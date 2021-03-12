INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois’ scouting report for Rutgers ahead of Friday night’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game had plenty of key points to know.
At the top of the list?
Rebounding. As in better not let the Scarlet Knights control the boards like they did in a Dec. 20 win in Piscataway, N.J.
That Rutgers finished that game with a nominal rebounding advantage — just a single rebound — didn’t matter. It was the 15 offensive rebounds that Illinois coach Brad Underwood took issue with.
That narrative flipped on the Scarlet Knights on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Illinois’ 17 offensive rebounds nearly matched Rutgers’ total, as the Illini held a dominating 44-19 advantage on the boards en route to a 90-68 win.
“Coach Underwood, the whole coaching staff, got on us this whole last week of practice drilling us to offensive rebound,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “Rutgers, that’s one of their weak spots. They rank 13th in the Big Ten in defensive rebounding. We knew we could get offensive rebounds and create second-chance opportunities. Everyone bought into that and fought to try and accomplish that goal.”
Mission, of course, accomplished.
★★★
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 12 rebounds, notching his first double-double in nearly a month with 18 points, too. Dosunmu, Adam Miller and Da’Monte Williams had five rebounds apiece.
“It was such a focus,” Underwood said. “Myles Johnson had six offensive rebounds in the first game. (Paul) Mulcahy, I think, had five. They had 15 total offensive rebounds. Our guys were dialed in. One of the things that will go unnoticed was Adam Miller’s job on Mulcahy. In the first game, he kept seven balls alive that led to four baskets. That was a little thing Adam did (Friday) that was really important for our success.”
Cockburn’s 18 points made him one of three Illini in double figures. Dosunmu led the way with a game-high 23 points. Miller hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with 12 points.
That was just the beginning of Illinois’ balanced offense, though. Williams had nine points off the bench, Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison had eight points apiece and Andre Curbelo overcame his slow start (two first-half fouls) to finish with seven points.
“You look at any championship team, and you have to have other players produce,” Dosunmu said. “We have so much depth, and I think that’s something we have an advantage of over a lot of teams. You’re playing three games in three days. We can play so many players who can produce for us. … Having that balanced attack, it really helps us (stop) other teams from trying to scout just one or two players on our team.”
★★★
Dosunmu made a point of pulling Miller aside during the game to let the freshman guard know just how impressed he was. Miller did a little bit of everything for Illinois, with a pair of assists and a pair of steals to go with his 12 points and five rebounds.
“I told him during the game, ‘Yo, that was great. What you just did out there was tremendous,’” Dosunmu said. “When you play hard and play with so much fun and play with so much joy and passion, the ball finds you. Easy dunks. Easy layups. Easy threes.
“I won a state championship with him. We won together. We played tough games together. I know he’s a tremendous piece to help us accomplish our goals.”
★★★
Underwood’s plan for his team in the short turnaround before Saturday’s tournament semifinal game against either Iowa or Wisconsin was fairly straightforward. On the Illini’s to-do list would be some sleep, film study, hydration and recovery.
“Ice tubs, recovery boots and hydrate like crazy,” Underwood said. “We won’t have a great idea for a couple hours who our opponent will be. We will watch personnel (Friday night) and then it’s an early morning because we have to test. We’ll get it handled.”
★★★
Illinois packed “for a month,” according to Frazier. Friday’s win against Rutgers was just step one in what the Illini hope is a lengthy postseason run.
“We have unfinished business,” Frazier said. “No one wants to see us be successful and win, but I know that every coach on the staff has our back. Josh Whitman has our back. Illini Nation has our back. We’ve just got to go shock the world and go do what we do.”
★★★
Whitman showed just how much he had his basketball team’s collective back with his open letter to “the Illini family” concerning his efforts to at least get Illinois conference co-champion status for the regular season.
That resonated with Frazier. The senior guard has been there since day one of the Underwood era — including the rather rough first two seasons.
“I think the most important thing is, obviously, with our first two years we didn’t have a winning program,” Frazier said. “(Whitman) never gave up on us. He never gave up on this team — the coaching staff and players who have been here since day one. It just shows the character and the person he is. Our guy, our athletic director, has our back, and he’s going to fight for us.”
Frazier then went on to essentially quote part of Whitman’s letter, which was cribbed from former Illinois manager turned media personality Ryan Baker. It obviously resonated.
“We’re focused on bigger rings and bigger dreams,” Frazier said. “We have bigger goals, and that’s the mindset we’re going into this with.”
★★★
This Illinois team has been at its best when it plays with a chip on its shoulder. That didn’t change Friday — even if the Illini were the favorites against Rutgers as the No. 3 team in the country.
“We’re definitely hunting, and we’re also being hunted,” Dosunmu said. “It’s that good medium that we have. I don’t have to say anything. Everyone pretty much knows how we feel when it comes down to the Big Ten regular season. We’ll leave it at that. The only thing we can do is just keep winning and try to win a Big Ten championship. We also have to have that mindset of taking care of business. When it comes down to whoever we play in the championship, we’ll take care of them also.”
★★★
Curbelo spent most of the first half of Friday’s game on the Illinois bench. Two quick fouls — plus a turnover in that early mix — secured his spectator status. He finished with seven points, two rebounds and one assist.
It made for quite the week for the Illinois point guard. He was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, while also earning All-Freshman Team honors.
“Obviously, not a typical year for a freshman,” Curbelo said. “I never played thinking about winning awards or anything. I’m all about the team. I’ll always do anything I can to help the team win. Now that happened, just really proud of myself.
“I’m not a guy that gives a lot of credit to myself. I’m always all about the team, and I know there’s always room to improve. I’m really proud of myself. All the work — countless hours in the gym putting in extra work just to get better — is definitely paying off.”
★★★
Curbelo logged off of all his social-media accounts before the Big Ten tournament. He’ll get back on after Illinois’ postseason run is complete. Whenever that might be.
“I’m going to log off everything and lock in this weekend and for March Madness because I know we’ve got a chance to do big things,” he said. “I’ve got to block all the outside noise. Just focusing on what’s important now for Illinois basketball.”
SCOTT RICHEY