INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois is no stranger to knocking down key shots late in the game this season.
Trent Frazier has been responsible for more than a few.
But Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game created a new situation for the Illini this year — ball in hand, trailing, with a chance to win the game.
Two of those situations, actually. Neither went as planned. The first ended in an Illinois turnover. Frazier had the ball in his hands again, but threw it away with 11 seconds on the clock.
“We drew up a play for me to get downhill with a head of steam,” Frazier said. “I tried to get left, they weaked me. (Trayce Jackson-Davis), he did a good job of forcing me off to the side. They help from strong side corners, so I thought Coleman (Hawkins) would be in the corner for an open three. That’s what they’ve been doing all game.
“We had a little bit confusion right there where he came up on top. But, I mean, I made a bad decision. I’m disappointed in myself on that. I’ve got to just do a better job of at least getting the ball on the rim and just talking with my teammates. I’m very disappointed in that last turnover I had.”
Frazier’s turnover ultimately sent Indiana’s Miller Kopp to the free-throw line after Illinois fouled to stop the clock. Kopp missed the front end of the one-and-one bonus, which set up one last game-winning opportunity for Illinois.
Andre Curbelo rebounded Kopp’s miss and went coast-to-coast only to miss the potential game-winning layup with four seconds left. The Illini fouled to stop the clock again, and Jackson-Davis sealed the Indiana victory with one more free throw.
“We’ll try not to do it again,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the two late-game situations in the 16th-ranked Illini’s 65-63 loss. “I think we’ve won a pretty fair share over the last few years on last-second possession opportunities. ... It was a possession where I figured that they couldn’t foul us, and they really couldn’t foul Trent. So that’s why I made the switch there with Trent getting downhill. He’s (an 85) percent free-throw shooter. If he gets to the rim, he’s going to make two free throws if he gets fouled. It didn’t work, wasn’t our day. It was Indiana’s day, give them all the credit, and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the way in the tournament.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois frustrated Jackson-Davis into one of his worst performances of the season when the two teams met in Bloomington, Ind., in early February. Arguably one of the worst of his career.
Jackson-Davis got into foul trouble early against Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and didn’t have any answer for Kofi Cockburn — at either end — when he was actually on the court. The final tally? Just six points and six rebounds for the Hoosiers’ best player.
“I think that team is honestly the team that got me in the slump that I’ve been in the last month,” Jackson-Davis said after Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game. “And when we played them on Feb. 5, it took a lot of my confidence away.”
Jackson-Davis found his confidence in Indiana’s Thursday win against Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. He built off his strong second half against the Wolverines with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists Friday against Illinois. Probably his most complete performance against Cockburn and the Illini.
“There’s been a lot of talk, especially the last two years, of me not showing up at the end of the season,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m trying to change that narrative.”
★ ★ ★
Jackson-Davis turning in one of his best performances against Illinois didn’t mean Indiana was able to contain Cockburn.
The Illinois center put up a double-double with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds.
“Well, Kofi’s going to get hit his,” Jackson-Davis said. “He’s a great player. He’s an All-American. At the same time, we knew that we were going to try to slow him down. In the second half late, he started getting a lot of buckets, but we really shut their guard play down. So basically, we were just trying to let me play one-on-one with him and then have our guards take away (Illinois’ guards), and that’s what we did. Our guards did a great job stepping up and not letting them hit threes.”
★ ★ ★
Indiana’s game plan was geared around not letting the Illinois guards get hot from three-point range. Frazier went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc in the Feb. 5 game in Bloomington, Ind., and Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison made two three-pointers in that road win. Illinois shooting a similar 10 of 23 on Friday in the Big Ten tournament was something the Hoosiers were trying to avoid.
“We knew coming into this game we had to guard the three-point line,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “That’s where they got us in Bloomington, and I thought we did a really good job. Hawkins was the only one that got away on us, and he really didn’t play much in Bloomington. You’ve got to tip your hat to him because he stepped up and made big plays for his ball club, as well.”
★ ★ ★
Hawkins scored a career-high 18 points in Friday’s tournament loss. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward made 4 of 7 three-pointers and also had four rebounds and two assists.
“I felt extremely confident,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been in the gym shooting shots, and I knew, based on their defense and the way they operate on defense, I knew I’d be open sometimes. So just knowing that the team needs me to step in and knock down shots, that was really my mindset. I just went with the flow of the game. Took the open shots that came to me and I had a decent shooting (day).”
★ ★ ★
Hawkins started his second consecutive game with Grandison sidelined. The veteran Illinois wing also missed the regular-season finale against Iowa after suffering a left shoulder injury on March 3 against Penn State.
There’s no set timetable for Grandison’s return.
Not that Illinois hasn’t figured out how to play when the starting lineup and rotation have to be adjusted because of injury or illness.
“I mean, the game plan was the game plan, to be honest,” Frazier said. “With guys or without guys, we try to go with the mindset of next man up. That’s what our season’s been about — next man up mentality. We’ve just got to make free throws and layups. That was the game. We didn’t make shots. In March you’ve got to make shots and take care of the ball, and we didn’t do that.”
