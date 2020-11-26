CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ starting lineup introductions typically begin with Trent Frazier. So there the Illini’s 6-foot-2 senior guard was, sitting in his seat on the bench waiting for State Farm Center public address announcer Tim Sinclair to call out his name before Thursday’s game against Chicago State.
Frazier heard a different voice instead.
“I’m sitting there waiting for the introduction, and all I hear is my baby brother saying my name,” Frazier said. “It was such a special moment before the game. It gave me goosebumps — especially since I haven’t spent Thanksgiving with them the past three years. Having that before the game was special to me. I just wanted to go out there and make them proud.”
Each starter’s family submitted a video to take the place of the regular starting lineup introduction. That also included a couple proud moms from Peoria, the Dosunmu clan and a slew of people from Jamaica.
“It was really overwhelming, man,” Illinois sophomore center and Kingston, Jamaica, native Kofi Cockburn said. “I haven’t seen my family in a while. To see that they’re there, showing support and watching the games — even doing that behind my back — it’s really important. I just love my family and love what they do. They’re watching me and they’re supporting me, and I’ve just got to keep going for them.”
★ ★ ★
The new take on starting lineup introductions was a surprise concocted by Illinois basketball’s director of creative media Kelsea Ansfield. The players’ families aren’t allowed at State Farm Center yet this season, so this was a way to bring them to the arena virtually instead.
“That was a nice touch,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Kelsea did an unbelievable job, and it was fun to see their reactions and the smiles on their face. … We talked about that and thought that would be really cool at Thanksgiving.
“We have no families allowed at our games, and these guys have been away from their families for quite some time. They don’t get to see them. They’re not here during a time when everybody else is with a lot of family. That’s one of the sacrifices these guys are making.”
★ ★ ★
Adam Miller was fairly certain following Wednesday’s game that his performance against North Carolina A&T — a record 28 points in his freshman debut — was going to be a regular thing. And Miller did follow that up with 15 points against Chicago State.
But it was fellow freshman Andre Curbelo who had the breakout game this time. Curbelo went off in the second half, scoring 16 of his new career high 18 points and doing most of that damage in transition. He also had seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Cockburn wasn’t surprised by Curbelo’s performance. He saw Curbelo play in high school at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), and the two even teamed up on the World Team at the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit.
“I knew he was a special player,” Cockburn said. “He’s a great player — high IQ — and a really good scorer. To see him come out there and do that (Thursday), the second game in, is really interesting. I’m watching him. He has a great upside, and he’s going to keep getting better.”
★ ★ ★
Curbelo’s 18-point performance against Chicago State came a day after he put up eight points and six assists against North Carolina A&T. The 6-1 guard did, however, have four turnovers in both games.
“He’s still feeling his way,” Underwood said. “He’s trying to take opportunities when they’re there throughout the offense. In the open court, he’s pretty special and pretty electric. We’ve got to clean a couple footwork things up with him — he’s traveling a couple times — but he’s crafty. He’s heady. He sees things at least one pass ahead. He’s on it, and he’s a special talent that way.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood managed to use all 14 of his available players for a second straight game since the Illini blew out Chicago State the same way they did North Carolina A&T. Two of Illinois’ unavailable players — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Tyler Underwood — got in pregame workouts well before Thursday’s game.
Bosmans-Verdonk, who is rehabbing another foot injury, spent the end of his individual workout running sprints. The redshirt freshman forward looked good running both cross-court and full baseline-to-baseline sprints. Tyler Underwood, who is recovering from an arm injury, spent his workout getting up shots.
Also not available — and not actually in Champaign — was Austin Hutcherson. The redshirt junior guard has been bothered by a back injury since the spring.
“He’s still out right now,” Brad Underwood said. “He’s with family back in California and seeing a specialist. We’ll keep you updated as we move forward with that.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood stresses rebounding perhaps as much as anything on the court. The Illini came through Thursday against Chicago State, outrebounding the Cougars 55-10. It was the lowest rebound total by an Illinois opponent at State Farm Center since Delaware State finished with 12 in a 20-point loss to open the 2004-05 season.
Cockburn, in fact, outrebounded Chicago State by himself with 11 rebounds of his own. The Cougars’ three second half rebounds were also topped by Cockburn (six), Da’Monte Williams (five), Curbelo (five) and Jacob Grandison (four).
Cockburn knows the expectation is for him to rebound, and he’s finished with double-doubles in both games so far this season.
“I’m a really big guy,” Cockburn said. “I’m 7 feet. Coach expects me to rebound the basketball, so when I go out there and do it I’m just doing what I need to do and what I’m capable of doing. It’s about doing that at a high level, doing that each and every game and just dominating every game on the glass — whether it’s offensive or defensive.
“It’s not just me. We all attack the glass. That’s really important for us, and why we outrebound teams a lot. It’s just a mindset of trying to grab every rebound, limiting teams to one shot and offensive rebound at all times.”
★ ★ ★
Frazier followed up his 2 of 7 showing from three-point range Wednesday against North Carolina A&T by making 4 of 7 three-pointers Thursday against Chicago State. That he spent extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex after the A&T game shouldn’t come as a surprise.
“I think, for him, it was frustrating as heck to get off to a bad start (Wednesday),” Brad Underwood said. “He was straight to the gym and shot a bunch of balls. It was good to see those go in (Thursday). … When he sees one go down, watch out, because he’s got the ability to rattle them off quick, and we’ve all seen that.”
SCOTT RICHEY