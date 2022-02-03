CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood arrives at State Farm Center roughly two hours before tipoff every game.
So the Illinois coach pulled up to the arena at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday to see fans lined up outside waiting to get in. Fans that had braved a 7-inch snowfall, blowing wins and freezing temperatures to see No. 18 Illinois square off against No. 11 Wisconsin with first place in the Big Ten on the line.
“I had an unbelievable smile on my face,” Underwood said. “There might have been 30 packs packed in the snow and everybody’s having a good time and staying warm from the inside. Man, this is what makes this place so special. I can’t say that enough, but it means the world to me to see that crowd, and it was loud.”
The actual attendance for Wednesday night’s game 6,579 off 14,860 tickets sold. Even that many fans wasn’t what Underwood expected. He anticipated students would show up — and the Orange Krush was out in full force — but thought the upper level of the arena would be close to empty.
Not quite. And the 6,579 in attendance still had the place rocking.
“It seemed like Mardi Gras in that building,” Underwood said.
The number of fans that braved the winter weather also surprised Kofi Cockburn. The Illinois junior center didn’t have high hopes given the conditions.
“When that game started — when I went on the court when the buzzer sounded — I looked in the crowd and it was incredible,” Cockburn said. “They gave me so much energy. The sacrifice they made to come out in the snow was incredible.”
***
Cockburn fed off the energy and turned it into a 37-point, 12-rebound performance in Illinois’ 80-67 win against Wisconsin. The 7-foot center went 16 of 19 from the field, which tied Greg Jackson, Dave Scholz, Don Freeman and Andy Phillip for the second-most made field goals by an Illini in a Big Ten game. The leader, of course, is Dave Downey and his 22 makes in his still record 53-point game at Indiana.
Cockburn was also the first player in the last 25 seasons to put up at least 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 75 percent or better from the field in a game against an Associated Press Top 25 team.
“My coaches emphasize how physical I should be in certain games where they know I can take advantage,” Cockburn said. “I’m prepared and ready for that. I think I can score on most of the bigs in the Big Ten if not every (big).”
Underwood called Cockburn “the best player on the court and maybe the best player in the country.” The Illini center did outdo Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, who had 22 points and 15 rebounds but was just 5 of 19 from the field.
“He made quick, decisive moves,” Underwood said of Cockburn’s work in the post. “The couple he missed he was off balance. He just had a little lean to him. … That was a dominant performance against one of the best teams in the country. That’s a very good basketball team. They’re where they’re at for a reason.”
***
Davis wasn’t the only Wisconsin player to struggle with efficiency Wednesday night at State Farm Center. Fifth-year guard Brad Davison was 3 of 12 from the field overall and missed all six of his three-point attempts.
“Maybe the rim was smaller when we were shooting it,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard quipped. “I’ll look through the 24 attempts. I thought for the most part they were pretty good looks. Brad has shot 50 percent from three the last 10 games. You obviously have to be able to knock down some shots. That plays into everything else and helps loosen up some things in the paint.”
***
Alfonso Plummer was riding the inefficiency train, too. The Illinois guard went just 1 of 7 from the field and 1 of 6 from three-point range. The attention he drew defensively, though, still played a role in the Illini running some of their best offense in weeks.
Mostly because Davison never left Plummer on the defensive end. As Underwood put it, Plummer was a “gravity guy.”
“That’s the whole key,” Underwood continued. “That’s why we brought him here. Our whole game on the offensive side is very simple. It’s about space. …. They didn’t leave him. Great. You’ve done your job as a teammate in that game. We’ve seen other teams adjust and do things according to him. He’s definitely at the top of the scouting report.”
***
Jacob Grandison had probably been slipping down the scouting report at bit for Illinois’ opponents. The veteran wing went just 3 of 15 from the field last week against Michigan State and Northwestern, was only 1 of 10 from beyond the arc and understood he was in a bit of a slump.
“Coming into the game I just decided I was out of my slump from here on out,” Grandison said matter of factly. “I literally just decided. I was talking with (director of recruiting and scouting Tyler Underwood) and told him I was back and out of the slump. The power of the mind.”
Brad Underwood got after Grandison in practice Monday.
“I just challenged him because I was tired of seeing him miss shots,” Underwood said. “He’s a good shooter, and he shoots a million balls every day. It’s like he said. He just got tired of it and I’m going to make some balls. It’s nice to have that maturity and be able to do that. … When Jake rebounds and plays with a little bit of bite on the defensive end, his offensive game just comes. That’s a maturity.”
***
Andre Curbelo was back on the court Wednesday after missing both games last week against Michigan State and Northwestern while in the university’s health and safety protocols. The sophomore point guard had only just returned after missing nearly two months with concussion issues — and played one full game and part of another — before being sidelined again.
Unlike Curbelo’s return from concussion protocol where he played 26 minutes in Illinois’ double overtime loss to Purdue, he played 11 1/2 minutes against Wisconsin and finished with seven points, two assists and one steal.
“I’m going to be fair to him,” Underwood said. “I’m not going to put him out here when he hasn’t had a ton of minutes. I played him more in the Purdue game than I ever anticipated. I think there’s got to be an ease back in — a feel, a chemistry.
“We’ll see how things go. He’s had very limited practice time. He had just gotten back from his protocols. It’s trying to be very fair to him and very fair to our team. (Wednesday) worked out perfect because it was about the right number of minutes. It’s kind of what I anticipated. We’ll see how those grow and what every situation has. It’s game by game.”