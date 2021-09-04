CHAMPAIGN — Illinois pulled the switcheroo in between warmups and the start of Saturday night's game against Texas San Antonio.
Both Brandon Peters and Chase Brown were dressed for warmups, although they did not participate. Sure enough, when the game started neither was in pads.
Brown’s absence, coupled with Chase Hayden wearing a boot on his right foot, cut into Illinois’ running back depth. The Illini offense took another depth hit with wide receivers Brian Hightower and Jafar Armstrong unavailable for a second straight week.
But Marquez Beason was back. The cornerback-turned-wide receiver dressed, but did not play. The goal is to get at least Beason back for the Virginia game next week.
“He practiced this week and went down and ran on the look team against our defense and kind of checked the box all week,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said before the game. “He won’t play (Saturday), but will hopefully be in the game plan next week. Pretty excited to get him back.”
***
Former Illinois quarterback-turned-wide receiver Eddie McGee served as honorary captain Saturday against UTSA and also spoke with the team Friday. McGee is currently a senior producer at Spotify for “The Get Up” and spent two years at Stadium and five years before that as a content producer at ESPN.
Bielema also had Anthony Herron speak to the team Friday. Herron was on the call Saturday for BTN, which is just one of his several broadcast jobs.
“They can see what’s out there — what you can do if you take care of your business while you’re in college,” Bielema said about having those two speak to the team. “This whole age of name, image and likeness, the more branding they build while they’re a player resonates with what they can accomplish in life.”
Bielema has also started bringing a pair of players to Papa Del’s for his weekly radio show on Wednesday. This week the “The Lads” — super senior punter Blake Hayes and super senior kicker James McCourt — were in attendance.
“I love doing it because it teaches them things you can’t teach them on the football week,” Bielema said. “Last week we had the tight ends — DJ Barker and Luke Ford — and I was kind of holding my breath on what they were going to say. They’re both unique individuals.”
***
Bielema’s connection with Herron goes back to the latter’s days as a standout defensive lineman at Bolingbrook.
“He was the first kid I ever recruited from the state of Illinois to come play for me at that other place (Iowa),” Bielema said. “It’s kind of come full circle. The first time I saw him he was a (16)-year-old young man walking down the hallway of Bolingbrook High School. I saw him walking down the hallway and he had a tank top on — it was winter, mind you — and I just remember visually seeing him. He kind of looked the right way, you know what I mean?
“He had all the right bumps in all the right places. We got in a pretty heated recruiting battle with us and Michigan State and a couple other schools. I distinctly remember the day he committed to us.
“He got in this TV business about 7-8 years ago. I just kept encouraging him. He’s got a really dynamic and engaging personality, and now he’s calling games. It’s pretty cool for me to know that 17-year-old kid and now he’s a father of two and an awesome, awesome person.”
Herron has kept in contact with Bielema in the last two decades. The relationship they built in the late 1990s has persisted.
“There was kind of an instant connection that was there that has always been a skill of his because he values relationships and he values people,” Herron said of Bielema. “His ability to connect on the human scale is part of what’s always made him an excellent recruiter and why relationships like mine and his and relationships like his and dozens of other players and coaches over the years have been sustainable. He’s a genuine guy.”
***
Herron was surprised by what he saw from Illinois in its Week 0 win against Nebraska. Not because it looked like a typical Bielema team, but because he got that kind of play in his first game with the Illini.
“A lot of the great teams he had at Wisconsin were able to do consistently what you saw (Illinois) do in the second half of that game,” Herron said. “Piling running backs on top of running backs, carries on top of carries and the (offensive) line moving people around. … It looked very different from what Illinois football has looked like in the past few years when they’ve been trying to implement the spread and do some quick, clever things.”
***
It wasn’t exactly a surprise that Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters implemented a STAR — essentially a nickel back — in his defense. Word had gotten out about that enough that national college football writer Phil Steele included it in his season preview of the Illini.
That Quan Martin has filled that role was a bit of a surprise. So is the frequency Walters has used a 2-4-5 look with Martin on that field in that position.
“It was a secret kept in the building for a while,” Martin said.
Martin has played cornerback and safety during his Illinois career. The STAR position is essentially a combination of the two.
“They kind of complement each other,” Martin said. “At STAR you’re out there in space just like at corner you’re out there in space. I’m pretty comfortable at all three positions. You’ve got to talk a lot more, get guys lined up and you’ve got top table to adjust the formation. It’s a big responsibility. Coach believed in me to play that spot, and I took on the challenge.”
***
One clear difference between Walters’ defense and the previous Illinois defense — beyond the willingness to adjust formations — has been the reliance on man coverage.
“In offensive gameplay today, a lot of times if you see the quarterback throw the ball you’re also going to see it caught,” Walters said. “Any time you have the personnel to play man coverage and make quarterbacks throw in tight windows, I just think it puts a lot of pressure on them to be effective and be efficient with their accuracy. The more we can be aggressive and force the issue and force them to make quick decisions while being in tight coverages I think will be advantageous to us and our success defensively.”
Martin said he feels like man coverage suits him and his fellow defensive backs.
“Coach puts us in a position to make plays and be ourselves,” Martin continued. “You’ve got to be pretty confident there to win your one-on-one matchups.”
***
Illinois stuck with the same starting offensive line against UTSA as Nebraska. And the same willingness to split right guard duties between starters Alex Pihlstrom and Blake Jeresaty and backup Jack Badovinac. The Illini have also shown a jumbo package that swaps a tight end for backup tackle Julian Pearl, who also gets occasional reps at right tackle in place of Alex Palczewski.
“We’ve got six to seven guys that we feel like can play and win football games for us in the Big Ten,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “We’re going to play them at any time we can. We’ll be mixing in some guards at times, some tackles, and getting those guys in the game.”
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said getting reps for more than five lineman is also beneficial to the overall group’s development. Particularly with three fifth-year seniors and a sixth-year senior among the five starters.
“Any time you’re able to develop members of your unit, that’s a key thing for the future, obviously, but also for some rotational stuff,” Miller said. “We’ve been able to grow that. We feel like we do have guys that can plug in and play. It’s important for our continued development. It’s important for guys coming in to know that they’ve got a shot to play.”
That’s a statement to the four offensive linemen Illinois has committed in the Class of 2022. Hartland (Wis.) interior lineman Joey Okla, Cranford (N.J.) tackle Matt Fries, New Prairie (Ind.) tackle Hunter Whitenack and Iroquois West interior lineman Clayton Leonard currently make up a quarter of the Illini’s next recruiting class.