. The Illini defensive backs coach is fine with a pass breakup — a play well made — but he wants them to be interceptions more frequently. Basically, Henry wants his cornerbacks to be defensive wide receivers and that their greatest attribute is being able to take the ball away.
“Let’s use Kerby Joseph as an example,” Henry said. “That kid’s life has changed because he had five interceptions (in 2021). What if it was just one? His life would have probably been different. What if it was zero? It probably would have been completely different. But five takeaways — five interceptions — let those guys who were watching when they hit play know that this kid has got some ability. It changed his life.”
Kendall Smith has done his best impression of Joseph, who turned his breakout 2021 season into being a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions, with interceptions in consecutive games against Indiana and Virginia.
But even he had a pass breakup that should have been an interception against the Cavaliers. So did freshman cornerback Tyson Rooks, while both redshirt freshman cornerback Tyler Strain and freshman safety Matthew Bailey dropped would-be interceptions in the season opener against Wyoming.
“I know it’s a progression early on in the season,” Henry said. “When we start to get into conference play, those are game-changers.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ bye week this week runs right into preparation for a short week to prepare for next Thursday night’s 7:30 p.m. game against Chattanooga. Part of that process will be evaluating sophomore running back Josh McCray, who sustained a knee injury against Wyoming and has missed the last two games.
Whether McCray returns against the Mocs next week is to be determined.
“Josh, every day he comes up to me and tells me he’s playing tomorrow,” Bielema said. “We knew where we were at when the injury happened. We thought with the two remaining games and then the bye week, let’s just get through this bye week and see where we’re at going into the Chattanooga week.
“A lot of it is going to be how his body responds once he starts moving it. We’re trying to keep the swelling down, get good range of motion and do different things. It will be about how his body responds when he starts practicing.”
Scott Richey