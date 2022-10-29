CHAMPAIGN — Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson hit five chunk plays of at least 15 yards in the passing game during the first half on Saturday.
Thompson’s 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek was the biggest of the five.
Five chunk plays that nearly doubled what Illinois had allowed per game its last seven times out. Not to mention 219 yards of total offense in the first half that came within striking distance of what the Illini, as the nation’s No. 1 defense, had given up on average this season.
Then the Illinois defense did what it’s done all season and slammed the door shut in the second half. Nebraska managed just 29 more yards of offense in the final two quarters and added zero more chunk passing plays with backup quarterbacks Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers struggling mightily to replace the injured Thompson, allowing the 17th-ranked Illini to beat Nebraska 26-9.
“(Coach Bret Bielema) always talks about they’re going to theirs,” Illinois safety Quan Martin said. “It’s how we respond to adversity and those big plays. We came together as a defense in the second half and said no more, and we dominated in the second half.
“We’re able to come in at halftime, and (defensive coordinator Ryan Walters) just draws up the little mistakes that we made in the first half. We correct those mistakes going into the second half. The third quarter is like lights out.”
★ ★ ★
Part of that dominant defensive performance by Illinois included three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Martin had the first interception, Sydney Brown followed with two more and Johnny Newton recovered a late fumble forced by Martin.
“Ryan and (defensive backs coach coach Aaron Henry) work ball-skill drills every day. There was a great example of that (Saturday).”
Illinois outside linebacker Seth Coleman tipped the pass that led to Brown’s first interaction. He said he sees the Illini defense’s ability to create turnovers as the players “being in the right spots and doing their job.” It’s a complementary effort between the defensive front and the secondary.
“When we get pressure, it makes it easier on the safeties and cornerbacks,” Coleman said. “When they’re guarding, it makes it easier for us to get pressure. It comes hand in hand.”
★ ★ ★
Devon Witherspoon might not have gotten in on the takeaways Saturday, but he did dominate a game of keep-away. As in keep the ball away from Nebraska’s leading receiver Trey Palmer, who entered Saturday’s game leading the Big Ten in receiving yards per game and then finished with a single catch for a single yard despite being targeted six times.
“Spoon continue to show his presence,” Bielema said. “I think when great players get a chance to go against good players and you see the results that makes a statement. When our good players are going against their best players and it turns out the way it did (Saturday), that says something about the competitive nature of our guys.”
Competitive defines Witherspoon to a T. Bielema saw that in fall camp and sees it regularly throughout the season during practice.
“When we go good-on-good, you either go ones-ones or ones-twos,” Bielema said. “If I yell out ones versus twos, he’s screaming at me. He’s like, ‘No, no, no! Ones-ones!’ I’m like, ‘Shut up, Spoon!’ He’s just competitive as all get out. I remember there was a play in fall camp where I got after him because he shoved (Isaiah Williams) on the sideline. He and I got into it. He was mad at me for like two days. It’s just his competitive nature. He just loves to compete, and (Saturday) was a great example of that.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois had a balanced offense that outgained Nebraska 367-248. Quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, with his 90.9 percent completion rate setting a program record and a Memorial Stadium record.
Chase Brown also rushed 32 times for 149 yards and one touchdown. The nation’s leading rusher also caught three passes for 13 yards and another score.
“We have absolute playmakers,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “We know that when we do our job and give Tommy time and give Chase space, they’re dangerous. ... When we give them a chance to show off their abilities, it’s special.”
DeVito, in turn, credited the versatility of the Illinois offensive line to be able to switch seamlessly between run blocking and pass protection.
“That’s what makes us good — pass, run, the whole deal,” DeVito said. “Then we bring tight ends into the game and we’re doing RPOs. It really just makes the whole offense flourish when we’re able to do both.”
★ ★ ★
Brown again got the bulk of the carries on Saturday. Sophomore running back Josh McCray did dress, but he rushed just once for four yards in the first half before being held out the rest of the game.
“I just don’t think he was quite there yet,” Bielema said. “One of the things that we talked about — the doctors and I with Josh — is we wanted to make sure confidence was there. Doctors can’t measure confidence, and I can’t. Only Josh can tell us that. I know he wanted to go (Saturday). I just didn’t feel great, and I don’t ever want to put a player in harm’s way.
“I think if we give him one more week — he’s been cleared to play and we’ve shown him all the things he needs to see — but I just want to make sure he’s right. He’s a very special player with a very bright future, and I don’t ever want to put anything in the way of that.”
★ ★ ★
Caleb Griffin wasn’t sure what his role would encompass Saturday at Nebraska. Kickoff duties were the sure thing.
Anything else was to be determined.
But what Griffin did know was he was finally healthy after spending most of October on the sidelines.
The Danville native dealt with lingering hip issues since the Indiana game on Sept. 2 and missed both the Iowa and Minnesota games earlier this month before Illinois’ recent bye week.
Griffin ultimately got the call for field goal duties, too, and made kicks of 36 and 41 yards to help close out Illinois’ win at Nebraska. It was the field goal he drilled that didn’t actually count — Bielema called a timeout with the play clock down to a single second — that let him know he was back.
“They sent me out for the 50-yarder, and I banged it,” Griffin said, noting it would have been the longest of his career. “Once I hit that kick I was like, ‘Coach, I’m back. I’m good.’”
Griffin wasn’t good the last two times out for Illinois. Redshirt freshman Fabrizio Pinton got the nod and made all seven of the field goals he attempted in wins against Iowa and Minnesota. Griffin just had to watch.
“I waited four years to be the guy and then wasn’t able to be out there and wasn’t able to perform,” Griffin said. “It was really tough mentally. I had my opportunity, and I kind of lost it.”
Griffin credited Illinois athletic trainer Jeremy Busch and his staff for getting him healthy enough to kick against Nebraska.
“I spent so much time with them the last three to four weeks,” Griffin said. “Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have thought I’d be able to play (Saturday). ... I praise myself as a road warrior. I like going on the road and like when people are against me and odds are against me.”
Bielema was appreciative of Griffin’s made field goals, but it was his other kicking duties that stood out the most. Both Pinton and freshman Will McManus struggled with kickoff duties the previous two games. “
“What he did in kickoff coverage was like money in the bank,” Bielema said about Griffin.
Scott Richey