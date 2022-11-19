LAS VEGAS — The first sign that Friday night’s games at T-Mobile Arena were going to be anything but a neutral environment came early. Like 3 1/2 hours before No. 19 Illinois would face No. 8 UCLA early.
That’s when an enterprising Illini fan started the first “I-L-L … I-N-I” chant of the night. There might have been a couple dozen other Illinois fans in the stands at the time. The first game between No. 18 Virginia and No. 5 Baylor was still more than 30 minutes from tipoff.
That first call-and-response so common at State Farm Center was a little muted. But they only grew in strength as more Illinois fans made their way to their seats. They more than rivaled the “U-V-A!” chants from the Virginia crowd as the Cavaliers put together their own upset victory. Then they changed the dynamic of Friday’s nightcap between Illinois and UCLA completely.
Some first half struggles knocked back the decidedly pro-Illini crowd of 8,707. And it was certainly that.
2There weren’t even enough Bruins fans to muster an appropriate “Airball!” chant after a Matthew Mayer miss in the first half. But as Illinois mounted its second half comeback, the tone and tenor of the arena shifted into a raucous environment that would rival the Illini’s home court.
“That was a home court for us,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I will say that. How about the Illini nation and how we travel? Now everybody knows why I think it’s the best job in the country — or close to it.”
The sheer number of Illinois fans in attendance Friday night stunned transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Both played on successful teams in the Big 12. Neither had seen a fan base travel like the Illini did for a multi-team event more than 1,700 miles from Champaign.
“(Assistant coach Tim Anderson) actually told me, ‘Wait until you see how they travel,’” Shannon said. “I was like, ‘We’ll see,’ but I was just blown away.”
Mayer’s final season at Baylor was with the Bears as the reigning national champs. The home crowds brought the energy. Away from Waco, Texas, it was a different story.
“I’ve never seen fans travel like that,” Mayer said about Friday’s turnout in Las Vegas. “That was almost a packed arena going crazy.”
UCLA coach Mick Cronin wasn’t interested in talking about the crowd or its effect on the game. Said he “could care less” about it. That it didn’t matter to him.
But Cronin was open to discussing UCLA’s pending move to the Big Ten. How the Bruins would be joining a conference boating more than its fair share of impressive home court advantages. Cronin and his team got a sneak preview of that Friday with the energy and atmosphere from State Farm Center essentially transplanted into T-Mobile Arena.
“The venues in the Big Ten are awesome,” Cronin said. “College towns. You’re talking about a lot of teams with great fan bases. It will be a huge adjustment. The scary part of that for us will be my assessment of what has happened to teams like Syracuse since they left the Big East. You can’t lose your identity. It will be a challenge.”
***
The way Mayer’s first three games at Illinois was discussed in wider circles wasn’t lost on the veteran wing. He knew there was plenty of people talking about his scoring — or lack thereof — against the likes of Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth.
Mayer entered Friday night’s game against UCLA averaging five points and shooting 31.6 percent from the field.
“They were rough,” Mayer said about his first three games. “I’ve been missing shots. … People say a lot of stuff about how I’m not scoring a lot. We won every game by 40 — it didn’t really matter to me — but I knew (Friday) I was going to have to step it up a little bit. I just tried to play as hard as I could.”
Underwood intimated earlier this week that a better performance from Mayer was on the horizon. Illinois got it against UCLA, with the 6-foot-9 wing putting up 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
“It’s all been about falling in love with the process because I think you can’t be successful without a process,” Underwood said about Mayer’s progress. “It’s just getting consistent in the gym and gaining a little foothold. We’ve seen Matt have incredible days in practice — I mean incredible. That’s coming.”
***
Coleman Hawkins went off for 23 points in Illinois’ season-opening win against Eastern Illinois. The 6-10 forward hasn’t been able to match that type of scoring since. Didn’t top six points in any of the next three games, including Friday where he put up five against UCLA.
But Hawkins’ stat line wasn’t empty even if the scoring wasn’t there. He led Illinois with seven assists to go with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks while acting as the proverbial tip of the spear for the Illini’s full court press. “I was mad at him in the first half because he turned down three or four shots,” Underwood said. “I want him shooting the basketball. When eh’s open, he needs to shoot the basketball. He’s a guy that made five (three-pointers) in a game this year. He’s a terrific player. He’s our trigger for a lot of things. He became a great secondary handler for us.”