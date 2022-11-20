LAS VEGAS — Dain Dainja came out on the floor for warmups late Sunday morning at T-Mobile Arena wearing one of Virginia’s shooting shirts honoring the three Cavaliers football players who were killed a week prior.
The front of the shirt read “UVAStrong.” On the back were the last names of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
By the time Illinois returned to the court one final time ahead of Sunday’s game against Virginia, all of the Illini were wearing the “UVAStrong” shirts. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said they tried to get their own made, but couldn’t. Then Virginia offered up some of their extras.
“It meant a lot for them to allow us to wear their shooting shirts with those young people on it that tragically had their life taken,” Underwood said. “It makes me nauseous, it makes me sick, to think that’s happening on our college campuses and within our athletic departments. … I would hope that maybe brings a little joy to the 20,000 people they said (Saturday) were at the funeral services.”
That’s how Virginia coach Tony Bennett characterized is team’s 70-61 victory against Illinois. A two-hour reprieve and something to celebrate in the moment for anyone that needed it after the tragic death of the three football players.
“It’s just momentary,” Bennett said. “It feels good in the moment, and then it’s gone. We know what truly matters — our families and our faith and appreciating the gift of each day. … You cling to those things. When you step between the lines — when you play, when you practice — it gets you in your routine and you go after it, but your heart and mind is never far from our football, those families, our staff, everybody. (The win) was a little more emotional for me, I think, for those reasons.”
***
Terrence Shannon Jr. got his name in the Illinois record book Friday after making 8 of 9 three-pointers in the Illini’s win against UCLA. The eight made three-pointers tied Shannon for the single-game record with Alfonso Plummer, Brandon Paul, Trent Meacham, Dee Brown and Kevin Turner. Shannon’s follow-up Sunday against Virginia was a 1 of 5 showing from behind the three-point line.
“He was terrific against UCLA,” Bennett said. “He’s a one-man fast break and so explosive in transition. When your shots not going, we said, ‘Make him earn. Let’s crowd him a little more.’ We weren’t switching like some of the other teams. We just tried to jam the lane. Reece Beekman really took the challenge.”
What stood out to Underwood more than Shannon’s 20 percent three-point shooting was the fact the senior guard took just two free throws. That was particularly notable considering Shannon attempted 39 free throws in Illinois’ four previous games combined.
"It was a unique night,” Underwood said. “He didn’t get there. Because you make a ton of threes one night, he can’t forget where his bread is buttered, so to speak, and that’s driving that thing to the rim.”
Shannon finished Saturday’s game against Virginia with nine points on 4 of 10 shooting to go with a team-high six assists and four rebounds.
“He’s got to grow from this,” Underwood said. “We’re expecting him to be really, really good, and we’re counting on him to be really good. Good players don’t have off nights in big games. It just doesn’t happen. Hardly ever see that. He’s got to accept that role and become that guy for us.”
***
Virginia made 16 more free throws than Illinois attempted Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers were 25 of 32 at the line for the game, and their 14-3 run in the final 3 1/2 minutes to win the game included eight made free throws. Virginia finished the Continental Tire Main Event plus-44 on free throw attempts compared to its two opponents.
"Both of these teams we played switched every off-ball and on-ball screen — or 90-some percent,” Bennett said. “When that happens, you know you’re going to get some bigs on smalls, smalls on bigs. We tried to make a concerted effort to attack when we could or look inside. (Baylor and Illinois) are both so good defensively and so physical, the fact we got to the line is good because we haven’t always done that in the past.”
Illinois was whistled for six fouls in the first half. Then 16 more in the second.
“It’s something we’ve got to clean up,” Underwood said. “We can’t foul. I’ll see it when I watch the film. I thought there were a few plays we were pretty vertical and went up and it maybe didn’t go our way. That’s one game. … We’ve got to be ball tough, and we’ve got to be smarter and not foul. Those are mistakes you can’t make.
***
Underwood has continued to lean on freshmen guards Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark to run the Illinois offense. Epps had the bigger role Sunday, finishing with 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting, as he was able to get to and finish at the rim. While he missed a couple he might normally make, Underwood said he didn’t want to “discourage that in any way.”
Playing against Virginia’s defense, though, was a learning experience for Epps. The Cavaliers’ propensity to hard hedge every ball screen as part of their pack line defense was new for the freshman guard. At least at the level Virginia plays.
“They’re pretty disciplined in that,” Epps said. “It was a big learning experience for me playing against that, seeing how that looks and ways to get my teammates involved and me shots. I think it was good for me to play against that.”