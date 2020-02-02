IOWA CITY, Iowa — Andres Feliz ripped the ball out of Ryan Kriener and Luka Garza’s hands for an offensive rebound and putback with just less than 6 minutes to play in Sunday’s top 25 showdown at Iowa. Illinois’ 6-foot-2 guard outmuscled a pair of 6-11 big men in an effort to keep the Illini in the game late.
“We’ll play that highlight of him just ripping the ball out of two Iowa guys’ hands forever,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s just saying, ‘My ball.’ That’s what we’ve become, and that’s what we’re continuing to become is that. That’s the tenacity that you have to have to try and win on the road.”
Feliz led Illinois with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting in the 72-65 loss to Iowa. It’s his second straight game scoring 17 points, and although he didn’t match his eight rebounds from Thursday’s win against Minnesota (just three Sunday at Iowa) his last one certainly stood out.
“I’m just trying to give it up for my team,” Feliz said. “I love my teammates, and I see them sacrificing for me. I have to do it for them, too. It’s a two-way street. They do it for me. I do it for them. That’s what we do on this team. We’re there for each other. We fight for each other. It’s so fun. I have no worries about my team. I know we’re going to be fine.”
***
Feliz’s 17 points went a long way in Illinois’ bench outscoring Iowa’s reserves 29-0. The other 12 points came via six apiece from Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin, who was available again after serving a Big Ten-imposed, two-game suspension.
“They’re providing us great energy,” Illini starting guard Trent Frazier said. “Alan did an unbelievable job making shots down the stretch in the first half. Dre has been great these past few games. Kipper, he’s been providing us great minutes off the bench with his effort on the glass and giving us minutes when Kofi (Cockburn) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) are out of the game.”
Underwood challenged Nichols to be more aggressive going for offensive rebounds at halftime of Thursday’s game against Minnesota. The 6-6 redshirt senior forward responded with four offensive rebounds in the second half, and three of his five rebounds against Iowa also came on the offensive end.
“It definitely helps me get going,” Nichols said about focusing on grabbing offensive rebounds. “I find myself trying to get my rhythm. The offensive glass definitely gets me going and having an aggressive mindset.”
***
Iowa running its offense through Garza on Sunday wasn’t exactly a surprise. Nor was the fact the Hawkeyes’ big man put up 25 points and 10 rebounds in Iowa’s 72-65 win. Illinois might have held Garza scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the game, but that didn’t last.
“He’s a good player,” said Nichols, who drew plenty of defensive time against Garza along with Cockburn and Bezhanishvili. “Coach always gives us the right schemes. We’ve got to do a better job of executing. He had some shots. He got a couple, in my opinion, favorable calls from the refs, but that’s neither here nor there. They played really hard, and they came out with the win.”
Garza, who’s the leader for Big Ten Player of the Year honors and a national Player of the Year candidate, ended the first half with 11 points in the final 4:53, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the process. He finished 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. That was his most three-point attempts in a single game this season by four.
“Luka can shoot 18 threes if he wants to,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I felt like we did a better job getting him the ball as the game went on. We have to give him touches. We were a little three-happy at the beginning of the game, but give credit to Illinois. They had a good scouting report on him.”
The one thing Illinois didn’t do against Garza, in Underwood’s estimation, was be physical enough against him.
“The one thing I was disappointed in was we talked bout just hitting him,” Underwood said. “He’s 290 pounds. Just hit him on every shot. When he got going at the end of the first half, he got going because he got a couple offensive rebounds because we didn’t hit him.
“That’s the one thing we’ll get changed, I hope, the next time. … We’ll look at the film and see if we can getter when we see them in a couple weeks. It should be a fun one.”
The matchup against Garza was another in a series of tough ones for Cockburn. The Illinois freshman center went from facing Purdue’s Matt Haarms to Michigan’s Jon Teske to Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu before squaring off against Garza. Next up is Maryland’s Jalen Smith.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Underwood said. “If you pick up anything from Luka, it’s the mental piece. He’s two passes ahead all the time. He does it better than anyone in the country in terms of early work, his early seals.”
***
Underwood also essentially considered his team a bit three-happy, too. Illinois finished the game 8 of 22 (36 percent) from beyond the arc. Those 22 attempts were approximately six to eight too many in Underwood’s estimation.
The Illini settled for several three-pointers in the first half — taking 13 of their 22 shots from deep — against Iowa’s zone defense.
“I didn’t like our shots early,” Underwood said. “We talked about playing north and south instead of east and west. You can’t fall into that lure against a zone. … It is what it is. They’re going to give you some. We’ve got guys that can make them. I thought Trent got some really clean looks the first half, and they didn’t go down.”
***
The Harlem Globetrotters played at State Farm Center on Friday. To celebrate their time on the Illinois campus, they shared a video on Twitter of Illinois assistant coach and former Globetrotter Orlando Antigua making an appearance on the Letterman Show approximately 20 years ago. Suffice it to say, the video was a hit in the Illini basketball office.
“I was (rewatching) our game and my wife is on the couch just dying laughing,” Underwood said of how he was introduced to the video Thursday. “I said, ‘What’s up?’ and she goes, ‘Have you seen Orlando on Letterman?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She proceeded to show me, and I couldn’t get over whether it was the baggy jeans or it was the ‘stache. I was mesmerized by both, so his ball handling routine meant really nothing to me. It was the laughter at the jeans and the ‘stache.
“That’s O. If you know O, you know his personality and his quick wit and his one-liners. If there was ever an entertainer and a Globetrotter, it was him. People don’t realize how good a basketball player he was.. We’ve had a little fun with O in the office over that.”