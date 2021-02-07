CHAMPAIGN — Michigan basically delivered a halftime news dump Saturday afternoon when the announcement that its Feb. 11 home game against Illinois was postponed as part of the Wolverines’ return to play following its COVID-19 pause.
The entire Michigan athletic department was idle for two-plus weeks starting Jan. 23 following a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to pause athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions. It cost the Wolverines five games and created more schedule shifting for the Big Ten.
“Now we sit and wait,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after his team’s 75-60 win against Wisconsin on Saturday. “We’ll see what comes our way from the league office to find out who are next opponent is.”
Underwood is counting on the Big Ten to alter the league slate. Maybe get one of the Illini’s postponed games against Nebraska or Michigan State rescheduled. If not, Illinois is looking at another nine-day gap between games with the next game currently on the schedule a Feb. 16 home date against Northwestern.
“I don’t think we’ll have one,” Underwood said about repeating the nine-day gap it had between games last month. “I just think there’s a lot going on in the league office. There’s a lot of decisions. I’ve got to think we’ll have a game here sooner than later.”
Illinois has a light day scheduled for Sunday. Film review will close out Saturday’s win against the Badgers. The team will get some free throw shooting work in and then have the rest of Sunday off.
“Then we’ll reconvene and see what and who is next and get ready to go on Monday,” Underwood said. “If we don’t know anybody, we’ll practice and work on ourselves and get better that way.”
Kofi Cockburn’s 23-point performance against Wisconsin came via a rather dominant performance in the paint.
The Illinois sophomore center had eight dunks on the Badgers, who apparently can thank Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for Cockburn deciding he was ready to dunk just about everything.
“That’s it. He dunked on me, and now everybody’s going to feel me,” Cockburn said. “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”
Underwood has clamored for Cockburn to become more assertive offensively.
Cockburn’s teammates have told him the same thing.
That prompting certainly worked Saturday. Cockburn’s eight dunks against Wisconsin gave him 75 for his career. According to the statistical database kept by Bart Torvik that dates back to 2008, Cockburn passed Mike Davis for most dunks in an Illinois career. Cockburn’s 75 came in 49 games. Davis’ 70 came in 138.
The way Cockburn manhandled the Badgers in the paint is what his coaches and teammates see every day in practice. It doesn’t matter if Cockburn is matched up against Giorgi Bezhanishvili or Jermaine Hamlin or Brandon Lieb or Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.
“Kofi just annihilates all those guys in practice,” Underwood said. “I asked Brandon Lieb (Friday), I said, ‘Why can’t you just stop him?’ He gives me the response and he goes, ‘Coach, he’s 7-foot, 300 pounds and the strongest human being I’ve ever seen.’
“I think Kofi is getting to the point where he feels comfortable doing that in games in terms of not being afraid he might commit a foul. Just being that bull in a china closet mentality.”
Ayo Dosunmu’s triple-double against Wisconsin saw the Illinois guard match his career-high with 12 rebounds. He also had 12 rebounds in the Illini’s early December win at Duke.
Those 12 rebounds against Wisconsin, though, were just one shy of Dosunmu’s total rebounds in his previous four games. Suffice it to say, he heard about it from the Illinois coaching staff — particularly assistant coach Orlando Antigua.
“Coach O, he just was on me all week,” Dosunmu said. “I promise you. Every possession in practice on me. Making me run if I didn’t rebound. I love to be coachable. That’s my main objective is to be coachable and listen to what my coaches are saying.”
Andre Curbelo played an important role in Illinois’ win Tuesday at Indiana with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Curbelo’s fourth assist came on what was essentially a game-winning dunk by Cockburn.
In the roller coaster that can be a freshman season in college basketball, Curbelo struggled Saturday against Wisconsin. The 6-1 backup point guard was held scoreless and finished with more turnovers (four) than rebounds (one) or assists (also one).
“He made some plays, I’ll be honest, I don’t mind offensively,” Underwood said. “I was upset with him for letting (Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik) Trice get going on a couple buckets. I know one thing. That’s an ultra-competitive kid who’s very, very smart. The lesson will be learned, and we’re going to see a really, really good Andre Curbelo in our next game.”
Curbelo was on the receiving end of some tough love from Underwood after a particularly rough stretch in the first half. Curbelo listened to it all before getting encouragement from Cockburn.
“It’s all part of the curve,” Underwood said. “It’s all part of the road to success. I talk about it all the time. Ayo made a mistake and showed up late to a shootaround, and I didn’t play him in the East Tennessee State game as a freshman — not even a second. Now Ayo’s out here two hours before games and shootarounds and he’s never late. It’s growth.”
While Trice led Wisconsin with 22 points, the Badgers didn’t get much else out of their starters.
Brad Davison was held scoreless for the first time since a Jan. 3, 2020, game against Ohio State. Micah Potter finished with just eight points Saturday on 4 of 12 shooting. That included missing all five of his three-point attempts. Limiting Potter came down to knowing the scouting report. Nearly 75 percent of Potter’s ball screen actions see him pop instead of roll.
“Maybe a tough shooting night,” Underwood said. “I’m sure it will be a different story in Madison. Kofi does a good job, and he’s a pretty imposing guy at 7-foot and 300 pounds when he’s closing out.”
Illinois snapped its 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin last season in Madison, Wis. The Badgers still entered Saturday’s game holding a seven-game winning streak in Champaign, though. Consider that streak snapped, too.
“Those are great, great things to have broken and come to an end,” Underwood said. “This league is so good and everything is so hard. I want to walk into the locker room after every game and celebrate them like heck because I know how hard winning is. I sure don’t want to ever get to a point we take that for granted.
“It’s a sign of what this coaching staff has done and this administration in terms of helping us get this thing going where we can go snap some of those long streaks.”
