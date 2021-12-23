ST. LOUIS — Back-to-back losses to Marquette and Cincinnati last month meant the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season opened on a sour note for a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and carrying significant expectations.
Wins before that against Jackson State and Arkansas State didn’t hold as much weight. The first real challenges of the season, and the Illini committed 26 turnovers in a one-point road loss to the Golden Eagles and got run off the court at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., by the Bearcats.
Since?
Illinois is now the winner of seven of its last eight games. The only loss was by four points to a ranked Arizona team. And win No. 7 of eight, of course, was Wednesday night’s 25-point drubbing of Missouri in Braggin’ Rights action at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
“We’re getting better,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “It’s a fight in practice every day. We’ve gotten a lot better — individually and as a team. We’ve been working hard. It’s a blood bath in practice every day. The scout team is getting us a look. They’re competing with us every day and making us better.
“That’s what it’s about. Guys that aren’t getting a lot of minutes, they’re making us better. They’re not pouting or sulking or worrying about themselves. They’re worrying about the team. We’re getting a lot better, and I’m happy for this team.”
Kofi Cockburn said that work in practice — particularly of late — has seen Illinois gel better on the court and play with better chemistry. The contributions of all 15 players, he said in support of Frazier’s statement, is the important part.
“When you’ve got guys that sacrifice so much in practice every day — fighting us and pushing us to get better — that trust and that bond we create makes us want to go out there and give it our best for the guy next to us,” Cockburn said. “It’s holding each other accountable and loving each other. That’s it.”
***
The combination of injury and illness at the beginning of the season hampered that cohesion. Cockburn didn’t play against Marquette while serving the final game of his three-game suspension. The Cincinnati loss featured as close to full strength a team as the Illini have had all season, and even then freshman guard Luke Goode was unavailable because of back spasms.
While Andre Curbelo is still out with an undisclosed ailment and Austin Hutcherson is lost for the season because of a sports hernia, Illinois coach Brad Underwood knows what he has in his team as the wins start stacking.
“Before we were literally struggling game to game,” Underwood said. “We didn’t have bodies. It was more get by every game than build for the long term. That’s frustrating for me. I don’t like doing that. Now I feel like we’re starting to do that.
“We’ve played really good people. We’ve seen just about everything. We’ve been on the road. We’ve been at neutral sites. There’s nothing this group hasn’t really seen. That makes you feel comfortable likes there’s not going to be any big surprises come league time.”
***
One thing Underwood knows he has now is shooting. The Braggin’ Rights victory marked a sixth straight game for the Illini making double-digit three-pointers. Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison made three apiece against Missouri as part of a 12 of 25 (48 percent) team performance beyond the arc.
Frazier hit a pair of deep three-pointers late in the first half that helped Illinois build its lead back to double digits at halftime. Deep threes. The senior guard also hit Missouri with his best Michael Jordan-inspired shrug after the second one.
“I love these type of environment, these type of games,” Frazier said. “I love enjoying the moment and having fun. I started doing that two years ago where I get on a heater and start doing the MJ shrug. That’s kind of my thing. It’s showtime when I get hot.
“I tend to go on those little heaters where I feel like I won’t miss a shot. I’ve got to give credit to Jake and those other guys. They set unbelievably screens. With teams trying to force me into the paint, it’s hard for me to shoot threes sometimes. Those guys getting me open, that’s how I get my open looks. I tend to get on those heaters, and it feels great.”
***
The other focus of Illinois’ offense is centered on Cockburn in the paint. The 7-foot, 285-pound center finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday’s win against Missouri. It was Cockburn’s fifth double-double in a row, seventh this season and 35th for his career.
One play, though, stood out among the rest for the Illini’s preseason All-American. A two-dunk sequence in roughly a single minute of game action was capped by Cockburn corralling a loose ball at the top of key, taking one stride through the lane and then finishing with authority.
“It was just adrenaline, I think, coming down the middle,” Cockburn said. “It felt really good. I enjoyed it in the moment. There’s going to be a lot more of those.”
Count Underwood as more than OK with that. The Illinois coach continues to be amazed by what Cockburn is accomplishing on the court and certainly enjoys it in the moment.
“Oh, hell yes,” Underwood said about his enjoyment of watching Cockburn compete. “I’m in awe. Everybody sees his power and aggression and almost violence sometimes that he plays with. But how athletic was that dunk and where he left from?
“He does something every day that you just go, ‘OK, I’m glad he’s on our team,’ because nobody else can do that. It is unique. Then you pair that with how good a young man and what a wonderful kid and how good he wants to be. It makes you enjoy every day. I say my prayers every night and know how truly blessed I am to coach him.”