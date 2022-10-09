CHAMPAIGN — Illinois remains the only team in the country that has made it this deep into the 2022 college football season without allowing a touchdown on its home field. Four games. Just field goals allowed to Wyoming, Virginia, Chattanooga and now Iowa.
It’s a point of pride for the Illini defense. A statistic they’re well aware of as the streak continued Saturday night in a 9-6 victory against the Hawkeyes.
"Even when they were close, we were telling each other, ‘They don’t score. They don’t get further than this,’” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said. “Because we say that so much and make that happen, we believe that.”
It wasn’t always like that for the Illinois defense. Certainly not in the Lovie Smith era, and there were times last season — despite the progress made adjusting to new defensive coordinator Ryan Walter’s system — that teams still got the best of the Illini.
“We play together,” Barnes said. “All the way through. Truthfully, I can’t say that’s always been to the point where we are now. We don’t flinch. We don’t blame each other for anything. It’s on to the next one. As long as they don’t get into the end zone, we have another opportunity.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema is big on the idea of complementary football. With an offense that was struggling after losing quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury, the Illini defense provided the complementary play by keeping Iowa out of the end zone. “We know we’ve got to do our job, but it’s nice to know we’ve got some dogs out there,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “Some dogs. Just animals doing their job. Coach Walters, write him a blank check. They’ve been doing a great job. The thing is I’m not surprised by this. The work I’ve seen them put in this entire offseason and the passion they play with is just extremely awesome.”
***
Illinois sacked Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras five times Saturday. Outside linebacker Seth Coleman led the way with two sacks, and Barnes, Keith Randolph Jr. and Kenenna Odeluga had one apiece.
Barnes’ sack might have qualified as the quickest of the season. Certainly for the Illini. Maybe even nationally if such a statistic is kept. Barnes jumped the snap and had Petras wrapped up before the Iowa quarterback could even start his drop back.
Barnes created some havoc later in the game when he jumped the snap a second time. He didn’t get the sack, but he blew up whatever the Hawkeyes were trying to run.
“The first time was a guess,” Barnes admitted with a small smile on his face. “The second time I actually did have kind of a feel of it.”
***
Illinois’ defense kept the best Memorial Stadium crowd of the season — of several seasons, actually — entertained. The announced attendance figure was 44,910. By virtue of a close game not decided until the final minutes, that crowd mostly stuck around, too.
“The energy was amazing,” Barnes said. “You could feel it. I think that was a big part of us keeping those moments alive. We believe in each other and are confident in each other, but the crowd being out there was just another added element for energy or maybe a little bit of swagger.”
***
One of the more exciting defenses plays almost didn’t happen. Freshman safety Matthew Bailey nearly missed a chance to get on the field in the second half because he had to use the restroom during an Iowa drive. But he was just in time to pick off Petras after Coleman tipped the pass.
“I’m deep, I see the ball tipped and it was almost like in slow motion,” Bailey said. Saturday’s interception was his second of the season. “We went over it in practice. In that type of situation if we get a pick or a turnover to go down so I don’t give the ball back.”
***
The Illinois offense might not have found the end zone Saturday, but running back Chase Brown did top 100 rushing yards for the seventh straight game. It was similar to a week prior at Wisconsin. Iowa was able to hold the national rushing leader in check through the first half, but Brown again broke free more often in the final two quarters and finished with 31 carries for 146 yards.
“I know we talked specially at halftime our plan is working,” Bielema said. “You want more results, more points, but I knew Chase would grind it out, wear them out and make a couple big plays. That’s exactly how it played out.”
***
The Illini offense as a whole struggled after DeVito left the game with a left ankle injury. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski completed 13 of 19 passes but for only 74 yards. Accounting for a 34-yard completion to Brian Hightower and a 21-yard completion to Jonah Morris, Sitkowki’s other 11 completions went for just 19 yards. “He just hasn’t played a lot of football since he got injured a year ago at Penn State,” Bielema said, noting that once the season started and DeVito was entrenched as QB1 he took roughly 80 percent of the practice snaps.
“I know (offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.) made certain calls and was trying to cater to that,” Bielema continued. “A great teaching moment. Art, without a doubt, has shown me that every rep he takes he learns. The great news is we survived and advanced this one. If he’s our starter this week and Tommy can’t go, I can’t be more excited to watch him work.”