MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema shared a specific statistic with his team in the preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin. The Illinois football coach considered it instrumental in his team’s quest for a road win against the Badgers.
The last five teams to pull that off at Camp Randall Stadium? They owned the turnover battle. A dozen for Wisconsin in those five games, including two fumbles lost and a Graham Mertz interception in a 17-14 Washington State victory the second weekend of September.
“The math is immaterial, but the math is the math,” Bielema said. “If we could hold on to the ball and take it away, we’d have a chance. That was a big part of (Saturday’s) success.”
Illinois committed exactly zero turnovers in its 34-10 road win. Wisconsin had real ball security issues with two Mertz interceptions and a fumbled kick return by Isaac Guerendo that Illinois tight end Michael Marchese scooped up as he channeled his former safety/linebacker days.
Kendall Smith and Tahveon Nicholson came away with the interceptions. It was the first of Nicholson’s career and the third in four games for Smith, who has followed Kerby Joseph as Illinois’ next ball-hawking free safety in Ryan Walters’ defensive scheme.
“It shows up in practice, man,” Illinois nickel back Quan Martin said about Smith’s ability to be in the right place at the right time to snag interceptions. “The guy, he runs to the ball all the time. That’s what happens when you run to the ball. You never know what could happen at the point of attack. Just running to the ball and always having effort to get to the ball, coach puts a big emphasis on that.”
Illinois’ defensive front added to Mertz’s woes on Saturday. While Martin had one sack off the edge, the other four belonged to nose tackle TeRah Edwards, outside linebacker Alec Bryant, defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.
“I love it,” Randolph said about rattling Mertz. “When me and Johnny (Newton) hit him that one time, I was getting up and his helmet was all messed up. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, Johnny. Let’s go.’ We can feel it when the quarterback feels it.”
Bielema praised his defensive line for how fundamentally sound it has been so far this season. How they play with extension and play with their hands successfully. The strong effort up front, though, is buoyed by the play in the back end.
“We’ve had a bunch of NFL scouts the last couple weeks, and several of them have commented about the way that our defensive secondary plays, which allows you to have a lot of freedom up front,” the Illinois coach said.
Illinois gave up just a single touchdown drive Saturday against Wisconsin on the Badgers’ first series of the game. Linebacker Tarique Barnes admitted Mertz threw the ball more than the Illini anticipated, but the Wisconsin quarterback’s 4-of-4 passing effort that included a 21-yard touchdown to Guerendo was the outlier.
Mertz completed just 53 percent of his 32 pass attempts and had to throw it that many times because the Illinois offense completely bottled up the Badgers’ run game. Wisconsin finished with 24 carries for just 2 yards. A far cry from the dominant run game the Badgers flashed a year ago in beating the Illini in Champaign.
“I knew if we were going to have a chance, we couldn’t let them run the football on us like they did a year ago,” Bielema said. “I would bet you there hasn’t been a day gone by where Ryan hasn’t watched that film from a year ago and put in a lot of changes and nuances.”
Wisconsin was fairly successful in slowing down the Illinois run game, too. At least until the third quarter. That’s when Illini running back Chase Brown broke free for a 49-yard rushing touchdown. Brown finished with 25 carries for 129 yards, giving him a sixth straight game topping the 100-yard mark.
“We knew we wanted to run the ball,” Bielema said. “Even though it wasn’t going the way we wanted in the beginning, we kept pushing the rock and eventually that baby broke through.”
Brown said he understood the challenge he’d face against the Wisconsin defense. That the most he could probably count on would be 3- or 4-yard carries. When the opportunity came to break a bigger run, though, Brown said he knew he had to capitalize.
Mostly, the Illini just stuck with their game plan to run the ball.
“Coach had a great game plan, and we followed it to a T,” offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “We have to keep on trusting that and doing our job. It’s nothing special. No trick plays. Just doing your job every single day.”
